Increase in the Adoption of Golf Cart Battery to Propel the Growth of the Golf Cart Battery Market Between 2017 – 2025

Growth Dynamics

For providing a more detailed account of the global golf cart battery market, the report segments the market on the basis of criteria such as battery type and geography. Based on the type of battery used in gold carts, the market has been covered for types such as li-ion battery and lead-acid battery. Of these, the segment of lead-acid battery presently accounts for the larger share in the revenue of the global market. Factors such as the provision of maximum usable power and easy maintenance work in favor of this segment. The trend is expected to remain strong over the next few years as well, with the demand for lead-acid batteries for use in golf carts expected to remain high over the report’s forecast period.

From the perspective of geography, the market for golf cart batteries has been examined in the report for regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Of these, the market in North America is presently the leading contributor of revenue to the global golf cart batteries market as the region houses some of the leading golf cart manufacturers and has a large number of golf courts. Moreover, owing to the presence of affluent population, new facilities and amenities are frequently introduced with the view of enhancing the experience of the sport.

Global Golf Cart Battery Market: Competitive Dynamics

It has been observed that the global golf cart battery market features a large number of international, regional, and local companies manufacturing and supplying all key varieties of golf cart batteries. As the competition become more intense, companies are putting in more efforts to evolve on the fronts of production capacities, innovative products, technological advancements, and distribution channels. Expansion across new and more promising regional markets has also emerged as one of the key strategies adopted by companies looking to acquire a larger share in the overall growth opportunities that the market has to offer.

Some of the leading companies in the market are East Penn Manufacturing, Exide Technologies, Crown Battery, RELiON Batteries, Trojan Battery Company, EnerSys, Johnson Controls, Century Yuasa, Axion Power, Samsung SDI, Dyno Battery, Smart Battery, Exide Industries, Harris Battery, Gem Batteries, Navitas Systems, SEC Battery, and Speedways Electric.

Important questions answered in the report:

How has the Golf Cart Battery market adapted to the evolving regulatory landscape in each region? Why is the adoption of end use 1 expected to slow down over the forecast period? In the current scenario, which region offers market players promising growth opportunities? Which manufacturing technique is cost-effective and the most efficient? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Golf Cart Battery market?

