IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Is Booming Worldwide | ABB, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Anhui Wannan Electric Machine Co., Ltd.
Global IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market research report presents a comprehensive overview of market size, share, evolution, trends, and forecast, and growth opportunities of IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This report offers comprehensive analysis on global IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market. In-depth study of market size with data Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and Graphs & Statistics which helps easy to understand detailed breakdown of market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors ABB, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Anhui Wannan Electric Machine Co., Ltd., Bharat Bijlee, CG global, Danfoss, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Kaeser Kompressoren, Kienle + Spiess GmbH, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Lafert, Merkes GmbH, Nidec, NORD Drive systems, O.M.E. Motori Elettrici s.r.l., OEMER, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, VEM Group, and Weg S.A.
“IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market by Product Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”
The global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market size was valued at $85,153 thousand in 2013, and is projected to reach $206,623 thousand by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, Asia-Pacific dominated the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 43.3% share of the global market, followed by Europe.
IE4 motors are utilized for applications such as pumps, conveyers, compressors, and others. IE4 motor is a part of efficiency class motors, which is developed according to the guidelines given by the International Electro Technical Commission (IEC) for direct online operation. The enforcement of laws and regulations by regulatory authorities related to the efficiency standards is driving the growth of the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market. Moreover, surge in adoption of automation process in automotive and material handling sectors is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players. In addition, Asia-Pacific exhibited the highest growth in the market in 2017, owing to strong economic growth in the region and development of rhea industrial sector.
The parts and components of IE4 motors are mostly made up of aluminum, copper, and steel. Competitors have increased the use of mass and cross-section of copper to enhance the energy efficiency. 20-200kW and more than 200kW are the two most popular IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors, owing to their high operating rate and enhanced energy efficiency.
The global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years, and is expected to continue this trend during the coming years. This is attributed to increase in demand for energy efficient-systems in the automotive and machinery industries. In addition, development of the oil & gas and compressor industries particularly in emerging markets fuels the IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market growth. Furthermore, deployment of IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors curb prevention of CO2 emission, aid in energy saving, and reduce operating costs, which fuel their adoption across the globe. However, increase in adoption of IE2 motors by end users due to their low operating costs hamper the growth of the IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market. On the contrary, rise in demand for electric & hybrid vehicles in developing countries and availability of low-cost & efficient manufacturing particularly in the Asia-Pacific region provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.
The 20-200kW segment secured the highest share of about 60.4% in the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. In terms of application, air compressors and vacuum pumps is expected to account for the highest market share in the coming years.
Asia-Pacific is a pioneer in the market, owing to the expansion of automobile sector in the region. Therefore, IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market share is highest among the Asia-Pacific countries. Asia-Pacific secured the highest market share in 2017, owing to growth in automotive sector particularly in developing nations. In addition, increase in demand for IE4 motors from small-scale food & beverage industries is expected to boost the Asia-Pacific market growth. North America and Europe are expected to register significant growth during the forecasted period.
Key Findings Of The Ie4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market:
In 2017, the air compressors and vacuum pumps segment dominated the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.
The 20-200kW segment is expected to be the largest customers for the IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market players globally.
ominant regions in the IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market and is expected to witness a high growth rate of around 10.3% during the forecast period.
The IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market research report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market industry. The report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced Market intelligence which plays a crucial part in strategizing. Geographical Breakdown based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and Market demand and supply scenarios. The report provides an in-depth insight into the global IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market industry covering all important parameters that cover Market Challenge, Driver, Trends & Forecast.
Essential Features & key highlights of the report:
Key players:
ABB, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Anhui Wannan Electric Machine Co., Ltd., Bharat Bijlee, CG global, Danfoss, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Kaeser Kompressoren, Kienle + Spiess GmbH, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Lafert, Merkes GmbH, Nidec, NORD Drive systems, O.M.E. Motori Elettrici s.r.l., OEMER, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, VEM Group, and Weg S.A.
