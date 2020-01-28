Image Recognition Market 2020 Growing Demand, Top Companies, Innovative Technologies, Segmental Outlook and Industry Insights 2025

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Image Recognition market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Image Recognition market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Image recognition technology is the process of identifying and detecting an object or a feature in a digital image or video. The field of image recognition has gained widespread acclaims in the past few years. Image recognition system uses the data shared by users through various platforms such as social networks, apps, and websites. It uses a technology that detects places, people, items, buildings, logos, and different variables in pictures with the help of artificial intelligence.

Top Key Players Covered in this report – The major factor expected to hinder the growth of the Image recognition is the high cost of installation of image recognition systems Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Google (US), LTU Tech(France), Catchoom (Spain), Honeywell International Inc (US), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Slyce (Canada), Wikitude GmbH (Austria), Attrasoft, Inc (US), Blippar (UK), Planorama (France), Ricoh Innovations Corporation (US), Pattern Recognition Company GMBH (Germany) are the leading players operating in the image recognition market.

These players have adopted various growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product/service launches/product enhancements, business expansions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in the Image recognition market.

Global Image Recognition Market 2019 research reports around the world provide in-depth analysis, including summaries, definitions, and market coverage. The Image Recognition industry is broken down by product, location and region. This segmentation is intended to give the reader a detailed understanding of the market and the essential elements that make up the market. This allows you to better describe the driver, restraint, threats and opportunities.

The Image Recognition Market analysis report expresses about the growth rate of global market up to 2025 by revenue, chain structure, manufacturing process and market entry strategies. The Image Recognition Market report providing comprehensive syndicated market research reports with in-depth analysis of global trending markets and global sectors. The research experts use exclusive mixture of primary and secondary research, different analytics, and industry research to give a holistic view of the market and business ecosystem.

Image Recognition Market Competitive Analysis:

Image Recognition market analysts involved in the study use their unique primary and secondary research techniques and tools to present the information and data most accurately. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive environment, including company profiling of top companies operating in the market. Readers will be given detailed information on the market, including neatly calculated revenue and volume growth, CAGR and market share estimates. This report provides systematically prepared statistics showing a comparison of the above-mentioned estimates over the entire forecast period.

This research report categorizes the Image recognition market to forecast revenues and analyze trends in each of the following submarkets:

Based on Technology, the Image recognition market has been segmented as follows:

Code Recognition

Digital Image Processing

Facial Recognition

Object Recognition

Pattern Recognition

Optical Character Recognition

Based on Component, the Image recognition market has been segmented as follows:

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on Application, the Image recognition market has been segmented as follows:

Scanning & Imaging

Security & Surveillance

Image Search

Augmented Reality

Marketing & Advertising

Based on Deployment type, the Image recognition market has been segmented as follows:

On-Premises

Cloud

Based on Industry, the Image recognition market has been segmented as follows:

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others (Gaming and Education)

Based on Region, the Image recognition market has been segmented as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Image Recognition Market Report Highlights:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Image Recognition Market Overview, By Type

Chapter 5. Global Image Recognition Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 6. Global Image Recognition Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

