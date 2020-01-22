MARKET REPORT
In Vitro Lung Model Market Insights, Future Trends, On-going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation, and Forecast till 2027
According to new market research titled ‘In Vitro Lung Model to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, and Application.’ The global in vitro lung model market is anticipated to reach US$ 701.81 Mn in 2027 from US$ 185.80 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global In vitro lung model market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.
The global in vitro lung model market, based on the type, is segmented into 2D, and 3D. In 2018, the 3D segment held the largest market share of the in vitro lung model market. This segment is also projected to dominate the market in 2027 as 3D in vitro lung models enhance the expression of gene regulation, soluble factors, and response to therapeutic agents.
The market for in vitro lung model is expected to grow, owing to factors such as significant growth in research funding, and increasing adoption of 3d model systems for in vitro studies. Moreover, growing research on lung diseases are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.
The leading companies operating in the in vitro lung model market include Epithelix Sàrl, MATTEK, LONZA, InSphero, Emulate, Inc., AlveoliX AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, PromoCell GmbH, Merck KGaA, and Horizon Discovery Group plc. among others.
Research and development is crucial part of the company’s business. The biotechnology companies focus on the research and development (R&D) to come up with new molecules for various therapeutic applications with the greatest medical and commercial potential. The companies are invest majorly on the R&Ds with the aim of developing high quality and innovative products to the market. As per the report of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the Research and Development expenditure of the biopharmaceutical companies has increased from US$ 49.6 billion 2012 to US$ 58.8 billion in 2015. R&D spending by the major companies operating in this market has increased over the years.
Around 60 percent of investigational drugs fail in clinical trials due to a lack of efficiency, in spite of promising results in pre-clinical studies using animal research models. Thus, in September 2017, NIH funded $15 million to develop 3-D human tissue models.
Furthermore, InSphero AG, an innovative provider of 3D cell-based platforms for drug discovery and efficacy testing, received USD 10 million to further improve its discovery platforms for metabolic diseases and cancer.
Thus, the growing research funding by the companies operating in this market is likely to favor the growth of the in-vitro lung model market.
Snus Market – A comprehensive study with Key Players | Swedish Match, Imperial Tobacco Group, Reynolds American, British American Tobacco etc
In-depth analysis of Snus Market 2020
A recently published research report by Reports Monitor contains the title ‘ Snus Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type, Application and Forecast to 2025 ‘ provides detailed analysis of manufacturers, Industry opportunities, Growth drivers. This report includes a brief profile of Top companies in the industry along with their future plans and current developments. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. Further, Snus Market Report serves as a archive of analysis and information for every aspect of the market, including SWOT analysis, CAGR during the forecast period, Regional markets, technology, types, end-users and applications.
The Global Snus market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major manufacturers like
Swedish Match, Imperial Tobacco Group, Reynolds American, British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco, Altria, among others.
Scope of the Report:
The segmentation has been done on the basis of types, applications, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of Table of Content, Tables and Figures. Also, one of the important factors in the global Snus market report is competitive analysis. The report covers all the key parameters such as product innovation, market strategies of the major players, market share, revenue generation, latest research and development, and market expert views.
On the basis of types, the Snus Market is primarily split into:
Loose Snus, Portion Snus
On the basis of applications, the Snus Market is primarily split into
Supermarket, Tobacco Store, Online,
On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The major factors defined in this report are:
Study Coverage:It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, the scope of products offered in the global Snus Market, years considered, and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and application.
Executive Summary: It gives a summary of key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.
Production by Region:Here, the report provides information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets studied.
Profile of Manufacturers:Each player profiled in this section is studied on the basis of SWOT analysis, their products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors
Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC, Charts, Tables and [email protected]
https://www.reportsmonitor.com/report/841871/Snus-Market
Key Questions Answered in the Report Considering the Competitive Scope of the Market:
1.How much is the Snus Market worth in the future?
2.What are the key factors driving the Market?
