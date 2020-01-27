India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Mobile POS (mPOS) are available in the form of smartphones, tablets or other mobile terminals, which are integrated with POS software. mPOS platform is a time-saving mode of payment, which saves waiting times to a minimum.

An increase in awareness about the benefits of mPOS terminals among retail and commercial segments and the government’s efforts to drive the country towards a cashless economy are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the India mobile point of sale (mPOS) terminals market. Additionally, mPOS terminals are expected to witness the significant growth rate in India mPOS terminals market during the forecast period because of its features like ease of use, low cost, and ultra-portability.

In India, Small and medium-sized businesses mostly accept ‘cash-only’ payments because of the high card-processing fees. On the other hand, mPOS platforms are open an affordable channel to receive alternate forms of payment, from cards to mobile. An increase in the penetration of mobile phones and tablets, mPOS systems necessitate less up-front investment and maintenance, which is more economical than the conventional POS systems.

India’s mPOS software market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. It offers several advanced features like restaurant billing, detailed reporting dashboards, and inventory management. Advanced software solutions are supported in saving time by automating tasks like gathering customer information. The automation permits businesses to make their tasks simpler and efficient.

The retail sector is expected to witness significant growth in the India mobile point of sale (mPOS) terminals market. The growth in the market is attributed to the high adoption of mPOS terminals by merchants in rural and urban areas. An increase in the number of government initiatives aimed at digitizing the modes of payment is expected to drive the market growth. The rise in the adoption of mPOS terminals by urban Kirana store owners is a major contributing factor increasing demand for mPOS terminals in India.

Myntra is one of the leading eTailers in India, which usage CoD or Cash on Delivery as its payment option. It usages an mPOS device, which enables the card payment on delivery with the paperless delivery system and exception handling. The customers permit the delivery executive to swipe their credit or debit card after getting the product. The payment is recorded by a central database and the transaction is accomplished instantly.

After demonetization, the demand for Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals is increasing across the country. The mobile PoS key players are targeting small merchants, local Kirana stores and roadside shops, which can not afford a bank deployed terminal.

India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market, By Component

• Hardware

• Software

India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market, By Authentication

• EMV Chip and Pin

o PIN on Terminal/Glass

o PIN on Mobile

• Magnetic-stripes

• Chip and Sign

• Near Field Communication (NFC)

• Biometrics

India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market, By End User

• Restaurant

• Hospitality

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Warehouse

• Entertainment

• Others

Key players operating in India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market

• MobiSwipe Technologies Private Limited

• PayU Money

• ePaisa

• Pine Labs

• PAX Technologies Pvt. Ltd

• Paynear One

• Verifone India Sales Pvt. Ltd.

• Ingenico International India Pvt. Ltd.

• Ezetap Mobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

• Mswipe Technologies Private Limited

• iKaaz

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.2. Secondary data

2.3.3. Secondary Sources

2.3.4. Primary Research

2.3.5. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.6. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market, by Market Value (US$ Mn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

