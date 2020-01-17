Image Recognition Market Research Technology Outlook 2019-2025

The Image Recognition Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on Image Recognition Market.

Image Recognition Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Image Recognition Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Image Recognition Market

Qualcomm, NEC, Google, LTU Technologies, Catchoom Technologies, Honeywell, Hitachi, Slyce, Wikitude, Attrasoft.

The global Image Recognition market size is expected to reach USD 77.69 Billion by 2025., reporting a 19.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Image recognition, in the context of machine vision, is the ability of software to identify objects, places, people, writing and actions in images. Computers can use machine vision technologies in combination with a camera and artificial intelligence software to achieve image recognition.

Image Recognition representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 21.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

The Image Recognition market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Image Recognition Market on the basis of Types are

Code Recognition

Digital Image Processing

Facial Recognition

Object Recognition

Pattern Recognition

Optical Character Recognition

On The basis Of Application, the Global Image Recognition Market is Segmented into

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Regions Are covered By Image Recognition Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

