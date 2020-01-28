ENERGY
Image Recognition Market 2020 Growing Demand, Top Companies, Innovative Technologies, Segmental Outlook and Industry Insights 2025
The report focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Image Recognition market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Image Recognition market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Get Research Insights @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1114
Image recognition technology is the process of identifying and detecting an object or a feature in a digital image or video. The field of image recognition has gained widespread acclaims in the past few years. Image recognition system uses the data shared by users through various platforms such as social networks, apps, and websites. It uses a technology that detects places, people, items, buildings, logos, and different variables in pictures with the help of artificial intelligence.
Top Key Players Covered in this report – The major factor expected to hinder the growth of the Image recognition is the high cost of installation of image recognition systems Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Google (US), LTU Tech(France), Catchoom (Spain), Honeywell International Inc (US), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Slyce (Canada), Wikitude GmbH (Austria), Attrasoft, Inc (US), Blippar (UK), Planorama (France), Ricoh Innovations Corporation (US), Pattern Recognition Company GMBH (Germany) are the leading players operating in the image recognition market.
Get 10% Discount on this Report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1114
These players have adopted various growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product/service launches/product enhancements, business expansions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in the Image recognition market.
Global Image Recognition Market 2019 research reports around the world provide in-depth analysis, including summaries, definitions, and market coverage. The Image Recognition industry is broken down by product, location and region. This segmentation is intended to give the reader a detailed understanding of the market and the essential elements that make up the market. This allows you to better describe the driver, restraint, threats and opportunities.
The Image Recognition Market analysis report expresses about the growth rate of global market up to 2025 by revenue, chain structure, manufacturing process and market entry strategies. The Image Recognition Market report providing comprehensive syndicated market research reports with in-depth analysis of global trending markets and global sectors. The research experts use exclusive mixture of primary and secondary research, different analytics, and industry research to give a holistic view of the market and business ecosystem.
For Any Query on the Image Recognition Market @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/1114
Image Recognition Market Competitive Analysis:
Image Recognition market analysts involved in the study use their unique primary and secondary research techniques and tools to present the information and data most accurately. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive environment, including company profiling of top companies operating in the market. Readers will be given detailed information on the market, including neatly calculated revenue and volume growth, CAGR and market share estimates. This report provides systematically prepared statistics showing a comparison of the above-mentioned estimates over the entire forecast period.
This research report categorizes the Image recognition market to forecast revenues and analyze trends in each of the following submarkets:
Based on Technology, the Image recognition market has been segmented as follows:
- Code Recognition
- Digital Image Processing
- Facial Recognition
- Object Recognition
- Pattern Recognition
- Optical Character Recognition
Based on Component, the Image recognition market has been segmented as follows:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Based on Application, the Image recognition market has been segmented as follows:
- Scanning & Imaging
- Security & Surveillance
- Image Search
- Augmented Reality
- Marketing & Advertising
Based on Deployment type, the Image recognition market has been segmented as follows:
- On-Premises
- Cloud
Based on Industry, the Image recognition market has been segmented as follows:
- BFSI
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail & Consumer Goods
- IT & Telecom
- Government
- Healthcare
- Transportation & Logistics
- Others (Gaming and Education)
Based on Region, the Image recognition market has been segmented as follows:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Image Recognition Market Report Highlights:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Market Outlook
Chapter 4. Global Image Recognition Market Overview, By Type
Chapter 5. Global Image Recognition Market Overview, By Application
Chapter 6. Global Image Recognition Market Overview, By Region
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
About Adroit Market Research:
Adroit Market Research provide quantified B2B research on numerous opportunistic markets, and offer customized research reports, consulting services, and syndicate research reports. We assist our clients to strategize business decisions and attain sustainable growth in their respective domain. Additionally, we support them with their revenue planning, marketing strategies, and assist them to make decisions before the competition so that they remain ahead of the curve.
Contact Information:
Ryan Johnson
Account Manager Global
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,
TX75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: USA: +1 972-362 -8199/ +91 9665341414
ENERGY
Consumer and SMB NAS Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025
This report studies the global Consumer and SMB NAS market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Consumer and SMB NAS market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Network-attached storage (NAS) is a low-maintenance, remotely manageable, server-based storage system that facilitates files sharing, multimedia streaming, storing and sharing of photos, music, movies, and more among users.
The global consumer and SMB NAS market is anticipated to witness steady growth in the forecast period due to the dominance of international vendors and the increasing revenue contribution by the local vendors. Consumer NAS appliances have features and benefits that enhance consumer experience at homes. Therefore, technological advancements are likely to result in the integration of NAS appliances with home entertainment systems.
In 2017, the global Consumer and SMB NAS market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2212195
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Apple
Buffalo Technology
Netgear
QNAP
Seagate
HP
Synology
Western Digital
Asustor
Dell
D-Link
Drobo
LeCie (Seagate)
Thecus
Transporter
Zyxel
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2212195
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Backup
Archiving
Disaster Recovery
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Individual Consumers and SOHOs
SMB
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Consumer and SMB NAS in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-consumer-and-smb-nas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer and SMB NAS are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Consumer and SMB NAS Manufacturers
Consumer and SMB NAS Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Consumer and SMB NAS Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Consumer and SMB NAS market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents
Global Consumer and SMB NAS Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Consumer and SMB NAS
1.1 Consumer and SMB NAS Market Overview
1.1.1 Consumer and SMB NAS Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Consumer and SMB NAS Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Consumer and SMB NAS Market by Type
1.3.1 Backup
1.3.2 Archiving
1.3.3 Disaster Recovery
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Consumer and SMB NAS Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Individual Consumers and SOHOs
1.4.2 SMB
Chapter Two: Global Consumer and SMB NAS Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Consumer and SMB NAS Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Apple
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Consumer and SMB NAS Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Buffalo Technology
3.2.1 Company Profile
Continued….