3.Which is the leading segment in the Industry?
4.Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Snus Market?
5.In what format does this report get delivered to me?
HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2025
This Global HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market research report is a proven and consistent source of information which gives telescopic view of the existing market trends, emerging products, situations and opportunities that drives your business towards the success. The HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market report serves the clients to tackle every strategic aspect including product development, product specification, exploring niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets. HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market report also provides company profiles and contact information of the key market players in the key manufacturer’s section. This Global HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market research report is organized by collecting market research data from different corners of the globe with an experienced team of language resources.
Global HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market is expected to reach USD 1,053.20 million by 2025 from USD 532.50 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. Global HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market, By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction {PCR-SSP, PCR SSOP, PCR-SBT}, Next-Generation Sequencing), End-User (Hospitals, Transplant Centers, Specialty Clinics, Academic Institutes), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
The major factors driving the growth of this market are technological advancements in HLA typing, increasing number of solid organ and stem cell transplantation procedures, risen research grants, funds, and public-private investments are boosting the growth of the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market. On the other hand, weak reimbursements for organ donation and transplantation procedures, expensive NGS and PCR-based devices may hinder the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation: Global HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market
- The global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market is segmented based on technology into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and next-generation sequencing (NGS). In 2018, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is expected to dominate the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market with 57.2% market share and is expected to reach USD 593.61 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period, to reach USD 459.59 million by 2025 from USD 227.14 million in 2017 in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
- The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is further sub segmented on the basis of techniques into PCR-SSP (Sequence-Specific Primer), PCR SSOP (Sequence-Specific Oligonucleotide), and PCR-SBT (Sequencing Based Typing). In 2018, PCR-SSP (Sequence-Specific Primer) is expected to dominate the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market with 49.9% market share and is expected to reach USD 514.76 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However, PCR-SBT (Sequencing Based Typing) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period, to reach USD 183.17 million by 2025 from USD 88.85 million in 2017 in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
- The global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market is segmented on the basis of end users into hospitals, transplant centers, specialty clinics, and academic institutes. In 2018, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market with 46.4% market share and is expected to reach USD 499.93 million by 2025, with the highest CAGR of 9.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
- Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
Key Drivers: Global HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market
Some of the major factors driving the market for global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market are technological advancements in HLA typing, increasing number of solid organ and stem cell transplantation procedures, risen research grants, funds, and public-private investments are boosting the growth of the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market.
On the other hand, weak reimbursements for organ donation and transplantation procedures, expensive NGS and PCR-based devices may hinder the growth of the market.
Key Points: Global HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market
One Lambda (Thermo Fischer Scientific, InC.) is going to dominate the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market followed by Proimmune Ltd., Creative Biolabs, Histogenetics LLC, The UCLA Immunogenetics Center, Admera Health, Quick Biology, New York Blood Center, The Sequencing Center, BloodCenter of Wisconsin, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment is dominating the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market.
