Industrial Air Preheater Market Analysis Of Growth, Trends Progress And Challenges Till Upcoming Year 2019 to 2029
Industrial Air Preheater Market Growth Projection
The new report on the Industrial Air Preheater Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Industrial Air Preheater Market over the assessment period 2019 to 2029. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Industrial Air Preheater Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Industrial Air Preheater Market in the upcoming years.
The report suggests that the Industrial Air Preheater Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2019 to 2029. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Industrial Air Preheater market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Industrial Air Preheater Market over the considered assessment period.
The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Industrial Air Preheater Market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Industrial Air Preheater Market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
- How are companies in the Industrial Air Preheater market reducing their environmental footprint?
- Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1?
- What is the scope for innovation in the current Industrial Air Preheater Market landscape?
Vital Information Enclosed in the Report
- Market structure in various regions
- Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Industrial Air Preheater Market
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of leading players in the Industrial Air Preheater Market
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment
prominent players need to pace up their R&D endeavors in order to match the market demand for the industrial air preheaters with better price to performance ratio.
Stringent Regulations to Support Reduced Emission Levels for Greater Industrial Air Preheater Market Penetration
The strict regulations around the reduction of emission of toxic gases are likely to increase the sales for industrial air preheater in the forecast period. The government regulations including the European law that declared emissions limit values (ELVs) for reducing levels of harmful gases like sulphur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen oxides (NOX) and others from all coal-fired plants are enormously bolstering the industrial air preheater market. With rising significance given to low intensity harmful gas emissions, the manufacturers in the industrial air preheater market are focusing on upgrading and enhancing their portfolios to ensure adherence to the same.
Technological Advancements Will Impact the Growth of Industrial Air Preheater Market in the Foreseeable Future
Industry 4.0 is the subset of the forth industrial revolution which is a trend towards automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies such as the industrial internet of things (IIOT). The continuous changing technology and less involvement of prominent players in newer innovations of industrial air preheater hinders the market growth over the forecast period. Besides, the lifespan of industrial air preheater is nearly 15-20 years so the replacement process is slow as there are a large number of manufacturing sectors involved in the aftermarket services. In the short term outlook, these factors are expected to hamper the growth of industrial air preheater market during forecast period.
High Impact of Global Warming and Growing Preference of Renewable Energy Sources in Developed Economies Likely to Hamper the New Sale for Industrial Air Preheater
Coal-fired power plants highly affect global warming as its burning releases a number of airborne toxins and pollutants. This includes sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, mercury, lead, and various other heavy metals. Although limits are set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have helped prevent some of these emissions, many industries do not have necessary pollution control installed. Most of the developed economies such as, US, Canada, Brazil are shifting their preference towards renewable energy sources such as wind and solar for power generation to reduce pollution. These factors are estimated to hinder the growth of the industrial air preheater market across the forecast duration.
For an incisive outlook on the competitive scenario of the industrial air preheater market, get a free sample report here
Asia Pacific Market to Offer Noteworthy Revenue Growth Potential
With the developing industrial sector and the high demand for mechanical equipment, prominent players are not just focusing on the emerging economies, but are leveraging the opportunities provided by the APAC market.
Globally China dominates the industrial air preheater market, followed by India, and other European countries. Furthermore, India is holding a leading market share due to the increase in the potential GDP growth and a higher level of economic growth anticipated for the improvement in the quality of life over the next few years. This will likely to bolster the energy demand. India, for instance, is poised to witness a rise in annual consumption of power up to 3.2% over the forecast period. In some areas, coal is one of the most efficient fuels to produce energy due to its availability which results in expansion of thermal power plants, and this factor will bolster the demand for industrial air preheater.
For instance, on 3 July 2018, General Electric received a twin boiler equipment order from Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) based in India for the country’s two thermal power projects.
Around the globe, China dominates in the industrial air preheater market as currently china is having a large number of coal-fired plants and the Chinese government is targeting expansion of thermal power plants by hundreds over the forecast period. China is having a large number of coal power plants. The country targeted development of ~300-500 new coal power plants by 2030. The power plant for ~130 GW is currently under construction in china. The demand for steel in China is foreseen to create ample opportunities for the industrial air preheater market.
Developed Nations Growing Preference for Renewable Energy Sources will Obstruct Industrial Air Preheater Market Growth
Global warming and climate goals are highly affected by thermal power plants thus restricting the demand of industrial air preheater in this sector. Most of the developed countries like the US, and Brazil are shifting their preference towards the renewable sources of energy for power generation such as wind and solar energy which hinders the industrial air preheater growth. Developed countries are putting a ban on the new installation of the thermal energy sources, and the existing industries of coal-fired plants are also reduced. The renewable sources of energy like – wind and solar power are the natural sources, and the energy generation from these sources are quite less as compared to the coal fired plants. So, these factors are also expected to increase the thermal power plant installation in developed countries over the forecast period. The developed countries are shifting their preference in the current situation to get clean energy and reduce pollution. These factors are estimated to hinder the growth of the industrial air preheater market during the forecast period.
Increasing Petrochemical Industries in Europe and GCC Countries Bolstering the Demand for Industrial Air Preheater Market
Nowadays, the demand for fuel (petrol, oil & gas) is increasing in every region due to increasing population and a large number of vehicles. This factor helps in expansion of new petrochemicals in GCC countries. The chemical industry demand is also increasing in Europe as the new expansion will create ample opportunities for the industrial air preheater market in Europe and MEA during the forecast period.
The Analyst’s Viewpoint
A comprehensive view of the industrial air preheater market has led our analysts to conclude that, the market is growing at a considerable rate, with East Asia, Europe, and South Asia holding a significant demand in the global demand for industrial air preheater market. The rising expansion in energy generation by coal and increasing industrialization in developing countries such as India and China also spurring the industrial air preheater demand. Owing to the demand for large capacity boilers used in different end uses such as thermal power plants and chemical industries, regenerative industrial air preheater will remain dominant over the recuperative industrial air preheater. Effective integration of design and work flow by various industrial air preheater will also give impetus to the global industrial air preheater market.
Technological breakthroughs such as increasing efficiency of industrial air preheater, long lifespan and aftermarket services could provide timely succor as a cost effective and time saving strategy thereby increasing profit margins for market players. Companies with R&D capabilities and technological prowess will gather momentum and profitability in the industrial air preheater market. The leading players who are leveraging technology will continue to grow exponentially and have a considerable market revenue share. However, the high installation and maintenance cost could hamper the growth of the industrial air preheater market.
Request research methodology of this report.