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155
ENERGY
2020 Construction Waste Management Market Size: by Application, Type, Trend, Revenue, Overview, Growth and Forecasts-2025
This report studies the global Construction Waste Management market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Construction Waste Management market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Construction waste management involves monitoring, collecting, transporting, recycling, and disposing of the waste generated from construction work.
Most construction and demolition waste currently generated in the U.S. is lawfully destined for disposal in landfills regulated under Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) 40, subtitles D and C.
Businesses and citizens of the U.S. legally dispose of millions of tons of building-related waste in solid waste landfills each year.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2212194
In 2017, the global Construction Waste Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Enviro Serve
Progressive Waste Solution
Remondis
Republic Service
Waste Management
Clean Harbor
Daiseki
Gamma Waste systems
Veolia Environmental
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2212194
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Waste Monitoring
Waste Collecting
Waste Transporting
Waste Recycling
Waste Disposing
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential Sector
Industrial Sector
Commercial Sector
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Construction Waste Management in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-construction-waste-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction Waste Management are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Construction Waste Management Manufacturers
Construction Waste Management Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Construction Waste Management Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Construction Waste Management market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents
Global Construction Waste Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Construction Waste Management
1.1 Construction Waste Management Market Overview
1.1.1 Construction Waste Management Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Construction Waste Management Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Construction Waste Management Market by Type
1.3.1 Waste Monitoring
1.3.2 Waste Collecting
1.3.3 Waste Transporting
1.3.4 Waste Recycling
1.3.5 Waste Disposing
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Construction Waste Management Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Residential Sector
1.4.2 Industrial Sector
1.4.3 Commercial Sector
Chapter Two: Global Construction Waste Management Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Construction Waste Management Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Enviro Serve
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued….
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155
ENERGY
Cognitive Computing Market: 2020 Global Industry Size, Segments, Regional Outlook, Development Status, Key Players and Forecast to 2025
The global Cognitive Computing market size was 9850 million US$ and it is expected to reach 71000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 28.0% during 2018-2025.
This report studies the global Cognitive Computing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Cognitive Computing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2212193
Cognitive Computing is completely changing the way organization use their big data in each verticals, especially in industries like Healthcare, BFSI and Customer services. This is big revolution in global information technology market and holds very strong potential of growth. The Cognitive Computing enables a machine to think, interpret and infer information like a human brain. The biggest advancement in this market is IBM’s Watson Cognitive Computing. There are few players in the market that have developed the technique of integrating cognitive computing with internet of things (IoT).
The cognitive computing basically works on the principle of neocortex, a part of human brain that plays a big role in the decision making by analyzing the behaviors of a human being and makes decision on the basis of time series analysis. The computer systems that we are using today are consulting us the way we already programed them but cognitive computing systems are completely different, they works on the machine learning algorithms and natural language processing. This unique feature of cognitive computing is enabling business organizations to use immense amount of dark data available with them.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Google
IBM
Microsoft Corporation
Palantir
Saffron Technology
Cold Light
Cognitive Scale
Enterra Solutions
Numenta
Vicarious
Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2212193
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Machine Learning
Automated Reasoning
Others Technologies
Market segment by Application, split into
SMBs
Large Enterprises
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Cognitive Computing in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-cognitive-computing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cognitive Computing are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Cognitive Computing Manufacturers
Cognitive Computing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Cognitive Computing Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Cognitive Computing market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents
Global Cognitive Computing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Cognitive Computing
1.1 Cognitive Computing Market Overview
1.1.1 Cognitive Computing Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Cognitive Computing Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Cognitive Computing Market by Type
1.3.1 Natural Language Processing (NLP)
1.3.2 Machine Learning
1.3.3 Automated Reasoning
1.3.4 Others Technologies
1.4 Cognitive Computing Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 SMBs
1.4.2 Large Enterprises
Chapter Two: Global Cognitive Computing Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Cognitive Computing Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Google
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Cognitive Computing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 IBM
3.2.1 Company Profile
Continued….
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155
High-Performance Insulation Materials Market : Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019-2026
Consumer and SMB NAS Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025
Photomedicine Technology Market 2020- Top Key Players: Lumenis, Alma Lasers, Biolitec AG, Quantel Medical, THOR Laser, and Verilux
Global Superabsorbent Polymer (SAP) Market 2020 – BASF, Bayer, Formosa Plastics Group, LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
Automotive Cooling Fan Market Scope Analysis 2019-2028
Vitamin B-complex Ingredients Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2019-2026
2020 Construction Waste Management Market Size: by Application, Type, Trend, Revenue, Overview, Growth and Forecasts-2025
Global 3D Printing Technologies Market Report 2020 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: Stratasys, Arcam AB, 3D Systems, Protolabs, Materialise, etc.
Hemorrhage Control System Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future 2016 – 2026
Cyber Security In Healthcare Market is Likely to Enlarge in Industry| AO Kaspersky Lab, Axway, Biscom Incorporated, Booz Allen Hamilton, CISCO, Computer Sciences Corporation, CORL Technologies
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Israel Communication Satellite is set to for construction with IAI
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.