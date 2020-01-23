MARKET REPORT
Hypercar Market Report Explored in Latest Research Forecast Period 2017 – 2025
Hypercar Market: Overview
Hypercars refer to ultra-modern, extremely efficient cars which offer safe, clean, and economical high performance. Hypercars can attain advanced three to four fold enhancement in fuel economy, which has equivalence or enhanced performance, amenity safety, and affordability, compared to present vehicles processing. Hypercars have outstanding aerodynamics, efficient propulsion, and weight efficient construction which can exceed typical Autobahn speeds. It offers good handling and achieve staggering fuel economy.
Hypercar Market: Drivers & Restraints
The need of Hypercars is because of its excellent engine performance and is used in the automotive industry. Hypercars are produced by a small number of manufacturers who can bear the cost of making them. Apart from the cost it is very difficult to match the speeds, since hypercars work on the speeds above 200km/hr. Hypercars are made only for the rich people and are made in small quantities. The Hypercar market is very small and if one needs to buy them then they have to constantly look for it. Mercedes benz has launched a project called project one which is gaining popularity amongst the engineers because of its excellent efficiency. Companies are investing more in their research and development departments and producing new technologies which they can accommodate in the automobiles. The need of hypercars in the automobile market is increasing because of it’s advanced technology and fuel efficiency. The future of hypercars is expected to be fully electric or gas powered. Currently we are using hydrogen gas in these cars for high speeds. Artficial Intelligence can be used to make these cars fully automatic. Since the neural network will recognize the driving pattern and then it will learn by its own just like our brain does. Fully electrical hypercars would be beneficial for the environment.
Hypercar Market: Market Segmentation
On the basis of the material of chassis used, hypercar market is divided into:-
- Carbon fiber
- Steel
- Aluminum
On the basis of the technology used, hypercar market is divided into:-
- Four wheel steering
- Four wheel drive
- Break steering
- Active airbrakes
On the basis of the tyres used, hypercar market is divided into:-
- Run flat tyres
- High speed tyres
Segmentation Overview
Currently the hypercars are made up of carbon fibers in which the strands of carbon fibers are twisted and then a chassis structure is made. The technologies which can be used in future are the four wheel steering and four wheel drive which provides smooth turning of supercars by increasing the length of hypercars.
Hypercar Market: Region wise Outlook
The hypercar market is divided into seven regions, namely Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), MEA, Japan, Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe and Western Europe. Europe is the global leader in producing hypercars because of Italy, Germany and UK which are the top three manufacturers of hypercars. Some of the top brands are present in this region, which are the major producers of hypercars and they are situated in Europe. North America is expected to be the next prominent region in producing hypercars because of USA which has brands like Ford which produce hypercars. Japan is the country which produce a large number of economical cars rather than producing hypercars but some of it’s cars are the best competitors to other hypercars. Europe and MEA are the global leaders in buying hypercars followed by North America. APEJ is the region which produces and consumes a large number of economical cars rather than hypercars because of the lifestyle and annual income.
Hypercar Market: Key Players
Some of the key players identified in Hypercar market are:-
- Automobili Lamborghini
- Lexus
- Koenigsegg Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE)
- Pagani Automobili
- Maserati
- Bugatti
- Daimler Group
- Koenigsegg
- McLaren
- ZENVO Automotive
- Porsche
- Ferrari
