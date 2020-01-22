MARKET REPORT
Indoor Farming Technology Market Astonishing Growth : Philips Lighting, Netafim, American Hydroponics, ILLUMITEX, INC., General Hydroponics, Everlight Electronics and LumiGrow, Inc.
Indoor Farming Technology Market Report gives comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Indoor Farming Technology market. After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study.
The Global Indoor Farming Technology Market was valued at USD 39.8 billion in 2017 and Estimated to expect to reach USD 41.0 billion in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 9.6% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Indoor Farming Technology Market research report is a professional and in-depth research on the current state of the Farming Technology Industry.
The Key Players Operating In the Global Indoor Farming Technology Market Are –
· Philips Lighting
· Everlight Electronics
· Argus Controls Systems
· Netafim
· Lumigrow
· American Hydroponics
· ILLUMITEX, INC.
· General Hydroponics
· Everlight Electronics
· LumiGrow, Inc.
· Dalsem – Complete Greenhouse Projects
· Richel Group
· Urban Crop Solutions
· Certhon
Segmentation: Global Indoor Farming Technology Market
Indoor Farming Technology Market By Growing System
· Aeroponics
· Hydroponics
· Aquaponics
· Soil-Based
· Hybrid
Indoor Farming Technology Market By Component
· Hardware
· Climate Control Systems
· Sensors
· System Controls
· Lighting Systems
· Communication Systems
· Irrigation Systems
· Others
· Software & Services
Indoor Farming Technology Market By Facility Type
· Glass Or Poly Greenhouses
· Container Farms
· Indoor Vertical Farms
· Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) Systems
Indoor Farming Technology Market By Crop Type
· Fruits & Vegetables
· Leafy Greens
· Tomato
· Strawberry
· Eggplant
· Others
· Herbs & Microgreens
o Basil
o Herbs
o Tarragon
o Wheatgrass
· Flowers & Ornamentals
· Perennials Flowers
· Annuals Flowers
· Ornamentals
· Other Crops
Indoor Farming Technology Market By End-User
· Large enterprises
· Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Indoor farming technology is a method of growing crops or plants entirely inside the house using various technologies. This farming methodology includes growing system such as aeroponics, soil-based, aquaponics and hybrid technologies to provide artificial lights for growing plants with the nutrients. Indoor farming technology can be used in home and commercially on both small and large scales. This technology is being used to grow fruits & vegetables, herbs & microgreens flowers & ornamentals.
The glass or poly greenhouses, container farms, indoor vertical farms and indoor deep water culture (DWC) systems are the facility type of indoor farming technology market. The increase in demand for fresh foods with high nutritive value, need for higher yields using limited space and water has led to the growth of indoor farming technology market. The Asia-Pacific region was projected to grow at the highest rate whereas the Americas and European region also contributed to global indoor farming technologies market in 2017. One of the major factors driving the growth of the indoor farming technology market is the lesser impact of changing weather conditions.
Key Insights in the Indoor Farming Technology Market Report:
· Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025
· Market trends impacting the growth of the global indoor farming technology market
· Analyze and forecast the indoor farming technology market on the basis of services, end-user, and services
· Trends of key regional and country-level markets for processes, derivative and application
· Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis
Indoor Farming Technology Market Drivers:
· Lesser impact of changing weather conditions
· Improve yield of crops and reduce crop wastage
· Rise in investment of overseas business lines in agricultural operations
· Growth in demand for food, rapid urbanization, and increase in need for new productive soils
Indoor Farming Technology Market Restraint:
· Lighting challenges compared with natural lighting
· High initial investment for setup
· Limitations on the type of crops that can be grown
About Research for Markets:
Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Contact:
Mr. A Naidu
Research for Markets
Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)
Email: [email protected]
MARKET REPORT
Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack Market Size by Type, Product, Application & Market Opportunities 2019-2024
Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack Market report offers detailed analysis and a five-year forecast for the global Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack industry. Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market report delivers the insights which will shape your strategic planning as you estimate geographic, product or service expansion within the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack industry.. The Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.
