India Specialty Carbon Black Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027: By Form, Application and Region.
India Specialty Carbon Black Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR 8.7% during a forecast period.
Specialty carbon black is a refined form of carbon black which comprises lesser level of ash, sulphur, metals and several other contamination. Carbon black particles are made from the four processes such as Thermal black, furnace black, acetylene black and lamp black. Carbon black comprises >95% of pure carbon with smaller amount of hydrogen, nitrogen and oxygen and it is recognized as the commercial form of solid carbon. These carbon blacks are used as supplement for the enhancement of execution of conductivity, viscosity of materials. The carbon black has improve abundant through several industrial verticals. While, the growing necessity for new products is boosting the carbon black industry. Specialty carbon black has characteristic properties, like protection from ultraviolet rays, increases the conductivity of plastics, and intensify the visual application of several products are triggering its adoption.
The scope of the report includes a comprehensive study of global and regional markets for Specialty Carbon Black with the rationales given for variants in the growth of the industry in certain regions.
The specialty carbon black is an unadulterated carbon significantly utilized as support filler in the elastic products, tire, plastics and different items fabricating enterprises. Robust development in the car segment and extension of vehicle fabricating companies has expanded interest for tire items. Developing interest for tires in automobile industries is predicted to drive tire manufactures to extend their production bases and boost offers of specialty carbon black market in India during forecast period. Besides, the Indian government’s make hundred percent electric vehicle by 2030 under the new National Electric Mobility Mission Plan is relied upon to push the interest for automobiles in the future. This interest thus would help development in industries, for instance, tire industry, which use specialty carbon black as their essential crude material. Also, the interest for mechanical elastic, for example, in transport lines and hoses is anticipated to emphatically impact the interest for specialty carbon black in India throughout forecast period. Also, greater conductive properties such as lesser amount of sulfur and metal aids in providing shield against UV radiations, which drives the utilization of specialty carbon black products in the automotive sector. The India Specialty Carbon Black Marketplace is growing rapidly, as applications in a widespread ranges of industrial segments generate new opportunities for stakeholders.
The report on India Specialty Carbon Black Market covers segments By Form, Application and Region. The Form segment includes Granules and Powder. In the Form segment of India Specialty Carbon Black Market, the granule sub-segment held a leading shares due to low price and ease of transportation in emerging countries. The Application segment is sub-segmented into Inks & Toners, Battery Electrodes, Paints & Coating, Plastics and Others (Rubber, etc.). The Battery Electrodes sub-segment holds significant share of the market, due to increase in the demand for lithium-ion batteries led by the growth in the demand for consumer electronics products and electric vehicles has driven the demand for battery materials.
Based on regional segment, the India Specialty Carbon Black Market is sub-segmented into South India, North India, West India and East India. Regarding revenue, South India built up a noticeable share of the India Specialty Carbon Black Market because of the low manufacture cost, greatest utilization, and development in enormous volume transport of specialty carbon black by other Indian regions. The market in South India is projected to develop at a rapid rate throughout the forecasted period. North India and different regions likewise held a substantial share of the India Specialty Carbon Black Market and these regions are probably going to augment at a satisfactory pace throughout the forecasted period.
Key players operating in the India Specialty Carbon Black Market are SKI Carbon Black Pvt. Ltd., Goodluck Carbon Pvt. Ltd., Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Imerys, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Denka Company Limited, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd., Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd., Birla Carbon, Ampacet Corporation, Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd., Continental Carbon, Orion Engineered Carbons, Asbury Carbons, Pyrolex AG, Black Bear Carbon B.V., Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Asia Carbon Industries Inc., Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co., OMSK Carbon Group, ATLAS ORGANIC PVT. LTD, International CSRC Investment Holdings Co. Ltd., Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd, Mil-Spec Industries Corporation and Cancarb. Key manufacturers are extremely emphasized on research and development in order to manufacture Specialty Carbon Black using various printing technologies. Furthermore, the key players in the India Specialty Carbon Black Market are concentrating mostly on strategic agreements with other manufacturers in order to magnify their product offerings in order to gain a leading position in the India Specialty Carbon Black Market. Himadri Specialty Chemical has announced the setting up new carbon black production lines at its existing integrated plant at Mahistikry in West Bengal, India, for the production of specialty carbon black.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the India Specialty Carbon Black Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Vehicle. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Vehicle on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Specialty Carbon Black Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Specialty Carbon Black Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Specialty Carbon Black Market make the report investor’s guide.
Scope of the India Specialty Carbon Black Market
India Specialty Carbon Black Market, By Form
• Granules
• Powder
India Specialty Carbon Black Market, By Application
• Plastics
• Battery Electrodes
• Paints & Coating
• Inks & Toners
• Others (Rubber, etc.)
India Specialty Carbon Black Market, By Region
• South India
• North India
• West India
• East India
Key players operating in the India Specialty Carbon Black Market
• SKI Carbon Black Pvt. Ltd.
