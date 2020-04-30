India Electric Scooters and Motorcycles Market Research Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025

Approximately 1.2 million deaths occur because of outdoor air pollution in India per year. Vehicular emissions are among the major causes of air pollution in India. Most of the vehicles in the country are still fossil fuel-based and utilize petrol and diesel heavily. Due to these factors, the Indian government has started implementing strict rules and regulations in hopes of taking charge of this alarming situation. The country is predicted to eventually follow the emission norms that are already prevalent in Western countries. Furthermore, people are becoming more conscious and aware regarding the surging pollution levels in the country. This concern about environmental degradation on the part of the public and government is expected to increase the adoption of environment-friendly vehicles, such as electric two-wheelers, in India.

Electric motorcycles and scooters, like conventional two-wheelers, are designed for two riders and can make their way easily through congested roads, as is often the case in India. These vehicles mostly have a removable battery, which can be charged from traditional wall outlets. In 2018, the Indian electric scooters and motorcycles market reached a value of $80.0 million and is predicted to generate $698.3 million, witnessing a CAGR of 36.3%, in the coming years. Two types of batteries are used in electric two-wheelers: sealed lead acid and lithium ion (Li-ion). During 2014–2018, sealed lead acid batteries were more in demand because of their lower prices; however, Li-ion batteries are expected to be in higher demand in the coming years. This would be due to their higher efficiency, lighter weight, longer life span, and faster charging capabilities when compared to sealed lead acid batteries. The prices of these batteries are also predicted to fall, which will lead to their increased adoption.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/india-electric-scooter-and-motorcycle-market/report-sample

In the past, the major concern regarding the adoption of electric two-wheelers was their lower running range and top speed in comparison to conventional two-wheelers. The top speed of most of the electric two-wheelers that are being sold in the country ranges between 25 and 60 km/h, with a running capability of 70 km on a single charge. However, now with the emergence of the new-age electric two-wheelers, which exhibit longer running capabilities and higher speed, their demand is projected to increase in India. More companies are predicted to launch electric two-wheelers with better capabilities. For example, Tork Motorcycles, in September 2016, showcased its T6X electric motorcycle, which has a top speed of 100 km/h and a mileage of 100 km on a single charge. The concept of new-age electric two-wheelers is fairly new in India and still in its development phase, but major companies are expected to introduce these vehicles in the near future.

Apart from technological advancements, Government of India is providing subsidies on the purchase of electric vehicles to increase their adoption. A subsidy of up to $369 on the purchase of electric scooters and motorcycles, according to their battery size, has been introduced by the government under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) scheme. Such incentives are predicted to push the sales of electric vehicles in the country by making them more affordable for customers.