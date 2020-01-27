Connect with us

India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Mobile POS (mPOS) are available in the form of smartphones, tablets or other mobile terminals, which are integrated with POS software. mPOS platform is a time-saving mode of payment, which saves waiting times to a minimum.

An increase in awareness about the benefits of mPOS terminals among retail and commercial segments and the government’s efforts to drive the country towards a cashless economy are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the India mobile point of sale (mPOS) terminals market. Additionally, mPOS terminals are expected to witness the significant growth rate in India mPOS terminals market during the forecast period because of its features like ease of use, low cost, and ultra-portability.

In India, Small and medium-sized businesses mostly accept ‘cash-only’ payments because of the high card-processing fees. On the other hand, mPOS platforms are open an affordable channel to receive alternate forms of payment, from cards to mobile. An increase in the penetration of mobile phones and tablets, mPOS systems necessitate less up-front investment and maintenance, which is more economical than the conventional POS systems.

India’s mPOS software market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. It offers several advanced features like restaurant billing, detailed reporting dashboards, and inventory management. Advanced software solutions are supported in saving time by automating tasks like gathering customer information. The automation permits businesses to make their tasks simpler and efficient.
The retail sector is expected to witness significant growth in the India mobile point of sale (mPOS) terminals market. The growth in the market is attributed to the high adoption of mPOS terminals by merchants in rural and urban areas. An increase in the number of government initiatives aimed at digitizing the modes of payment is expected to drive the market growth. The rise in the adoption of mPOS terminals by urban Kirana store owners is a major contributing factor increasing demand for mPOS terminals in India.

Myntra is one of the leading eTailers in India, which usage CoD or Cash on Delivery as its payment option. It usages an mPOS device, which enables the card payment on delivery with the paperless delivery system and exception handling. The customers permit the delivery executive to swipe their credit or debit card after getting the product. The payment is recorded by a central database and the transaction is accomplished instantly.

After demonetization, the demand for Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals is increasing across the country. The mobile PoS key players are targeting small merchants, local Kirana stores and roadside shops, which can not afford a bank deployed terminal.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market

India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market, By Component

• Hardware
• Software
India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market, By Authentication

• EMV Chip and Pin
o PIN on Terminal/Glass
o PIN on Mobile
• Magnetic-stripes
• Chip and Sign
• Near Field Communication (NFC)
• Biometrics
India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market, By End User

• Restaurant
• Hospitality
• Healthcare
• Retail
• Warehouse
• Entertainment
• Others
Key players operating in India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market

• MobiSwipe Technologies Private Limited
• PayU Money
• ePaisa
• Pine Labs
• PAX Technologies Pvt. Ltd
• Paynear One
• Verifone India Sales Pvt. Ltd.
• Ingenico International India Pvt. Ltd.
• Ezetap Mobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
• Mswipe Technologies Private Limited
• iKaaz

Pasta Sauce Market Price, Trends, Growth, Share, Research and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pasta Sauce Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global pasta sauce market is currently witnessing steady growth. Pasta sauce refers to a thick-textured creamy sauce that is made up of eggs, pepper, garlic, cheese, vegetables and several other ingredients. It is used as a savory topping over pasta and other Italian dishes, like pizza, garlic bread and spaghetti, to enhance the taste and flavoring. Nowadays, a wide range of pasta sauces is available in innovative packaging formats in the market.

Global Pasta Sauce Market Trends:

Over the past few years, the growing cross-culture influence has changed the food consumption patterns of consumers. This has led to an increase in the demand for intercontinental dishes, like pasta and pizza, which in turn has boosted the sales of pasta sauce globally. Also, with a rise in the consumption of fast-food, restaurants, cafes and other eateries are widely experimenting pasta sauce by mixing it with different ingredient combinations to offer innovative and unique pasta dishes. Apart from this, owing to the hectic and busy lifestyles, consumers are becoming more inclined toward the use of packaged and easy-to-cook pasta sauces. Along with this, due to the growing health consciousness, they now prefer nutrient-rich and minimally processed products. Owing to this, manufacturers are introducing pasta sauce variants that are made using gluten-free and organic ingredients to boost their profitability and widen the consumer base across the globe. Looking forward, the market is projected to experience stable growth during 2019-2024.

Market Summary:

  • Based on the product type, the market has been segregated into tomato-, pesto- and alfredo-based sauces. Tomato-based sauces, such as traditional, marinara, meat, mushroom, roasted garlic, cheese, and tomato and basil, are most widely consumed.
  • The market has been categorized on the basis of the packaging type into glass bottles, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), cans, pouches and cartons. Amongst these, glass bottles account for the majority of the total market share.
  • On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been classified as direct and indirect segments. The indirect channel exhibits a clear dominance and is further divided into store-based retailing, supermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores and online retailing.
  • Region-wise, Europe holds the leading position in the market. It is further segmented into Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others. Other major markets include North America (the United States and Canada), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru and others), and Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates and others ).
  • The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report, providing the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the industry.

