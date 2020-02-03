Identity and Access Management Market Forecast 2020-2025 Top Key Players- : Dell EMC, C.A Technologies, Citrix, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NetIQ Corporation, SailPoint Technologies, IBM Corporation

The Global Identity and Access Management Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The Identity and Access Management market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Some of the key players of Identity and Access Management Market:

Dell EMC, C.A Technologies, Citrix, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NetIQ Corporation, SailPoint Technologies, IBM Corporation, Symantec Software Solutions Pvt Ltd., Hitachi ID Systems, Okta Inc.

The Identity and Access Management Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

Identity and Access Management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

On the basis of types, the Identity and Access Management market is primarily split into:

Provisioning

Single Sign-on

Advanced Authentication

Audit Compliance and Governance

Directory Services

Password Management

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Banking and Financial Sector

Healthcare Sector

Manufacturing Sector

Telecommunication and IT Sector

Media and Entertainment Sector

Education Sector

Others

Table of Contents

Introduction Global Identity and Access Management Market – Key Takeaways Global Identity and Access Management Market – Market Landscape Global Identity and Access Management Market – Key Market Dynamics Global Identity and Access Management Market –Analysis Identity and Access Management Market –Global Regulatory Scenario Global Identity and Access Management Market Analysis– By Product Global Identity and Access Management Market Analysis– By Application Global Identity and Access Management Market Analysis– By End User North America Identity and Access Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 Europe Identity and Access Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 Asia Pacific Identity and Access Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 Middle East and Africa Identity and Access Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 South and Central America Identity and Access Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 Identity and Access Management Market –Industry Landscape Identity and Access Management Market –Key Company Profiles Appendix

