In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities 2027

The in-vitro diagnostics market was valued at US$ 68,608.16 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 107,658.83 million by 2027.

In-vitro diagnostics tests are performed on the samples such as blood, plasma, urine, and tissues for detection of diseases. In-vitro diagnostics includes certain technologies such as molecular diagnostics, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and others. The market is driven by factors such as a significantly growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. Additionally, increasing demand for modern diagnostic techniques and rising emphasis on rapid disease diagnosis are projected to drive the growth of the market but, inadequate healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations and poor reimbursement policies are likely to hamper the in-vitro diagnostics market growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for advanced healthcare laboratories in countries such as India, China, Brazil, and others with an aim to deal with exponentially increasing patient population is likely to boost the market by 2027.

Some of the prominent players operating in In-Vitro Diagnostics market are, F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd., Danaher, Abbott, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., BD, Biomérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, INC., and Qiagen. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in November 2015 Roche launched an in vitro diagnostic instrument namely VENTANA HE 600 system. The newly launched product is fully automated hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) tissue staining system which enhances patient and technician safety and produces exceptional staining quality.

The world is witnessing exponential growth in the prevalence of infectious diseases. These diseases are prominently caused due to pathogenic microorganisms, such as viruses, bacteria, parasites, and others. Certain factors such as poor sanitary conditions, lack of public hygiene, massive air pollution, and lack of safe drinking water are playing a significant role in the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. For instance, according to data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, an estimated 71.0 million people suffer from hepatitis C virus infection across the globe. Moreover, extreme globalization, intense mobility of the population, and persistent urbanization are expected to spread viral infections with greater ease. Along with infectious diseases, a higher prevalence of other conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and obesity is equally anticipated to boost the growth of the global in-vitro diagnostics market during the forecast period. For instance, according to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2019, an estimated 30 million people in the U.S. have diabetes. Moreover, according to the estimates, diabetes is the 7th leading cause of mortality in the U.S. Certain factors such as overweight conditions, genetic conditions, aging, and sedentary lifestyle are further anticipated to boost the prevalence of diabetes in the region. Hence, the rising incidence of infectious and chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and respiratory conditions are projected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

The report segments the global In-Vitro Diagnostics market as follows:

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market – By Product & Services

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

Software & Services

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market – By Technology

Immunoassay/Immunochemistry

Clinical Chemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Hematology

Urinalysis

Others

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market – By Application

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Oncology

Cardiology

Nephrology

Others

