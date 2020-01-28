Image Recognition Market Drivers, Analysis, Share, Growth, and Trends & Forecast to 2025: Qualcomm, NEC, Google, LTU Technologies

The report titled “Global Image Recognition Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” offers a primary impression of the Image Recognition industry covering different product Scope, Characterizations, Classifications, Objectives, and Participants in the industry chain structure. Image Recognition Market report profiles major topmost manufactures like (Qualcomm, NEC, Google, LTU Technologies, Catchoom Technologies, Honeywell, Hitachi, Slyce, Wikitude, Attrasoft) in United States, Europe, Japan, Asia pacific, China and Others, this report investigates and analyzes the Company Profiles, Product Picture and Specification, Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and business contact profile. The primary section of the study covers an executive summary, which includes an analysis of the Image Recognition market, followed by Market Definitions, Taxonomy, and Market Background, Image Recognition Market Analysis by Key Segments, Regional Analysis, and Competition Landscape.

Scope of Image Recognition Market: Image recognition, in the context of machine vision, is the ability of software to identify objects, places, people, writing and actions in images. Computers can use machine vision technologies in combination with a camera and artificial intelligence software to achieve image recognition.

North America holds the largest share of the global market. Higher adoption of new and advanced technologies such as mobile application security solutions is driving the growth of this regional market. The image recognition market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth can be attributed to the high adoption of cloud, mobility, and infrastructure management solutions to address information security.

The Image Recognition market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Image Recognition.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Image Recognition market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

☯ Code Recognition

☯ Digital Image Processing

☯ Facial Recognition

☯ Object Recognition

☯ Pattern Recognition

☯ Optical Character Recognition

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Image Recognition market share and growth rate of Image Recognition for each application, including-

☯ BFSI

☯ Media & Entertainment

☯ Retail & Consumer Goods

☯ IT & Telecom

☯ Government

☯ Healthcare

☯ Transportation & Logistics

☯ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Image Recognition market share and growth rate, and forecast (2019-2025) of the following regions:

United States, China, Japan, India, Other Regions

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Important Image Recognition Market Data Available In This Report:

❶Emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue share of main manufacturers.

❷This report discusses the Image Recognition Market summary; market scope gives a brief outline of the Image Recognition Market.

❸Strategic recommendations, forecast growth areas of the Image Recognition Market.

❹Key performing regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas, Other) along with their major countries are detailed in this report.

❺Challenges for the new entrants, trends market drivers.

❻Company profiles, product analysis, Marketing strategies, emerging market segments and comprehensive analysis of Image Recognition Market.

❼Image Recognition Market share year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions.

