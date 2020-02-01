Incident and Emergency Management Market by Scope, Growth Prospective, Application & Forecast

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Incident and Emergency Management Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Incident and Emergency Management and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Incident and Emergency Management, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

Vendors profiled in this report:

International Business Machines Corporation, Incident Management Solutions Inc., NEC Corporation, ARCOS, Inc., Hexagon AB (publ), Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc., NC4, Inc., Intermedix Corporation, Eccentex Corporation, TRG The Response Group LLC., Haystax Technology, Inc., Alert Technologies Inc., EmerGeo Solutions Worldwide Inc., Veloci Corporation, and MissionMode Solutions, Inc.

Attribute Details Base Year for estimation 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019 Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

By System (Web-Based Emergency Management System, Emergency/Mass Notification System, Surveillance System, Traffic Management System, Inventory/Database Management System, Safety Management System, Remote Weather Monitoring System, and Others (Tsunami Warning System, Earthquake/Seismic Warning System, and CBRNE/HAZMAT Detection System))

(Web-Based Emergency Management System, Emergency/Mass Notification System, Surveillance System, Traffic Management System, Inventory/Database Management System, Safety Management System, Remote Weather Monitoring System, and Others (Tsunami Warning System, Earthquake/Seismic Warning System, and CBRNE/HAZMAT Detection System)) By Solution (Geospatial Solution, Disaster Recovery Solution, and Situational Awareness Solution)

(Geospatial Solution, Disaster Recovery Solution, and Situational Awareness Solution) By Service (Consulting, Emergency Operation Center Design And Integration, Training, and Public Information Services)

(Consulting, Emergency Operation Center Design And Integration, Training, and Public Information Services) By Communication Tool and Device (First Responder Tools, Satellite Phones, and Vehicle-Ready Gateways)

(First Responder Tools, Satellite Phones, and Vehicle-Ready Gateways) By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and insurance (BFSI), Energy and utilities, and Manufacturing)

(Banking, Financial Services, and insurance (BFSI), Energy and utilities, and Manufacturing) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

