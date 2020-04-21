IC Sockets Market Analysis, Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends

The IC Sockets market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the IC Sockets market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The IC Sockets market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

List of key players profiled in the IC Sockets market research report:

3M Company

Aries Electronics

Chupond Precision Co., Ltd.

Enplas Corporation

FCI

Foxconn Technology Group

Johnstech International Corporation

Loranger International Corporation

Mill-Max Mfg. Corporation

Molex, Inc.

Plastronics Socket Company, Inc.

Sensata Technologies B.V.

Tyco Electronics Ltd.

Win Way Technology Co., Ltd.

Yamaichi Electronics Co., Ltd.

The global IC Sockets market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:

Dual In-Line Memory Module Sockets (DIMM)

Production Sockets

Test/Burn-In Sockets

By application, IC Sockets industry categorized according to following:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the IC Sockets market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of IC Sockets. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from IC Sockets Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global IC Sockets market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The IC Sockets market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the IC Sockets industry.