- The next generation sequencing (NGS) segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
Table of Contents:
- INTRODUCTION
1.1. OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 1.2. MARKET DEFINITION 1.3. OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL HLA TYPING TRANSPLANT DIAGNOSTICS SERVICES MARKET 1.4. CURRENCY AND PRICING 1.5. LIMITATION 1.6. MARKETS COVERED
- MARKET SEGMENTATION
2.1. MARKETS COVERED 2.2. GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE 2.3. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 2.4. CURRENCY AND PRICING 2.5. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 2.6. PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 2.7. SECONDARY SOURCES 2.8. ASSUMPTIONS
- MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. DRIVERS
3.1.1. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN HLA TYPING 3.1.2. INCREASING NUMBER OF SOLID ORGAN AND STEM CELL TRANSPLANTATION PROCEDURES 3.1.3. INCREASED RESEARCH GRANTS, FUNDS, AND PUBLIC-PRIVATE INVESTMENTS
3.2. RESTRAINTS
3.2.1. WEAK REIMBURSEMENTS FOR ORGAN DONATION AND TRANSPLANTATION PROCEDURES 3.2.2. EXPENSIVE NGS AND PCR-BASED DEVICES
3.3. OPPORTUNITIES
3.3.1. RISING HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE IN EMERGING NATIONS
3.4. CHALLENGES
3.4.1. SIGNIFICANT GAP BETWEEN NUMBER OF ORGANS DONATED AND ORGANS REQUIRED ANNUALLY 3.4.2. LACK OF TRAINED STAFF
- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY5. PREMIUM INSIGHTS6. GLOBAL HLA TYPING TRANSPLANT DIAGNOSTICS SERVICES MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
6.1. OVERVIEW
6.2. NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS)
6.3. POLYMERASE CHAIN REACTION (PCR)
6.3.1. PCR SSOP (SEQUENCE-SPECIFIC OLIGONUCLEOTIDE) 6.3.2. PCR SSP (SEQUENCE-SPECIFIC PRIMER) 6.3.3. PCR-SBT (SEQUENCING BASED TYPING)
- GLOBAL HLA TYPING TRANSPLANT DIAGNOSTICS SERVICES MARKET, BY END-USER
7.1. OVERVIEW 7.2. SPECIALTY CLINICS 7.3. HOSPITALS 7.4. TRANSPLANT CENTERS 7.5. ACADEMIC INSTITUTES
- GLOBAL HLA TYPING TRANSPLANT DIAGNOSTICS SERVICES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
8.1. OVERVIEW
8.2. NORTH AMERICA
8.2.1. U.S. 8.2.2. CANADA 8.2.3. MEXICO
8.3. EUROPE
8.3.1. GERMANY 8.3.2. FRANCE 8.3.3. U.K. 8.3.4. ITALY 8.3.5. SPAIN 8.3.6. SWITZERLAND 8.3.7. NETHERLANDS 8.3.8. BELGIUM 8.3.9. RUSSIA 8.3.10. TURKEY 8.3.11. REST OF EUROPE
8.4. ASIA-PACIFIC
8.4.1. CHINA 8.4.2. JAPAN 8.4.3. INDIA 8.4.4. SOUTH KOREA 8.4.5. AUSTRALIA 8.4.6. SINGAPORE 8.4.7. THAILAND 8.4.8. MALAYSIA 8.4.9. INDONESIA 8.4.10. PHILIPPINES 8.4.11. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
8.5. SOUTH AMERICA
8.5.1. BRAZIL 8.5.2. REST OF SOUTH AMERICA
8.6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
8.6.1. REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 8.6.2. SOUTH AFRICA
- GLOBAL HLA TYPING TRANSPLANT DIAGNOSTICS SERVICES MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE
9.1. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: GLOBAL 9.2. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA 9.3. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE 9.4. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: ASIA PACIFIC
