In Vitro Lung Model Market Insights, Future Trends, On-going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation, and Forecast till 2027

According to new market research titled ‘In Vitro Lung Model to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, and Application.’ The global in vitro lung model market is anticipated to reach US$ 701.81 Mn in 2027 from US$ 185.80 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global In vitro lung model market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global in vitro lung model market, based on the type, is segmented into 2D, and 3D. In 2018, the 3D segment held the largest market share of the in vitro lung model market. This segment is also projected to dominate the market in 2027 as 3D in vitro lung models enhance the expression of gene regulation, soluble factors, and response to therapeutic agents.

The market for in vitro lung model is expected to grow, owing to factors such as significant growth in research funding, and increasing adoption of 3d model systems for in vitro studies. Moreover, growing research on lung diseases are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The leading companies operating in the in vitro lung model market include Epithelix Sàrl, MATTEK, LONZA, InSphero, Emulate, Inc., AlveoliX AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, PromoCell GmbH, Merck KGaA, and Horizon Discovery Group plc. among others. The market has observed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the in vitro lung model market. For instance, in October 2017, InSphero AG and Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. announced a partnership through which Charles River will license its collection of patient-derived xenograft (PDX) tumors to InSphero.

Research and development is crucial part of the company’s business. The biotechnology companies focus on the research and development (R&D) to come up with new molecules for various therapeutic applications with the greatest medical and commercial potential. The companies are invest majorly on the R&Ds with the aim of developing high quality and innovative products to the market. As per the report of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the Research and Development expenditure of the biopharmaceutical companies has increased from US$ 49.6 billion 2012 to US$ 58.8 billion in 2015. R&D spending by the major companies operating in this market has increased over the years.

Around 60 percent of investigational drugs fail in clinical trials due to a lack of efficiency, in spite of promising results in pre-clinical studies using animal research models. Thus, in September 2017, NIH funded $15 million to develop 3-D human tissue models.

Furthermore, InSphero AG, an innovative provider of 3D cell-based platforms for drug discovery and efficacy testing, received USD 10 million to further improve its discovery platforms for metabolic diseases and cancer.

Thus, the growing research funding by the companies operating in this market is likely to favor the growth of the in-vitro lung model market.

