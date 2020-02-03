Impressive Trends and Future Scope of Twelve-string Mandolin Market

According to statistics, at the end of 2018, there were about 86 million hepatitis B carriers and about 10 million hepatitis C carriers in China. In 2014, the prevalence of hepatitis B surface antigen in children under five years of age decreased to 0.32%, achieving the WHO’s hepatitis B control goal for the west Pacific area ahead of schedule. In 2018, the reported incidence of hepatitis A in China decreased to 1.17/100,000, the lowest level in history. But in the context of long-term accumulation of hepatitis B and hepatitis C carriers, large number of hepatitis B and hepatitis C patients, and lack of public awareness, the prevention and control of viral hepatitis remains an arduous task.

According to CRI, China has a high incidence of viral hepatitis. As a result, the hepatoprotective drug market maintains a high growth rate. Polyene Phosphatidylcholine is one of the best-selling hepatoprotective drugs to hospitals. It is refined from soybean lecithin. Its main active ingredient is diacylphospholipidcholine that accounts for about 52%. As a substance that repairs damaged liver cell membranes/organelle membranes and restores membrane function, diacylphospholipidcholine can provide the human body with endogenous phospholipids and nutritional supplements.

In China, Polyene Phosphatidylcholine is used to treat liver diseases such as hepatitis, chronic hepatitis, hepatonecrosis, cirrhosis, hepatic coma (including prodromal hepatic coma) and fatty liver (also seen in diabetics). It also applies to the treatment of cholestasis and toxicosis, the prevention of recurrence of gallstones, the treatment before and after surgeries, especially hepatobiliary surgeries, and gestoses including vomiting, psoriasis, neurodermatitis and radiation syndromes.

The brand-name drug of Polyene Phosphatidylcholine is Essentiale by Sanofi. It is difficult to copy the brand-name drug because it has complex sources of active pharmaceutical ingredient and preparation process. In 2005, Chinese enterprise Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. launched generic Polyene Phosphatidylcholine. Later, some other enterprises launched their generic products.

According to CRI’s market survey, the sales value of Polyene Phosphatidylcholine has been growing since the drug was launched in China. In recent years, the growth of the sales value is slowing down. In 2017, the sales value of Polyene Phosphatidylcholine in China was about CNY 555 million, representing a CAGR of about 1.40% from 2013 to 2017. By sales value, Chengdu Tiantaishan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. took up the largest market share of over 70%; by sales volume, Sanofi (Beijing) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. took up the largest market share of over 60%.

It is expected that the number of patients with viral hepatitis in China will stay between 90 million and 100 million from 2019 to 2023. At the same time, with the development of China’s economy, medical services will become more affordable. China’s Polyene Phosphatidylcholine market still has certain growth potential.

Topics covered:

– Incidence of viral hepatitis in China

– Development of Polyene Phosphatidylcholine in China

– Major Polyene Phosphatidylcholine manufacturers in China and competition on China’s Polyene Phosphatidylcholine market

– Retail prices of Polyene Phosphatidylcholine in China

– Prospect of China’s Polyene Phosphatidylcholine market from 2019 to 2023

