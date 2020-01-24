Hyperthermia Instrument Market Size, Share, Development by 2025 | Pyrexar Medical, Omron, Shanghai Electronics, Hwaleng, etc.

This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global Luxury Hotels Market 2019-2023. Key players in the Global Luxury Hotels Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

Scope of Global Luxury Hotels Market:

The Global Luxury Hotels Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Luxury Hotels Market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 3.60% from US$ 143000 Million in 2014 to US$ 159000 Million in 2018, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Luxury Hotels market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2023, The market size of the Luxury Hotels will reach US$ 176000 Million.

The most important factors driving the growth of the Global Luxury Hotels Market are emerging tourism and corporate industries across various regions, rising disposable income, increasing standard of living of people, and rise in preference for leisure travel. Furthermore, increasing purchasing power and standard of living are some of the significant factors responsible for attracting customers toward luxury resorts. As more money is being injected into the economy, demand for luxury accommodations for corporate events, corporate stays, and leisure trips are increasing.

As per the regional analysis, North America region dominated the market with a largest share value in 2017. The United States accounted for the largest revenue share in that market in 2017 since it is a global financial hub as well as one of the most popular tourist destinations for people across the world. APAC region is projected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Europe market has been gaining prominence owing to government initiatives for the promotion of tourism in their country and local regions by spreading awareness about its architectural or historical significance. Rising income of people in developing economies such as India, China, Thailand, Brazil, and South Africa is anticipated to fuel the global tourism industry, thus having a favorable impact on the overall market.

Top Leading Key Players in Global Luxury Hotels Market: Marriott International, Hilton, Starwood Hotels & Resorts(Marriott), Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings Inc, Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd., InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Mandarin Oriental International Limited, The Indian Hotels Company Limited, Jumeirah International LLC, Kerzner International Resorts, ITC Hotels Limited and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Latest Industry News:

1 Marriott International (April 23, 2019) – Marriott International to Expand in Mexico by More Than 50% By The End Of 2023 – Marriott International today announced that it expects to expand its footprint in Mexico by more than 50% to the end of 2023, following a robust year of new signings. In 2018, the company signed 36 deals in the Caribbean and Latin America, including more than 2,300 rooms or close to 40% of total rooms in Mexico. With these new deals, Marriott’s total Mexico pipeline now features nearly 50 properties consisting of 8,000 rooms across the country – from Mexicali to Cancun, including key gateway cities such as Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey and resort markets like Cancun, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta.

2 Hilton (April 9, 2019) – Hilton Ranks as Top Hospitality Company to Work for in Asia Pacific for Third Year Running – Hilton has been ranked as the top global hospitality company to work for in the Asia’s Best Multinational Workplace 2019 list, according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work. This marks the third consecutive year that Hilton has topped the prestigious list as a hospitality company. The accolade is recognition of Hilton’s award-winning culture, Team Member benefits and travel perks that make it a great place to work and it builds on Hilton’s wins in China, India, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Luxury Hotels in these regions, from 2013 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