• Goodluck Carbon Pvt. Ltd.
• Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd.
• Cabot Corporation
• Imerys
• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
• Denka Company Limited
• Phillips Carbon Black Limited
• Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
• Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd.
• Birla Carbon
• Ampacet Corporation
• Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd.
• Continental Carbon
• Orion Engineered Carbons
• Asbury Carbons
• Pyrolex AG
• Black Bear Carbon B.V.
• Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
• Asia Carbon Industries Inc.
• Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co.
• OMSK Carbon Group
• ATLAS ORGANIC PVT. LTD
• International CSRC Investment Holdings Co. Ltd.
• Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd
• Mil-Spec Industries Corporation
• Cancarb
India Specialty Carbon Black Market
1. Preface
1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation
1.2. Research Highlights
1.3. Research Objectives
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Report Assumptions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Research Methodology
2.3.1. Secondary Research
2.3.1.1. Secondary data
2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources
2.3.2. Primary Research
2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources
2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources
3. Executive Summary: India Specialty Carbon Black Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn)
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Indicator
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.2.4. Challenges
4.3. Porter’s Analysis
4.4. Value Chain Analysis
4.5. Market Risk Analysis
4.6. SWOT Analysis
4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies
Global Phosphate Fertilizer Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type, Application, and Region.
Global Phosphate Fertilizer Market was valued at US$ 55.1 Bn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 83.9 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4 % during forecast period.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding phosphate fertilizer market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in phosphate fertilizer market.
Farmers and gardeners are used phosphate based fertilizer to soil and plants to boost local phosphorus level. Phosphate based fertilizer transformed many infertile soils into productive agricultural areas. Growing plants are especially vulnerable to deficient Phosphorous levels, and almost every plant needs it to maintain healthy growth. Phosphorus is obtained from the fertilizer, bone metal, and rock phosphate. Rock phosphate is widely used raw material for the manufacture of phosphate fertilizer.
Based on the phosphate fertilizer type, Diammonium Phosphate has broadly used fertilizer through farmers and gardeners as it is a key source of nitrogen and phosphorous. Diammonium phosphate is cost-effective source of nitrogen for crops thereby it is widely used for a range of crops in broad-acre farming, cereals, sugarcane, sowing pastures, dairy pastures, fodder crops, and horticultural crops this trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period.
After Diammonium Phosphate, Monoammonium Phosphate type have great possible for future growth of the phosphate fertilizers market. Owing Monoammonium Phosphate is a water-soluble phosphate fertilizer, broadly used as a source of nitrogen and phosphorous.
Single superphosphate was the first commercial mineral fertilizer, and it run to the development of the modern plant nutrient industry. Single superphosphate was once the most commonly used fertilizer, but other phosphorus fertilizers have largely replaced Single superphosphate because of its relatively low phosphorus content. Single superphosphate is 20 percent phosphorus while triple superphosphate is around 48 percent.
Based on the Application, cereal & grain segment dominate the phosphate fertilizer market, owing to rapidly increasing population and necessity of high production of food. Presence of large population in Asia Pacific region anticipated to fuel demand for cereals and grains in order to cater to the soaring food demand in the region.
The driving factor behind the phosphate fertilizer market is the increase in the demand for food. Globally rising population resulted in food security concerns and agricultural development.
Phosphate fertilizers is commonly used on vegetables, bulbs and tubers, blooming trees, fruits, roses and other flowering plants. A long-term study in New Zealand shows that the high dose nutrient actually improves soil by promoting the organic cycle and increasing pasture yields. However, it has also been linked to soil pH changes, fixation and may decrease earthworm populations.
Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region has the highest demand for phosphate fertilizers. Presence of the large population in countries such as India and China is anticipated to fuel demand for phosphate fertilizers in order to the soaring food demand in the region. After Asia-Pacific, the South American regions have great possible for future growth of the phosphate fertilizers market.
Scope of Phosphate Fertilizers Components Market:
Global Phosphate Fertilizers Market, by Type
• Diammonium Phosphate
• Monoammonium Phosphate
• Superphosphate
• Single Superphosphate
• Triple Superphosphate
• Calcium Phosphate
Global Phosphate Fertilizers Market, by Application
• Cereals & Grains
• Oil Seeds
• Fruits & Vegetables
Global Phosphate Fertilizers Market, by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key Players Operating In Phosphate Fertilizers Market:
• Eurochem Group AG
• Agrium Inc.
• Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc.
• Yara International ASA
• CF Industries Holdings Inc.Israel Chemicals Ltd.
• Coromandel International Ltd.
• The Mosaic Co.
• S.A OCP
• PJSC Phos Agro
Global Tungsten Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Application, End-use and Region.
Global Tungsten Market was valued US$ 3.46 Bn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 6.71 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.63 %.
