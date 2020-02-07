Immunotherapy Drugs Market by Product Analysis 2018 – 2028

Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

growth dynamics of the market, including an overview of determining factors such as drivers, challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report also presents an attractiveness analysis of the market and its key segments by criteria such as application, end-use sector, country, and competitive landscape. The competitive landscape section of the report analyzes the level of competition, competitiveness between key players, and market share for some of the key vendors in the market.

Primary research, which forms the bulk of the research efforts undertaken to collate the report, included data sourced from e-mail interactions, personal interviews, and telephonic interviews. Secondary research efforts utilized while creating the report involved the thorough analysis of annual reports, company websites, stock analysis presentations, a number of national and international databases, and press releases. The report provides market size for all key segments across key regional markets in terms of US$ mn/bn over the period between 2017 and 2025, considering several micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the overall growth prospects of the market.

Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market: Segmentation

The report segments the global immunotherapy drugs market on the basis of criteria such as end-user, application, product type, and geography. On the basis of product type, the report examines immunotherapy drug types such as vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, checkpoint inhibitors, and interleukins. On the basis of are of application, the market is segmented into infectious diseases, cancers, and autoimmune diseases. Of these, immunotherapy drugs for the treatment of cancer presently forms the bulk of revenue generated by the market. The significant rise in prevalence of the disease is expected to continue to lead to the demand for an increasing number and varieties of immunotherapy drugs in the next few years as well.

Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market: Geographical and Competitive Landscape

From a geographical perspective, the immunotherapy drugs market has been examined for regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Of these, the market for immunotherapy drugs in North America is presently the leading contributor to the revenue of the global market throughout the report’s forecast period. Asia-Pacific, with its vast pool of geriatric population and an affluent middle class willing to spend on quality healthcare products, is expected to emerge as the most promising investment destination for the immunotherapy drugs market over the report’s forecast period.

Some of the key vendors operating in the global immunotherapy drugs market are Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, and AbbVie, Inc.

