MARKET REPORT
Immersion Cooling Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities
MarketResearchNest.com adds “Immersion Cooling Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2026”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 140 pages with table and figures in it.
Global Immersion Cooling Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities to 2026: By Type (Single-Phase, and Two-Phase), By Cooling Fluid Type (Mineral Oil, Fluorocarbon-Based Fluid, and Synthetic Oil), By Application (High Performance Computing, Edge Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Crypto Currency Mining, and Others) and By Region Key Highlights
This report studies the Immersion Cooling Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Immersion Cooling market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.
Immersion Cooling Market is gaining momentum and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 21.67% over the forecast period 2020-2026.
The single-phase type segment is projected to lead the immersion cooling market during the forecast period.
North America is the leading region of immersion cooling market in terms of value, and this is estimated to continue the same trend over the forecast period.
Immersion Cooling market is escalating due to growing need for solutions that could reduce the physical footprint of the data center and accommodate high-density operations at the same time has strengthen the immersion cooling market demand.
Rising number of hyper-scale data centers is boosting the market as hyper scale data centers are broadly used in different sectors to increase computing ability, memory, networking infrastructure, or storage resources.
The single-phase type is the leading segment for immersion cooling market which is estimated to rise at the higher growth in forecast period. The demand for single-phase immersion cooling is expected to continue to rise as it is cheaper to install and is more energy-efficient.
North America is the leading region for global data center liquid immersion cooling market in future, owing to the presence of a large number of data centers in this region coupled with the rise in popularity of this technology, especially in the United States.
In the United States, the demand and rate of adoption for cloud-based computing are rapidly increasing by technology giants, that include Face book and Apple, attributed to which the number of data centers are increasing in the country, that are driving the utilization of immersion cooling systems.
Global Immersion Cooling Market Insights
The 2020 series of global market size, share, outlook, trends and growth prospects is a comprehensive analysis on global Immersion Cooling market conditions. Major trends shaping the near and long term future of the industry, opportunities, drivers and restraints of Immersion Cooling market, detailed porter’s five forces analysis and competitive insights are included in the research report.
Global Immersion Cooling Market Share by Type
The report presents the detailed annual outlook of each type of the Immersion Cooling market to 2026. The report studied 2 types including Single-Phase, and Two-Phase. Of these types, Crypto Single-Phase is estimated to occupy major share in the global industry.
Global Immersion Cooling Market forecasts by Cooling Fluid Type
The report provides detailed Immersion Cooling market forecasts by various Cooling Fluid Types including Mineral Oil, Fluorocarbon-Based Fluid, and Synthetic Oil. Among these Mineral Oil is forecasted to dominate the industry growth.
Global Immersion Cooling Market Size by Application
The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading Immersion Cooling applications along with annual forecasts to 2026. Various applications that are studied in the report include High Performance Computing, Edge Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Crypto currency mining, and Others. Crypto currency mining segment is the fastest growing application in the global market.
Global Immersion Cooling Market Revenue by Region
The current Immersion Cooling market size in terms of revenue across 5 regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America and Middle East & Africa are studied in the report. In addition, historic data from 2018 and annual forecasts to 2026 are also included in the research report. Globally, Asia Pacific is the major revenue contributor to the global market.
Global Immersion Cooling Market Analysis by Company
Top 10 leading companies in global Immersion Cooling market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, geographical locations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Immersion Cooling products & services.
Global Immersion Cooling Market News and Recent Developments
Latest news and industry developments in terms of Immersion Cooling capacity expansions, acquisitions, organic & inorganic growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc are included in the report.
Scope
- Long term perspective on the Immersion Cooling industry: 2020 (base year), 2020- 2026 (forecast period)
- Immersion Cooling Market- Forecasts by Segments- Type, Connectivity, and Applications by geography.
- It provides the Immersion Cooling market outlook by 2 types including Single-Phase, and Two-Phase.
- The research work categorizes the global Immersion Cooling market based on cooling fluid type into 3 categories including Mineral Oil, Fluorocarbon-Based Fluid, and Synthetic Oil.
- It provides the market outlook by 5 Applications including High Performance Computing, Edge Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Crypto currency mining, and Others.
- Immersion Cooling market across countries in 5 regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South & Central America and Middle East & Africa are covered.