Edging out the Nickel-Cadmium (NiCad) rechargeable batteries, the manufacturers in the automotive industry are steering away towards environment friendly and cost effective options. Benefits of the lithium batteries will continue to overshadow the loopholes of nickel cadmium batteries and will remain more preferred among the manufacturers. As the older version of the battery packs such as nickel cadmium have self-discharging attributes, automotive manufacturers are increasingly opting for the lithium ion batteries. In an attempt to enhance the vehicle economies, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on reducing the battery prices. Moreover, various automotive companies are increasingly repurposing the batteries used in electronic vehicles. With the surge in adoption of the electronic vehicles, sales of the lithium ion battery pack is expected to remain high during the forecast period.
List of key players profiled in the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market research report:
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc , Panasonic Corporation, BYD Company Limited, GS Yuasa Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Tesla Motors, Inc., Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd., Saft Groupe SA , Wanxiang Group Corporation
By Battery Capacity
Less than 20 KWH, 21-40, more than 41
By Vehicle Technology
Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in-Hybrid Vehicles (PHEV), Full Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Car, LCV, HCV, Others ,
By
By
By
The global Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.
Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).
Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack Market Report:
This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
The Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Pack industry.
MARKET REPORT
Dairy Based Permeate Market – Key Players and Production Information analysis with Forecast 2019 – 2028
The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Dairy Based Permeate Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Dairy Based Permeate market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Dairy Based Permeate market.
It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Dairy Based Permeate market. All findings and data on the global Dairy Based Permeate market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Dairy Based Permeate market available in different regions and countries.
The authors of the report have segmented the global Dairy Based Permeate market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Dairy Based Permeate market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Dairy Based Permeate market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.
Market segments and sub-segments
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
Dairy Based Permeate Market Size and Forecast
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Dairy Based Permeate Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Dairy Based Permeate Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
The Dairy Based Permeate Market report highlights is as follows:
This Dairy Based Permeate market report provides complete market overview which offers the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.
This Dairy Based Permeate Market report will help a business or an individual to take appropriate business decision and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth restraining factors, market risks, market situation, market estimation of the competitors.
The expected Dairy Based Permeate Market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report
This Dairy Based Permeate Market research report aids as a broad guideline which provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals.
MARKET REPORT
Global Roof Coating Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope
The Roof Coating market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Roof Coating market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Roof Coating Market.
List of key players profiled in the report:
Akzo Nobel N.V. , The DOW Chemical Company , PPG Industries, Inc. , Sika AG , BASF SE , Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. , RPM International Inc. , The Sherwin-Williams Company , Wacker Chemie AG , Hempel A/S , Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Tikkurila OYJ, National Coatings Corporation, Gardner-Gibson, Inc., Anvil Paints & Coatings, Inc., Asian Paints Limited, GAF, SK Kaken Co., Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, Surface Chemists of Florida, Inc., Armor Coat Roof Coatings, Duro-Last, Inc., Johns Manville, The Karnak Corporation, SR Products,
By Type
Elastomeric , Bituminous , Acrylic , Silicone , Epoxy
By Substrate
Metal , Asphalt , Membrane , Concrete , Plastic
By Roof Type
Flat , Low-Sloped , Steep-Sloped , Others,
By Solution Technology
Water-Based , Solvent-BasedEnd-Use Sector, Residential , Non-Residential,
By
By
The report analyses the Roof Coating Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Region Segmentation of Roof Coating Market
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Roof Coating market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Roof Coating market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.
Scope of the Roof Coating Market Report
Roof Coating Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Roof Coating Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Analysis By Type:
Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024
Roof Coating Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Roof Coating Market Analysis By Type
Report Highlights
Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.
Market Trends
Porter Five Forces Analysis.
SWOT Analysis.
Company Analysis –