MARKET REPORT

Instrument Infection Control Market size of USD 7,408.72 million with a CAGR of around 6.38% by the end of 2027

Research Nester released a report titled “Instrument Infection Control Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global instrument infection control market in terms of market segmentation by product, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Infection control for instruments used in healthcare setting such as hospitals and clinics is necessary in order to prevent the risk of infections during the treatment procedure. The global instrument infection control market is predicted to grow by a CAGR of 6.38% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2027.

Moreover, the market is estimated to attain a value of USD 7,408.72 million by the end of 2027. The market is segmented by product, by end user and by region. The product segment is further segmented into cleaning, disinfection and sterilization, out of which, the sterilization segment is anticipated to observe the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the advances technology used in sterilization techniques such as electron-beam sterilization and gamma ray sterilization in radiation sterilization.

On the basis of region, the global instrument infection control market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa, out of which, the market in North America is estimated to hold the largest share in the market. The growing spending on healthcare by government and private organizations, especially in countries such as the U.S., is a major factor responsible for the growth. On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period on account of rising awareness about hygienic practices in the medical sector.

Prevention of Infections from Impure Instruments to Drive the Market Growth

The growing cases of hospital-acquired infections across the globe raise the demand for better and efficient techniques for infection control in medical instruments. Hospitals and clinics sterilize the medical products before every use which further result in a substantial growth of the market in the upcoming years. However, the various disadvantages of sterilization methods are anticipated to hinder the market growth during this period. Further, the strict government regulations for the approval of medical devices and equipment is predicted to account for the restricted market growth as well.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global instrument infection control market which includes company profiling of 3M (MMM), Getinge (GETI-B), Steris (STE), Belimed, Cantel (CMD), Matachana, MMM Group and Steelco.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global instrument infection control market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

MARKET REPORT

Aluminium Nitride Substrate Market Size, Share, Statistics, Demand and Revenue; Forecast to 2025

The worldwide market for Aluminium Nitride Substrate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to latest industry study.

The Aluminium Nitride Substrate Market pursuers will discover this report exceptionally advantageous in comprehension the Market showcase in integrity. The angles and data of the report utilizing figures, structured presentations, pie graphs, and other visual portrayals. This escalates the Aluminium Nitride Substrate Market pictorial portrayal and furthermore helps in getting the Aluminium Nitride Substrate Market business actualities much better. The Aluminium Nitride Substrate Market advertise is probably going to develop at a noteworthy CAGR. The principle goal of report is to direct the client comprehend the Market advertise as far as its definition, order, potential, most recent patterns, and the difficulties that the Aluminium Nitride Substrate Market advertise is confronting.

Complete Research of Aluminium Nitride Substrate Market: 

This is a complete research report on the worldwide Aluminium Nitride Substrate market delivering valuable predictions to all concerned. The report included the most recent trends and requirements and incorporated into the research analysis of its table of contents. The study also offers an exact calculation of the global Aluminium Nitride Substrate market in advanced development that is based on the historical data, as well as, the present market condition. Similarly, it offers the required secondary data with respect to the overall market through tables, figures, pie charts, diagrams, etc.

Key players operating worldwide:

Garmin
R.M. Young
Gill Instruments
Komoline
Renewable NRG System
Bristol
LAMBRECHT meteo
Thies Clima
Vaisala

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

Segment by Type
Ultrasonic Type
Mechanical Type
Others

Segment by Application
Powerboats
Yachts
Others

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Aluminium Nitride Substrate market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. The detail information about In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market growth rate analysis Available in Full research report.

The report covers the following major points precisely: 

Provides county level evaluation together using manufacture, ingestion, and earnings in Aluminium Nitride Substrate market. 

Industry provisions Aluminium Nitride Substrate enterprises with gross profit margin, merchandise classification, revenue earnings, cost, and advice. 

Global Aluminium Nitride Substrate segments predictions for five decades. 

Pipeline for the applicants in the Aluminium Nitride Substrate . 

The business series investigation, procedures, manufacture and cost inquiry, style of transportation and price evaluation on the worldwide Aluminium Nitride Substrate market. 

Supply chain series tendencies with respect to planning the brand new progressions in the global Aluminium Nitride Substrate market. 

Stocks drivers, limitations, prospects, dangers, challenges and investment prospects of international Aluminium Nitride Substrate market. 

Company summarizing methodical plans, financials, and also present advancements in the worldwide Aluminium Nitride Substrate market. 

A short overview of the Aluminium Nitride Substrate market scope:

  • Global market remuneration
  • Overall projected growth rate
  • Industry trends
  • Competitive scope
  • Product range
  • Application landscape
  • Supplier analysis
  • Marketing channel trends – Now and later
  • Sales channel evaluation
  • Market Competition Trend
  • Marketing channel trends – Now and later
  • Market Concentration Rate

Conclusively, this report will provide you a clear view of each and every fact of the market without a need to refer to any other research report or a data source. Our report will provide you with all the facts about the past, present, and future of the concerned Market.

