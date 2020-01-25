Industrial Balers Market Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Global Industrial Balers market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Industrial Balers market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Industrial Balers market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Industrial Balers market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Key Players Operating in the Global Industrial Balers Market

Numerous local, regional, and international players operate in the industrial balers market. Market players are increasing research and development activities and aftersales service facilities in the industrial balers market. Manufacturers of industrial balers are focused on launching new industrial balers with advanced features to gain competitive advantage and sustain their market share over the forecast period. Key players operating in the global industrial balers market include:

ACE Equipment Company

Action Compaction Equipment

BE Equipment, Inc.

Compactor Management Company

Deere & Company (John Deere)

International Baler Corporation

Maren Engineering Corporation

Massey Ferguson

SSI Shredding Systems, Inc.

WasteCare Corporation

Westech Engineering Pty Ltd.

Industrial Balers Market: Research Scope

Global Industrial Balers Market Segmentation, by Type

Vertical Industrial Balers

Horizontal Industrial Balers

Global Industrial Balers Market Segmentation, by Application

Non-ferrous materials

OCC (cardboard box)

Paperboard

Plastics & Plastic Bottle (PET, HDPE)

Shredded Paper

Textile/Clothes

UBC/CANS (Tin, Aluminum)

Others

Global Industrial Balers Market Segmentation, by Industry

Agriculture

Retail

Oil

Automotive

Plastic Products Manufacturing

Document Destruction

Recycling Center

Textile

Warehouse/Distribution Center

Global Industrial Balers Market Segmentation, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The Industrial Balers market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

Key findings of the Industrial Balers market study:

Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Industrial Balers market player.

Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Industrial Balers market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.

Historical and future progress of the global Industrial Balers market.

Year-on-year growth of the global Industrial Balers market in terms of value and volume.

The Industrial Balers report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

