Industrial Automation Market Size by Type, Product, Application & Market Opportunities 2019-2024

Industrial Automation Market report offers detailed analysis and a five-year forecast for the global Industrial Automation industry. Industrial Automation market report delivers the insights which will shape your strategic planning as you estimate geographic, product or service expansion within the Industrial Automation industry.. The Industrial Automation market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Industrial automation refers to application of various control systems to operate equipment in factoris or other manufacturing units. Today, industrial automation is used for operating several factories, machinery, heat treating boilers and ovens, steering and ship stabilization, switching on telecom networks, aircrafts and related applications, and automotive assemblies. Over several years and with incredible investment in research and development, the global industrial automation market has evolved to reduce the burden of labor on humans.

List of key players profiled in the Industrial Automation market research report:

ABB, Adept, Bosch, Emerson Electric, FANUC, General Electric, Honeywell, Kuka, Mitsubishi Electric, Rockwell, Schneider Electric, Toshiba, Voith, Yaskawa Electric, Yokogawa Electric,

By Automation Type

Distributed Control System (DCS), Programmable Logic Control System (PLC), Machine Vision System, Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Human Machine Interface (HMI), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Plant Asset Management, Others

By Industry

Automation and Transportation, Metals and Mining, Oil and Gas, Pulp and Paper, Hydro power, Energy and Power System, Chemical, Material and Food, Measurement and Instrumentation,

The global Industrial Automation market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Industrial Automation market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Industrial Automation. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