Market Segmentation:
By Product (Less than 20kW, 20-200kW, and More than 200kW)
By Application (Material Handling, Liquid Pumps, Fans & Ventilation, Cooling Compressors, Air Compressors & Vacuum Pumps, Blowers, and Coolers)
Geographical Breakdown:
Market Segment by Countries, covering
North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume
Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]
The report provides a basic overview of the IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and capital expenditures.
Further, it focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture, and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.
The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs and tables. The report answers future development trend of IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors based on of stating current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market.
Key Questions Answered:
How much is the IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market worth?
At what Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) will be the IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market grows?
Which industry vertical segment is expected to be the most lucrative growth in the IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market forecast period?
Who are the top players in IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market?
What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?
Which region or sub – segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?
What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?
What are the key opportunities in the IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market?
What are the key companies operating in the IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market?
Which company accounted for the highest market share?
The report covers the following chapters
Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market, Applications, Market Segment by Regions;
Chapter 2, to analyze objective of the study.
Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.
Chapter 4 and 5 , to show the IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Analysis, segmentation sizing & growth;
Chapter 6 and 7, to show the IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market size, share and forecast; Five forces analysis (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;
Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America, Europe, China & Japan ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis
Chapter 10, focus on identifying the key industry influences, framework accumulated through Industry opinion leaders and decision makers;
Chapter 11 and 12, Customer behavior, Marketing Channels of IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors and demand map.
Chapter 13 and 14, highlights on vendor landscape (classification and Players Rank, up/Down in Positioning)
Chapter 15, deals won by Global IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Industry Players, sales channel, distributors, Research Recommendation, appendix and data sources.
……..and view more in complete table of Contents
Global Dual Interface IC Card Market 2019 Valuable Growth Prospects and Upcoming Trends till 2024
Global Dual Interface IC Card Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 published and promoted by MRInsights.biz brings out an in-depth analysis of propulsive forces, threats, and challenges, and business vendor. The report provides market resources, business method, industry purpose, and perceptions of the industry. In addition, a basic format of the market business is offered that contains definitions, applications, groupings, industry chain structure, and industry-verified measurements. The report highlights major leading players, market size over the forecast period of 2019-2024, segmentation study, and market trends.
Market Overview of Dual Interface IC Card:
The study report examines the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth-inducing factors. The market players are profiled and their development procedures are broken down in order to guide new entrants as well as established players. All the brief points and analytical data about the market is pictured statistically in the form of graphs, pie chart, tables, and product figure to deliver overall information to the users.
Key vendors in the market with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer are: Gemalto, Oberthur Technologies, Giesecke & Devrient, Goldpac, Eastcompeace, CPI Card Group, Hengbao, VALID, Wuhan Tianyu, Watchdata Systems Co. Ltd, Datang, Kona I,
The geological regions cited in the report are mainly classified into North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Different types of products include Standard-Type, Irregular-Type
Market segment by the application (Consumption Volume, Market Share 2019-2024 Downstream Customers and Market Analysis): Finance, Government & Public Utilities, Transportation, Others
The study mainly helps understand which market segments or region or country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. Moreover, the forenamed report gives forecasts of the industry along with best players that are dominating. You will also find key information about consumption figures based on types and applications of the Dual Interface IC Card Market.
The Analysis Aims of the Global Dual Interface IC Card Market Report Would be:
- To establish a factual, comprehensive, annually-updated and profitable information grounded on production, capabilities, strategies, and goals of the key companies.
- Identify Market production development, key problems, and solutions to ease the advancement risk.
- To supplement companies internal competitor information gathering efforts by serving insight, strategic analysis, and data interpretation.
- Analyze the latest developments, market size and shares, and strategies accompanied by the major market players.
In short, the report on Dual Interface IC Card is an esteemed source for both the individuals as well as the businesses as it provides detailed SWOT analysis and new project investments feasibility study. The market report adds new competitors keen to gain a huge knowledge of the industry, business foundations, experts, key partners, efficiency, suppliers, and industry partnership. The research methodologies and assumptions are used to feature the Dual Interface IC Card market projections.
