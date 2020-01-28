Ignition System Market – Global Market Key Growth Drivers, Developments and Innovations 2020-2024

This report studies the global Container Leasing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Container Leasing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

An agreement between a shipping container owner (lessor) and a consignor (lessee) that describes the terms associated with a temporary lease of a container.

The rising construction sector will increase the demand for container leasing since it is used for the storage of construction equipment and materials and also as a workspace or a mobile construction office.

The rise in industrialization and urbanization in countries such as China and India will result in the growth of the power sector. There is an increase in coal mining activities and oil and gas production in regions such as the UAE, India, and Brazil owing to the high energy demands. This will in turn, rise the demand for containers for transportation requirements.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2021.

In 2017, the global Container Leasing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

China COSCO Shipping

Seaco

Textainer

Triton International

Beacon Intermodal Leasing

Blue Sky Intermodal

CAI International

CARU Containers

Magellan Maritime Services

Raffles Lease

SeaCube Container Leasing

Touax Global Container Solutions

UES International (HK) Holdings

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Dry Containers

Reefer Container

Tank Container

Special Container

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Food

Mining & Minerals

Agriculture

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Container Leasing in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Container Leasing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Container Leasing Manufacturers

Container Leasing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Container Leasing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Container Leasing market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

