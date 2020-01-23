India PVC Pipes Market – Industry analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Product, by Material, by Application and Region.

India PVC Pipes Market was valued US$ 3.93 Mn and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.

India PVC Pipes Market

India PVC Pipes Market Dynamics:

Increased focus of government and rise in awareness of clean water supply in rural areas and increase in investment in the developing regions of the country are anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the market. However, substitutes such as HDPE & ABS toxicity of PVC pipes hinders the growth of the India PVC pipes market. Government focus on water supply in rural areas poses an opportunity. Central & state government also provides various subsidies for water pipeline & irrigation in the farm have flourished the India PVC Pipes Market.

The India PVC Pipes Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand all the insights & outsights of emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at regional & country level.

India PVC Pipes Market is studied by Various Segments:

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of various segments of the India PVC Pipes Market.

India PVC pipes market is segmented by product, by material, by application and by region. Based on product, India PVC pipes market is classified into chlorinated, plasticized, and unplasticized. In terms of material, India PVC pipes market is segmented into PVC resin, stabilizers, plasticizers, lubricant, pigment base, and others. Irrigation, water supply, sewerage, plumbing, oil & gas, HVAC, and others are application segment of India PVC pipes market. Regionally, India PVC pipes market is divided into North India, West India, East India, & South India. Surge in application of PVC pipes across numerous application such as irrigation, water supply, sewer & drain, plumbing, oil & gas, HVAC, and others drives India PVC pipes market.

Water supply segment leads the market by application while irrigation segment is seen to exhibit growth at faster pace. Unplasticized product segment dominated in 2018 with the market share of US$ XX.XX Bn, while chlorinated segment is forecasted to dominate by 2027, owing to their superior properties such as usefulness in handling corrosive fluids at temperature range up to 210°F and low thermal conductivity. Chlorinated PVCs pipes are majorly preferred for high-temperature applications. CPVC pipes can be joined using solvent welding, threading, or flanging. Steady growth in urbanization in the Eastern region is further expected increase the demand for PVC pipes. In addition, the development in infrastructure is anticipated to surge the demand for PVC pipes in the region. Aashirvad Pipes, Supreme Pipes, Astral Pipes, Finolex Industries Ltd., Prince Piping System, Ori-plast, Utkarsh India, Dutron Group, Kankai Pipes, Captain Pipes, Mexichem, Radius Systems Ltd., National Pipes & Plastics, Georg Fischer Ltd., REHAU, Uponor, Yonggao Co., Ltd., Vinidex Pty Ltd, COEMAC, and Adequa Water Solutions, S.A. are players involved in the India PVC Pipes Market.

India PVC Pipes Market: Competition Landscape

The India PVC Pipes Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the India PVC Pipes Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to India PVC Pipes Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the India PVC Pipes Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of India PVC Pipes Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India PVC Pipes Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India PVC Pipes Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India PVC Pipes Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the India PVC Pipes Market

India PVC Pipes Market, by Product:

• Chlorinated

• Plasticized

• Unplasticized

India PVC Pipes Market, by Material:

• PVC Resin

• Stabilizers

• Plasticizers

• Lubricant

• Pigment Base

• Others

India PVC Pipes Market, by Application:

• Irrigation

• Water Supply

• Sewerage

• Plumbing

• Oil & Gas

• HVAC

• Others

Key Player analyzed in the Report:

• Aashirvad Pipes

• Supreme Pipes

• Astral Pipes

• Finolex Industries Ltd.

• Prince Piping Syste

• Ori-plast

• Utkarsh India

• Dutron Group

• Kankai Pipes

• Captain Pipes

• Mexichem

• Radius Systems Ltd

• National Pipes & Plastics

• Georg Fischer Ltd.

• REHAU

• Uponor

• Astral Pipes

• Yonggao Co.

• Vinidex Pty Ltd

• COEMAC

• Adequa Water Solutions

