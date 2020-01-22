In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities 2027

In vitro toxicity testing is the scientific analysis of the effects of toxic chemical substances on cultured bacteria or mammalian cells. In vitro toxicity testing methods are employed primarily to identify potentially hazardous chemicals and/or to confirm the lack of certain toxic properties in the early stages of the development of potentially useful new substances such as therapeutic drugs, agricultural chemicals and food additives.

The market of in vitro toxicology testing is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, socio-ethical concerns of animal testing, rising new and promising in vitro technologies, increasing demand of such assays in pharmaceutical sector, increasing R&D expenditure to detect toxicity at an early stage. With constant improvement in healthcare infrastructure in Asia Pacific is expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the in vitro toxicology testing market.

The key players influencing the market are:

Covance, Inc. (A part of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Qiagen, General Electric, Eurofins Scientific, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Charles River, Catalent, Inc, and Promega Corporation.

The global in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented on the basis of product and service, toxicity endpoints and tests, technology, industry and method. The product and service segment includes, assays, services, reagents & labware. The assays segment is further segmented into bacterial toxicity assays, enzyme toxicity assays, cell-based ELISA and western blots, receptor binding assays, tissue culture assays and other assays. Based on toxicity endpoints and tests, the in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented as, absorption, distribution, metabolism (ADME), and excretion, skin irritation, corrosion, and sensitization, genotoxicity testing, cytotoxicity testing, ocular toxicity, organ toxicity, phototoxicity testing, dermal toxicity, carcinogenicity, neurotoxicity, other toxicity endpoints & tests. The segment of technology is classified into, cell culture technologies, high-throughput technologies, cellular imaging technologies, toxicogenomics. Based on industry, the in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented as pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, cosmetics and household products industry, food industry, chemical industry. Based on method, the market is classified cellular assays, biochemical assays, and ex vivo models.

In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

