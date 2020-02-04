Increasing Government Investments and Favorable Policies to Aid the Growth of the Multiplex Assays Market 2018 – 2026

Assessment of the International Multiplex Assays Market

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.co/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=49884

segmentation includes the current and future demand for medical membranes in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual material segments and application segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global medical membrane market. Key players profiled in the report are Pall Corporation, Merck KGaA, 3M, General Electric Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Sartorius, Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd, and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global medical membrane market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on material, filtration type, application, and regional segments. The market size and forecast for each material, filtration type, and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

The global medical membrane market has been segmented as follows:

Global Medical Membrane Market, by Material

Polysulfone (PSU) & Polyether Sulfone (PESU)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Hydrophobic Polyvinylidene Fluoride

Hydrophilic Polyvinylidene Fluoride

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Modified Acrylics

Others

Global Medical Membrane Market, by Filtration Type

Ultrafiltration (UF)

Microfiltration (MF)

Nanofiltration (NF)

Others

Global Medical Membrane Market, by Application

Pharmaceutical Filtration

Hemodialysis

Drug Delivery

Intravenous (IV) Infusion & Sterile Filtration

Others

Global Medical Membrane Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



