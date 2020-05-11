Industrial Battery Charger Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2018-2028

XploreMR, in its recent report on the industrial battery chargers market, provides a detailed value-volume analysis of the industrial battery chargers market on the basis of various segments such as battery rated voltage, output charging current, battery type, technology, configuration, end-use sector, and region.

In terms of technology, the ferroresonant chargers segment is estimated to hold a major chunk of the global industrial battery chargers market in terms of value and volume, while the high frequency chargers segment is projected to witness lucrative growth in the industrial battery chargers market over the forecast period, owing to their reduced size and weight.

Industrial battery chargers are a key part of any industrial power network that defines a battery’s health and longevity. Thus, industrial battery chargers play an important role in the performance and life of industrial batteries. The industrial battery chargers market report covers market analysis through basis point analysis (BPS), incremental dollar opportunities of each segment in the respective regions, market attractiveness analysis, Y-o-Y growth for the historical period 2013–2017, and forecast analysis for 2018–2028, with 2017 as the base year.

Overview of the Industrial Battery Chargers Market Report

Industrial Battery Chargers Market: Executive Summary

The industrial battery chargers market report begins with an executive summary, covering a gist of the overall report, highlighting the global industrial battery chargers market overview in terms of value and volume through various segments. This section also covers key supply- and demand-side trends, technology roadmap, and XploreMR analysis and recommendations for the global industrial battery chargers market.

Industrial Battery Chargers Market: Introduction

The market introduction section of the report covers the market definition, market taxonomy, segmental definition, and research scope of the industrial battery chargers market.

Industrial Battery Chargers Market: Background

The market background section of the global industrial battery chargers market report includes macroeconomic factors, value chain analysis, import and export scenario, drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities, along with forecast factors affecting the growth of the industrial battery chargers market.

Industrial Battery Chargers Market: Segmentation

Technology

Battery Rated Voltage

Output Charging Current

Battery Type

High Frequency Chargers/Switch Mode Based

SCR (Silicon Controlled Rectifier)/ Thyristor Based

Ferroresonant

Hybrid (SCR + Ferroresonant)

Up to 24V

48V

60V

110V

Above 110V

15A-50A

51A-150A

151A-250A

251A-500A

Above 500A

SLA Batteries

NiCd Batteries

Plante Batteries

Lithium Batteries

Configuration

End-Use Sector

Region

FC & BC (Float and Boost)

FC & FCBC (Float and Float cum Boost)

Dual FCBC (Dual Float cum Boost)

FCBC (Float cum Boost)

Railways

Energy and Power

Mining

Manufacturing

IT and Data Centers

Marine

Telecommunications

Infrastructure

Oil & Gas

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ (Asia Pacific Excluding Japan)

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

Japan

Industrial Battery Chargers Market: Forecast

The market forecast section provides a pricing analysis of the industrial battery chargers market on the basis of regional fronts by technology, wherein, weighted average price has been calculated to arrive at global weighted average prices. This chapter also covers global market analysis on the basis of different segments, along with regional segmental analysis in terms of volume and value, incremental dollar opportunity analysis, Y-o-Y growth, market attractiveness index, and market share.

Industrial Battery Chargers Market: Emerging Countries Analysis

This section covers the industrial battery chargers market analysis for key emerging countries, such as China, that are projected to create significant growth opportunities for industrial battery charger manufacturers around the globe.

Industrial Battery Chargers Market: Competition Analysis

In the final section of the report, a detailed competition analysis has been done with market share analysis pertaining to the industrial battery chargers market, and performance of industrial battery charger manufacturers by a tier-down structure of the global market. This section also covers the detailed company profiles of key players in the industrial battery chargers market.

Examples of some of the key competitors in the industrial battery chargers market are ABB Ltd., Hitachi ltd, Exide Technologies, ENERSYS, Delta Q, Gs Yuasa International Ltd., AMETEK.Inc, Sevcon, Crown Battery Manufacturing Company, Lester Electrical, AEG Power Solutions, and Kirloskar Electric Company, among others.

Research Methodology

The first stage of the industrial battery chargers market research entailed the formulation of an initial hypothesis, which was considered from primary as well as secondary approaches. To analyse the industrial battery chargers market share and competition analysis, we tracked the key developments in the industrial battery chargers market, such as collaborations, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, new orders, product launches, and awards and recognition for companies operating in the market. Competition benchmarking has been provided for the top 5 competitors with respect to the sales performance of industrial battery chargers.