Global Side-by-Side Refrigerators Market 2019 Valuable Growth Prospects and Upcoming Trends till 2024
MRInsights.biz recently introduced a market study Global Side-by-Side Refrigerators Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 that offers elaborated knowledge on the Side-by-Side Refrigerators market. The analysis study comprises dominating firms, classification, size, business atmosphere, SWOT analysis, and effective trends within the business area unit. The report gives an essential review of the business including its types, definition, applications and industry innovation. Value drivers are highlighted to provide a competitive advantage to the business.
The primary goal of this report is to center over the market tendency and interpret its role in the global economy. The research report offers trend analysis by service, market forecasts along with statistics and detailed insights with prominent players. The report additionally covers the present market size of the 2019-2024 report on global alongside the development rate throughout the years.
Competitive Landscape of Global Industry:
The competitive scenario covers business salary age, rendering organization profile, income appropriation by industry fragments, patterns, acquisitions, assertions, contact data, and recent development. Leading third-party logistics market giants mentioned in the report and driving the market are Haier, BSH Home Appliances Ltd, Whirlpool, Samsung, Electrolux, LG, Midea, Hisense, Panasonic, Arcelik, Meiling, .
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into Under 15 cu.ft., 15-20 cu.ft., 20-25 cu.ft., Above 25 cu.ft.
On the basis of the end users/applications, this market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), industry share and growth rate for each application, including Online, Offline
Our analysts have presented an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. The report is one kind of important constituent that continues to gain demand from all corners of the globe. This report studies the global market, especially in North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) with sales, price, revenue, and market share from 2014 to 2019.
The database related to this market is obtained through any effective inquisitive tools including feasibility analyses, as well as details of market attractiveness, and predictable investment returns estimation. Moreover, manufacturing capacities, rising trends of globalization, import and export activities, sources of raw material, and profound business strategies are also covered in this report. It presents particular stockholder in the industry, consist of market financiers, investors, dealers, product manufacturers and, producers.
Key Questions Answered by the report:
- Where will all these growth achievements take the industry in the mid to long run?
- What are the restraints that will threaten growth rate?
- Who are the key players in the market and how intense is the competition?
- Which are the recent contracts and agreements key players have signed?
- Which application/end-user segments will perform well in the over the next few years?
- How market share changes their values by different manufacturing brands?
Global 3D NAND Flash Memory Market 2019 Valuable Growth Prospects and Upcoming Trends till 2024
MRInsights.biz introduced a new title on Global 3D NAND Flash Memory Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 from its database. A high to bottom analysis of the industry is provided covering the demand, production, top manufacturers, key regions, report product type, end-use applications forecasting 2019-2024. Analytical essentials such as the present and projected economic situation and the macroeconomic environment have been demonstrated which is a very important part of this report. It then serves competition analysis of top manufacturer with revenue, volume, price, market share, and the top players. Key market players all around the world are identified along with their market share, demand, growth, production supply analysis. Top manufacturers for the market are, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba/SanDisk, SK Hynix Semiconductor, Micron Technology, Intel Corporation, .
Market Description:
The report validates the assessment and volume of the market for forecasted time (2019-2024). The growing demand for the market in well-established and developing regions, the increasing penetration of the end-user industries, and the latest technological developments are all together driving the growth of the market. The report analyses the market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels. Market characteristics like limitations, opportunities, challenges, risks, and future aspects are analyzed. The segmented and sophisticated market structure will help the readers to understand up-to-date and thorough market trends.
This is a professional and in-depth research report aimed at providing the world’s major regional market conditions of the industry, covering main regions and the main countries such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).
On the basis of product, the report split into MLC Type, TLC Type, Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including SSD, Consumer Electronics
Moreover, the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market are included and their positive, as well as the negative impact on the global market, is presented in the report. Key players in the global 3D NAND Flash Memory market are profiled based on their company profile, product portfolio, business segment, regional presence, a market recent development, financial presentation, mergers and acquisitions, distribution methods, and future techniques.
The study offers the market dynamics and distinctive factors that could affect the entire forecast period for the 3D NAND Flash Memory industry. In addition, a chain of production, supply & demand for products and value structures for the market also are enclosed within the report. The report analyzes, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. It finally delivers the market perspective towards revenue calculation as well as observes eye-catching investment plans for the industry.
