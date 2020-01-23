In-Depth Cross Sectional Analysis of the Ficin Enzyme Market Across Different Countries

Ficin Enzyme Market Outlook

Ficin, or ficain, is an enzyme derived from the latex of fig trees. It can be categorized as a protease, and its primary function is the metabolism of proteins into amino acids. The ficin enzyme market is characterized by the increasing application of enzyme at the industrial level. The ficin enzyme market is expected to gain substantial traction in the industrial as well as food enzyme market, which can be attributed to the enzyme’s proteolytic characteristics and larger working temperature range. Growing processed meat, poultry, and seafood industries are expected to create healthy demand for the ficin enzyme over the forecast period. Application in the analysis of immunoglobin assay is slated to remain the ficin enzyme market’s core driving force as the enzyme is cost-effective as compared to its alternatives. North America is expected to dominate the global ficin enzyme market over the forecast period, owing the region’s large processed meat industry. The food industry end-use segment is expected to dominate the global ficin enzyme market and witness larger volume application over the forecast period.

Ficin Enzyme Market: Reasons for Covering This Title

The growing processed food industry in both developed and developing regions is significantly driving the global market for food and beverage process related enzymes. This can be attributed to the recent efforts by key manufacturers towards proteolytic enzymes, such as the ficin enzyme, papain enzyme, and bromelain enzyme, to bring down the processes time cost-effectively. Strong proteolytic characteristics make the ficin enzyme a lucrative offering for food enzyme manufacturers. With ease of production and a lower price point, the ficin enzyme is expected to witness strong demand over the forecast period. The advent of natural ingredient based processed food is expected to drive key meat-based food manufacturers to opt for the ficin enzyme over synthetic options.

Global Ficin Enzyme Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global ficin enzyme market are Enzybel Group (Floridienne S.A), Geno Technology Inc., Merck KGaA, Avent AG, Agrisera AB, MP Biomedicals, LLC., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TCI America, and Gold Biotechnology, Inc.

Key Product Development in Ficin Enzyme Market

The key product launches observed in the ficin enzyme market over the recent years are observed to be targeting ethical buyers and vegan populations:

In 2014, DSM launched a toolbox targeting proteolytic enzyme applications with a one-stop solution. The product contained a one-of-its-kind combination of major proteolytic enzymes, including papain, ficin and others to create a multifunctional enzyme toolbox for the food and beverage industry

In 2017, Ayrat Kayumov, a micro-organism genetics lab funded by the Russian Science Foundation, has successfully designed a new wound healing application of ficin enzyme. The organization will be moving to clinical trials soon as the application is expected to exhibit a thousand fold more effective healing effect over standard healing medication available

Opportunities for Market Participants in Ficin Enzyme Market

Developed regions, such as North America and Europe, are estimated to witness significant growth in the market in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period. North America is expected to witness strong demand for the ficin enzyme from its meat process industry as the region is the largest player for the same globally. Increasing application of natural enzymes in the nutraceutical industry is expected to fuel the demand for ficin enzyme in Europe over the forecast period. The developing regions of Asia Pacific are expected to register comparatively faster growth rates over the forecast period attributed to the larger cluster of food processing companies in the region.