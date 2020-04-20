Hyper-Converged Surveillance Platforms Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast

Hyper-Converged Surveillance Platforms Market: Introduction

Hyper converged surveillance platforms refer to a type of platform which can store and record surveillance footage efficiently and can virtualize and run the entire security infrastructure and hardware on a single software-defined platform. It has the ability to virtualize the whole hardware system of surveillance which is a more optimum solution to enhance the security at airports and other critical infrastructure, stadiums, malls, retail stores and restaurants, and facilities and buildings across the world.

Hyper-converged surveillance platforms which enable an individual to run the entire security infrastructure on a single platform help in reducing capital expenditure as well as operational expenditure. The need for hyper converged surveillance platforms is increasing to improve complex processes and to manage multiple high definition hardware such as high resolution cameras.

Hyper-Converged Surveillance Platforms Market – Dynamics

Rising Adoption of Smart Buildings and Smart Homes

Demand for smart buildings is expected to increase yearly due to their feasibility and multi usability. Smart buildings include smart homes, smart lighting, HVAC, access control, and other systems and applications which is encouraging the security and surveillance system within the building and the critical infrastructure to deploy such technology which can sustain with such advanced structures. Demand for hyper-converged surveillance platforms is increasing with the increase in deployment of smart buildings and smart infrastructure.

High System Integration Cost

The cost related to the integration as well as the management of the system is comparatively high as the whole surveillance system needs to be integrated with the platform so that it can be managed efficiently. System downtime cost and the integration cost related to hyper-converged surveillance platforms could hamper the market. This may lead to re-installation of surveillance systems, thus hampering the demand.

Increased Focus on Security and Security Infrastructure

The focus on security across the globe has increased. A sudden increase in the demand for security cameras and security systems is seen across the globe to eliminate the risk of theft and other related risks. Demand for hyper-converged surveillance platforms is increasing to manage such highly complex systems and to manage the high configuration devices which can easily virtualize the whole infrastructure and reduce the chance of loss.

North America Expected to Dominate the Market in Terms of Size

In terms of region, the global hyper-converged surveillance platforms market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market because the region has the highest number of smart homes and consequently high adoption rate of smart buildings which makes North America the most dominant market.

Hyper-Converged Surveillance Platforms Market –Competitive Landscape

In March 2019, at the Huawei co-Partner Conference 2019, Huawei launched its hyper-converged infrastructure product concept to link the benefits of its FusionCube Hyper-Converged Infrastructure and FusionAccess Desktop Cloud Solution.

In August 2018, VMworld which is the Edge and IoT Solutions division of Dell Technologies integrated the technologies with Intel to enhance public safety, customer experience, and product inventory and quality within the hyper-converged, software-defined IoT surveillance solution.

Quantum Corporation

Established in 1980, Quantum Corporation is headquartered in San Jose, California, the U.S. The company focuses on providing innovative technology and solutions which enable the customer to carry maximum information though their own data. The company provides products and services related to high-performance shared storage, hyper converged surveillance platform, tape storage, and in-vehicle data capture.

Virtual Graffiti, Inc.

Founded in 1999, Virtual Graffiti, Inc. is based in Irvine, California, the U.S. The company provides IT solutions for businesses, governments, and education. It is majorly focused on providing network security and related solutions.

Lenovo

Established in 1984, Lenovo is headquartered in Beijing, China. The company is focused on designing, engineering, and building technologies related to smart devices and infrastructure. Within the data centers solution, the company provides hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) which is the answer to outmoded Network Video Recording surveillance systems.