Growing end use industries such as automotive, aerospace and electrical and electronics and increase in the demand of wear resistant materials is anticipated to drive the global tungsten market. Tungsten is used in electronic and electrical components such as electron emitters, lead-in wires and electrical contacts leading to the increase in global tungsten market. Tungsten is also used in the fabrication of carbides, which are popularly used as cutting tools, drill bits, and for other such high strength and high temperature applications. Pure tungsten are used in the electronic industry whereas salts, sulfides, or oxides obtained from the product finds usage in the chemical industry in manufacturing lubricants, catalysts, etc.
REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/25066/
Tungsten carbides will continue to account for the largest share of processed tungsten consumption due to their widespread use in replaceable cutting tools and inserts. While tungsten alloys will record the fastest growth stimulated largely by increasing aerospace manufacturing. However, tungsten mill products will demonstrate steady growth, assisted by demand for the metal in a number of other electrical and electronic applications.
Automotive parts is major end use segment estimated to grow at CAGR of above 8%. Tungsten is employed for different applications in automotive production and assembly. Pure tungsten, its alloys, or carbides are employed in the automotive industry as studs for tires, ball joints, brakes, crank shafts in performance vehicles, and other mechanical parts that sees heavy usage or extreme temperatures.
Asia Pacific region is leading the global tungsten market, China continues to be the leader in the supply and consumption of tungsten in the global tungsten market due to its vast tungsten reserves and support of the Chinese government to the tungsten product industries. North America contribute in the growing global tungsten market with the increasing construction spending in the region. Europe is valuable market in global tungsten market owing to expanding automobile industry.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding tungsten market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in tungsten market.
Scope of the Global Tungsten Market
Global Tungsten Market, By Application:
• Tungsten Carbide
• Metal Alloys
• Mill Products
Global Tungsten Market, By End-use:
• Automotive Parts
• Aerospace Components
• Drilling
• Boring & Cutting Equipment
• Logging Equipment
• Electrical & Electronics Appliances
Global Tungsten Market, By Region:
• North America
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
Key Player analyzed in Global Tungsten Market:
• A.L.M.T. Corp.
• Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
• Almonty Industries Inc.
• Betek GmbH & Co. KG
• Buffalo Tungsten Inc.
• China Minmetals Non-Ferrous Metals Co., Ltd.
• China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.
• Chongyi Zhangyuan Tungsten Co., Ltd
• Guangdong XiangLu Tungsten Co. Ltd.
• H.C. Starck GmbH
• International Metalworking Companies
• Jiangxi Tungsten Holding Group Co., Ltd.
• Kennametal, Inc.
• Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd.
• Ormonde Mining plc
• Plansee Group
• QuesTek Innovations, LLC
• Sandvik Group
• Umicore N.V.
• Wolf Minerals Limited
• WOLFRAM Company JSC
• Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd.
Medical Adhesive Tapes Market– Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Resin Type, by Backing Material, by Application and by Geography
Medical Adhesive Tapes Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 6.93 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.
Rising incidence of Healthcare Acquired Infections (HAIs), product line extensions from manufacturers, increasing innovation, concern about patient safety among clinicians, and development of single patient use tapes. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the use of medical tapes for securement among physicians and patients and rising incidence of wounds, burns, and injuries is expected to boost the revenue growth of the global medical tapes market in the near future. Lack of proper guidelines for selection and use of medical tapes in various geographies are factors likely to restrain revenue growth of the global medical tapes market.
Medical adhesive tapes market based on resin type has been segmented into acrylic, silicone and rubber medical adhesive tapes. Silicone medical adhesive tapes segment is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market attributed to the increasing demand for silicone medical adhesive tapes in the stick-to-skin devices in the medical sector.
Medical adhesive tapes market based on backing material has been segmented into paper, fabric, plastic and others. Paper segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Paper medical adhesive tapes are micropore tapes owing to the pores in the backing material, which provides excellent comfort than fabric tapes.
Based on application the market has been segmented into surgeries, wound dressings, secure IV lines, splints, ostomy seals and others. The secure IV lines segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market during the forecast period.
Geographically, the medical adhesives tapes market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for medical adhesive tapes during the forecast period. This is due to increasing demand for medical adhesive tapes from economies such as India, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam and Singapore in this region.
Scope of the Report:
Medical Adhesive Tapes Market, By Resin Type:
• Acrylic
• Rubber
• Silicone
• Others
Medical Adhesive Tapes Market, By Backing Material:
• Paper
• Plastic
• Fabric
• Others
Medical Adhesive Tapes Market, By Application:
• Surgeries
• Splints
• Wound Dressings
• Secure IV lines
• Ostomy Seals
• Others
Medical Adhesive Tapes Market, By Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players Profiled in the Report:
• 3M Company (US)
• Medtronic PLC (Ireland)
• Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)
• Johnson & Johnson (US)
• Medline Industries, Inc. (US)
• Smith & Nephew PLC (UK)
• Nichiban Co., Ltd. (Japan)
• Paul Hartmann AG (Germany)
• Avery Dennison Corporation (US)
• Scapa Group PLC (UK)