- Immersion Cooling Market- Strategic Analysis Review
- Key strategies opted by leading players
- Short to Long Term Industry Trends
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Supply side and Demand Side Drivers and Challenges
- Immersion Cooling Market- Growth Opportunities
- Potential New Business Opportunities
- Key Areas of Focus in forecast period
- Immersion Cooling Market- Competitive Scenario
10 companies are analyzed in the report including Fujitsu Limited, Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Submer Technologies, Allied Control Ltd., Asperitas, Midas Green Technologies, Iceotope Technologies Limited, DCX – The Liquid Cooling Company, LiquidCool Solutions, DownUnder GeoSolutions Pty Ltd.
- Company Peer-to-Peer Comparison
- Company Profile and SWOT Analysis
- Financial Analysis
MARKET REPORT
Electronic Shelf Label Market to Experience Exponential Growth by 2027: Trends and Industry Vision | Altierre, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Displaydata, E Ink Holdings, M2Communication, NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling
Sameer Joshi
Call: +912067274191
Email: [email protected]
Pune, January 27,2020 – The global electronic shelf label market was valued at US$ 406.6 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,606.8 Bn by 2027, with a CAGR growth rate of 16.8% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.
The use of IoT in retail is growing at an exponential rate, and therefore both retailers and technology developers are looking forward to providing an environment of the connected consumer in brick-and-mortar locations. The retail industry is focusing on lowering total operational costs by removing manual operations in stores related to stock, changing prices, and more. Therefore, the demand for automation solutions throughout the retail industry is rising.
Top Companies Covered in this Report:
1. Altierre Corporation, 2. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, 3. Displaydata Limited, 4. E Ink Holdings Inc, 5. M2Communication, 6. NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling, 7. Opticon Sensors Europe BV, 8. Pricer, 9. Samsung Electro-Mechanics, 10. Ses-Imagotag, 11. Teraoka Seiko
What is the Dynamics of Electronic Shelf Label Market?
Europe is a leading region in the global electronic shelf label market, followed by North America. Number of hypermarkets, supermarkets are present within the Europe region, which are responsible to contribute towards the growth of entire retail industry. Opening of new retail stores in countries is projected to flourish consumption rate of ESL as well. On the other hand, across North America, technological advancements have led to a highly competitive market. The region is a hub of technological developments that compliances with economically robust countries. As a result, the electronics & semiconductor manufacturing industry and retail industry in North America pertains to develop and remain the principal factor for driving prosperity and innovation.
What is the SCOPE of Electronic Shelf Label Market?
APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR in the electronic shelf label market during the forecast period. The growth of the electronic shelf label market in this region is attributed to growing retail industry. The retail in Asian economies is booming at an exponential rate. Owing to rising demand for consumer goods such as home appliances and consumer electronics, many companies are looking ahead to make a significant investment in the Indian retail space — for instance, Walmart Investments Cooperative U. A has spent US$ 37.68 Mn (Rs 2.75 billion) in Wal-Mart India Pvt Ltd. Moreover, the country’s retail industry has witnessed an increase in investments to reach US$ 180.18 Mn (Rs 1,300 crore) in 2018.
What is the Market Segmentation?
The global electronic shelf label market has been segmented based on component, product type, store type, communication technology, and geography. Based on the component, the electronic shelf label market is segmented by displays, battery, transceiver, microprocessor, and others. The electronic shelf label market by product type is segmented by LCD ESL and e-paper based ESL. The market by store type is segmented by hypermarkets, supermarkets, non-food retail stores, specialty stores, and others. And by communication technology, the electronic shelf label market is bifurcated into radio frequency, infrared, near field communication, and others. In the coming period, near field communication in ESL is expected to enable users to check the latest temperature history of any product through their smartphones.
What is the Regional Framework of Electronic Shelf Label Market?
The overall electronic shelf label market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the electronic shelf label market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global electronic shelf label market based on all the segmentation provided concerning five primary reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.
MARKET REPORT
The Ultimate Revelation of Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Market Research Report with Profiling Global Key Players: PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shimadzu
“A Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Market Research Report :-
Molecular spectroscopy analysis measures the spectrum response of molecules interacting with various frequencies and energy.
The study on the Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Market attempts to provide significant and detailed insights into the current market scenario and the emerging growth prospects. The report on Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Market also emphasizes on market players as well as the new entrants in the market landscape. The expansive research will help the well-established as well as the emerging players to set up their business strategies and achieve their short-term and long-term goals. The report also adds significant details of the evaluation of the scope of the regions and where the key participants should head to find potential growth opportunities in the future.
Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Market Research Report presents a detailed analysis based on the thorough research of the overall market, particularly on questions that border on the market size, growth scenario, potential opportunities, operation landscape, trend analysis, and competitive analysis of Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Market. This research is conducted to understand the current landscape of the market, especially in 2020. This will shape the future of the market and foresee the extent of competition in the market. This report will also help all the manufacturers and investors to have a better understanding of the direction in which the market is headed.
Topmost Leading Manufacturer Covered in this report:
PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shimadzu, Bruker, .
Global Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Market: Product Segment Analysis:
Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS)
Fourier-Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR)
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)
Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy (UV-Vis)
Global Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Market: Application Segment Analysis
Pharmaceuticals
Food and Beverage Testing
Biotechnology
Environmental Test
Academic and Research Institute
Others
Geographically it is divided Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments market into seven prime regions which are on the basis of sales, revenue, and market share and growth rate.
United States, EU, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia.
With this Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments market report, all the participants and the vendors will be in aware of the growth factors, shortcomings, threats, and the lucrative opportunities that the market will offer in the near future. The report also features the revenue; industry size, share, production volume, and consumption in order to gain insights about the politics and tussle of gaining control of a huge chunk of the market share.
The main points which are answered and covered in this Report are-
l What will be the total market size in the coming years till 2021?
l What will be the key factors which will be overall affecting the industry?
l What are the various challenges addressed?
l Which are the major companies included?
The Global Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments Market outlook provides a 360-degree overview of the entire market, highlighting the future prospects and tendencies of the industry. The information provided in this report has been accumulated using a blend of primary and secondary research assumptions and methodologies. The gathered information is then verified and validated from industry specialists, which makes the report a valuable source of repository for anyone interested in purchasing and assessing the report. The report will help the readers in understanding some of the key market dynamics, which includes the industry trends, competitive landscape, growth potentials, challenges, and lucrative opportunities.
MARKET REPORT
Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities 2020-2025 | Kapsch TrafficCom, SWARCO, Siemens etc.
Intelligent Traffic Systems Market
The Research Report on Intelligent Traffic Systems market is a Skillful and Deep Analysis of the Present Situation and Challenges. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the current market situation. The Research Report covers all the necessary information required by new market entrants as well as the existing players to gain a deeper insight into the market.
Moreover, the research study focuses on the product specifications, diversification, price, cost, production capacity, distribution channel, list of the distributors, and a profound analysis of the import and export data of the product. Upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis together with the cost, supplier, and consumer list of this market have been examined consistently; product flow and marketing channel have been mentioned as well.
The Major Manufacturers Covered in this Report:
Kapsch TrafficCom, SWARCO, Siemens, TomTom, THALES, IBM, Cubic, Fujitsu, Q-Free, Imtech, Kyosan Electric, SICE, Iteris, Peek traffic, E-Hualu, China ITS (Holdings), ENJOYOR, Datang Telecom, Wantong Technology, Hisense TransTech, China Shipping Network Technology, Dahua Technology, HIKVISION,
The research study focuses on
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
Product Type Coverage:
Integrated Urban Traffic Control System
Freeway Management System
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)
Advanced Public Transportation System
Others
Application Coverage:
Urban Traffic
Inter-Urban
Parking Management
Info-mobility
Public Transport
Freeway
On the basis of geographical segmentation, the report has been categorized into some of the major regions, with production, generation, revenue, usage, aggregate share and the development rate of the market in these geographies over the forecast period, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Regional Segmentation:
- North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Korea, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nigeria, Egypt, and South Africa)
Some of the Points cover in Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Overview of Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Market (2020 – 2025)
• Definition
• Specifications
• Classification
• Applications
• Regions
Chapter 2: Market Competition by Players/Suppliers (2020 – 2025)
• Raw Material and Suppliers
• Manufacturing Process
• Industry Chain Structure.
The key takeaways from the report:
- The market research report on the Global Intelligent Traffic Systems Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the overall market with regards to the latest technologies, applications, products, end-users, and industry verticals.
- The report has been carefully curated with respect to the qualitative and quantitative analysis along with the market evaluation over 2020-2025 and CAGR during the forecast period.
- The market dynamics, including the growth rate, driving and restraining factors, threats, challenges, and lucrative opportunities have been included in this report.
- The report has also been analyzed on the basis of the geography, both regionally and globally.
- Company profile of the key players of the Intelligent Traffic Systems Market, which include key financials, product & services, key developments, and technological advancements, have also been mentioned in this report.To conclude, the Intelligent Traffic Systems Industry report mentions the key geographies, market landscapes alongside the product price, revenue, volume, production, supply, demand, market growth rate, and forecast, etc. This report also provides SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
