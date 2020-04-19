Immersion Cooling Market Comprehensive Insights and Forecast 2020 to 2025

The Global Immersion Cooling Market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this report and technologies by various application segments. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth.

Top Companies in the Global Immersion Cooling Market are Fujitsu Limited, Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Submer Technologies, Allied Control Ltd, Asperitas Company, Qcooling LP, Midas Green Technologies and others.

The immersion cooling market in data centers is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 40%, during the forecast period (2020-2025). The future is coming quickly and that means huge data will be here sooner rather than later and with huge data comes a major demand for more energy-efficient and effective data center cooling. Immersion cooling meets the needs of an ever-growing data center power density and will likely increase the demand in future.

– The increase in the number of hyper-scale data centers is driving the market as hyperscale data centers are broadly used in different sectors to increase computing ability, memory, networking infrastructure, or storage resources. The different features of the hyperscale data centers include the physical infrastructure and distribution systems that support the data centers for maximizing cooling efficiency, as well as the ability to scale computing tasks in a quicker and faster way. According to the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), IT exports from India may exceed USD 330 billion by 2019-20. This accounts for nearly 14% of the projected worldwide spend, if India maintains its current share of the global offshore IT market.

– Dealing with high-density power consumption drives the market as many industry estimates put cooling costs at about 40% of a data centerÕs energy consumption. Immersion cooling is able to reduce a data centerÕs energy usage by over 60%, with some systems stating it could be as much as 95%. For many data centers, that is millions of dollars in savings every year.

– High investment with greater capital expenditure is restraining the market growth, as requirement of specialized infrastructure is needed and hence need to be justified with a longer-term ROI in mind.

Regional Analysis For Immersion Cooling Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the Immersion Cooling Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Immersion Cooling Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

