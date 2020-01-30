Industrial Automation Control Market 2020 SWOT Analysis By Key Players: ABB, Honeywell International, Siemens AG, Emerson Electric, Bosc

Latest market study on “Industrial Automation Control Market to 2027 by Solution (DCS, SCADA, PLC, PLM, and Others); Industry Vertical (Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductor, Food & Beverage, Metal & Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, and Others); and End User (Process Industry and Discrete Industry) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the Industrial Automation Control Market is estimated to reach US$ 324.6 Bn by 2027 from US$ 158.5 Bn in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The industrial automation control experiencing a steady growth with regards to the research and development activities, product innovations, investments, and technological integrations, and deployment in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise exponentially in the coming years. The market for industrial automation control comprises of some well-established players across the globe. Since last decade, the demand in different end-user industry has accelerated significantly with growing adoption of automation and ground-breaking technology enhancements. As leading companies in this market continues to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from regional players as well as the leading global companies across the world. Use of automation is gaining high momentum in both process and discrete industries, depending upon the usage of advanced technologies. Both the sector uses different technologies, solutions, and component to ensure proper implementation of industrial automation. Solutions such as SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, PLM, and plant asset management as well as Cybersecurity holds a distinct position in facilitating ease in the manufacturing process.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- ABB Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Bosch Rexroth AG, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Koyo Electronics Industries Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, B&R Industrial Automation Gmbh, and Beckhoff among others.

The global market for industrial automation control market is segmented on various parameters such as solution, industry vertical, end user, and geography. Based on solution, programmable logic control system (PLC) segment dominate the industrial automation control market heavily and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. On the basis of industry vertical, electronics and semiconductor segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the coming years. The industrial automation control market operates in an extremely fragmented industry with huge number of smaller players capturing the market. Key players operating in the market are introducing attractive services and solution which is helping the companies to gain customer traction.

