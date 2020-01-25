MARKET REPORT
Indoor Cycling Market New Era of Industry & Forecast 2020-2030
[160 Pages Report] PMI's publication of the Indoor Cycling Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Indoor Cycling and the considerations involved in implementation.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Indoor Cycling
- What you should look for in a Indoor Cycling solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Indoor Cycling provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
- Nautilus, Inc.
- Life Fitness, Inc.
- Biglari Holdings Inc.
- Technogym S.p.A.
- Cybex International Inc.
- Precor Incorporated company
- Star Trac Health & Fitness, Inc.
- StairMaster Sports/Medical, Inc.
- GYM80 International GmbH
- Kao Infosystems Company
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
-
By Type (Upright Bike and Recumbent Bike)
-
By Application (Household and Commercial)
-
By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
MARKET REPORT
Outdoor Power Tools Market size Witness Steady Expansion during 2025
According to 99Strategy, the Global Outdoor Power Tools Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2020-2025. The report analyses the global Outdoor Power Tools market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.
The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. The report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.
Key Regions
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Key Companies
Bosch
Stanley Black & Decker
Makita
TTI
Hitachi Koki
Festool (TTS)
Snap-on
Husqvarna
Key Product Type
Electric Power Tool
Pneumatic Power Tool
Hydraulic Power Tool
Others
Market by Application
Residential Applications
Construction
Automotive
Others
Main Aspects covered in the Report
Overview of the Outdoor Power Tools market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast
Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development
MARKET REPORT
Outdoor Shed Market size Discern Steadfast Expansion during 2025
According to 99Strategy, the Global Outdoor Shed Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2020-2025. The report analyses the global Outdoor Shed market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.
The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. The report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.
Key Regions
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Key Companies
Backyard Products
Newell Rubbermaid
Craftsman
Lifetime Products
ShelterLogic
Arrow Storage Products
Suncast Corporation
Keter (US Leisure)
Palram Applications
US Polymer
Cedarshed
Sheds USA
Key Product Type
Wood
Steel
Others
Market by Application
Vehicles
Garden Tools & Equipment
Refuse Containers
Others
Main Aspects covered in the Report
Overview of the Outdoor Shed market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast
Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development
MARKET REPORT
Outdoor Sweeping Machine Market size Incur Rapid Extension during 2025
According to 99Strategy, the Global Outdoor Sweeping Machine Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2020-2025. The report analyses the global Outdoor Sweeping Machine market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.
The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. The report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.
Key Regions
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Key Companies
Bucher (Johnston)
ZOOMLION
Elgin
FULONGMA
Hako
FAYAT GROUP
Aebi Schmidt
Exprolink
Alamo Group
FAUN
TYMCO
Tennant
Global Sweeper
AEROSUN
Dulevo
Boschung
Alfred Kärcher
KATO
Henan Senyuan
Hubei Chengli
Key Product Type
Truck Mounted Sweeper
Compact Sweeper
Others
Market by Application
Urban Road
Highway
Airport
Others
Main Aspects covered in the Report
Overview of the Outdoor Sweeping Machine market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast
Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development