- COMPANY PROFILES
10.1. PROIMMUNE LTD.
10.1.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW 10.1.2. PROIMMUNE LTD.: COMPANY SNAPSHOT 10.1.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 10.1.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
10.2. CREATIVE BIOLABS
10.2.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW 10.2.2. CREATIVE BIOLABS: COMPANY SNAPSHOT 10.2.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 10.2.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
10.3. HISTOGENETICS LLC
10.3.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW 10.3.2. HISTOGENETICS LLC: COMPANY SNAPSHOT 10.3.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 10.3.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
10.4. THE UCLA IMMUNOGENETICS CENTER
10.4.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW 10.4.2. THE UCLA IMMUNOGENETICS CENTER: COMPANY SNAPSHOT 10.4.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 10.4.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
10.5. ADMERA HEALTH
10.5.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW 10.5.2. ADMERA HEALTH: COMPANY SNAPSHOT 10.5.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 10.5.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
10.6. QUICK BIOLOGY
10.6.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW 10.6.2. QUICK BIOLOGY: COMPANY SNAPSHOT 10.6.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 10.6.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
10.7. NEW YORK BLOOD CENTER
10.7.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW 10.7.2. NEW YORK BLOOD CENTER: COMPANY SNAPSHOT 10.7.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 10.7.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
10.8. THE SEQUENCING CENTER
10.8.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW 10.8.2. THE SEQUENCING CENTER: COMPANY SNAPSHOT 10.8.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 10.8.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
10.9. BLOODCENTER OF WISCONSIN
10.9.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW 10.9.2. BLOODCENTER OF WISCONSIN: COMPANY SNAPSHOT 10.9.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 10.9.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
10.10. LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS
10.10.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW 10.10.2. LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS: REVENUE ANALYSIS 10.10.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 10.10.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
10.11. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
10.11.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW 10.11.2. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC. :REVENUE ANALYSIS 10.11.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 10.11.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
MARKET REPORT
Off the Road Tyre Market holistic research report 2020-2025 | Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear, Continental & more
Off the Road Tyre Market with key Business Factors and Insights
The report titled ‘ Off the Road Tyre Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type Application and Forecast to 2025 ‘ has recently added by Reports Monitor to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth SWOT analysis of different characteristic of industries such as Opportunities, Growth drivers, snapshot, Off the Road Tyre Market trends, competitive landscape and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to describe accurate and applicable data to the readers, industry experts and business owners.
The Global Off the Road Tyre market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major manufacturers like
Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear, Continental, Zhongce Rubber, Apollo, Chem China, Double Coin Holdings, Guizhou Tire, Titan, Prinx Chengshan, Trelleborg, Pirelli, Yokohama Tire, BKT, Linglong Tire, Xugong Tyres, Triangle, Hawk International Rubber, Nokian, Shandong Taishan Tyre, Carlisle, Shandong Yinbao, Sumitomo, Doublestar, Fujian Haian Rubber, JK Tyre, Specialty Tires, Techking Tires, among others.
Scope of the Report:
The segmentation has been done on the basis of types, applications, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of Table of Content, Tables and Figures. Also, one of the important factors in the global Off the Road Tyre market report is competitive analysis. The report covers all the key parameters such as product innovation, market strategies of the major players, market share, revenue generation, latest research and development, and market expert views.
On the basis of types, the Off the Road Tyre Market is primarily split into:
Rim Diameter 29 Inch, 29 Inch Rim Diameter 39 Inch, 39 Inch Rim Diameter 49 Inch, Rim Diameter >49 Inch
On the basis of applications, the Off the Road Tyre Market is primarily split into
Agriculture Tractors, Construction and Mining Equipment, Others,
Regional Analysis For Off the Road Tyre Market
North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
The following years are used in this study to estimate the size of the Off the Road Tyre market:
Historic year: 2014-2019
Base year: 2019
Estimated year: 2020
Forecast year 2020 to 2025
The major factors defined in this report are:
Study Coverage:It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, the scope of products offered in the global Off the Road Tyre Market, years considered, and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and application.
Executive Summary: It gives a summary of key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.
Production by Region:Here, the report provides information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets studied.
Profile of Manufacturers:Each player profiled in this section is studied on the basis of SWOT analysis, their products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors
Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC, Charts, Tables and [email protected]
https://www.reportsmonitor.com/report/842821/Off-the-Road-Tyre-Market
Key Questions Answered in the Report Considering the Competitive Scope of the Market:
1.How much is the Off the Road Tyre Market worth in the future?
2.What are the key factors driving the Market?
3.Which is the leading segment in the Industry?
4.Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Off the Road Tyre Market?
5.In what format does this report get delivered to me?
Further, the Off the Road Tyre industry research report determines the Marketing Analysis, Regional Market Analysis, International Trade Analysis. The market Traders or Distributors with Contact Information by Supply Chain Analysis. That is followed by various business strategies, the report contains essential outcome help could boost the interest level of the individuals in the market.
