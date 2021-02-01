Industrial Brakes Market Go Advanced and Next Generation 2019 – 2027

Detailed Study on the Industrial Brakes Market

The latest report published by Transparency Market Research on the global Industrial Brakes market reveals that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2019. Further, by leveraging the data in the report, investors, established players, emerging market players, and stakeholders can develop effective business strategies to cement their position in the global Industrial Brakes market.

The report ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Industrial Brakes market in the upcoming decade. The report includes a SWOT analysis of some prominent players in the Industrial Brakes market wherein the business prospects of each player are discussed in detail.

Vital Market Information Included in the Report:

Underlying trends and growth opportunities for market players in different regional markets

Growth strategies adopted by market players in the current market landscape

Segment-wise assessment of the growth potential of each market segment

Impact of environment, government, and other regulatory policies on the Industrial Brakes market

Supply-demand, value chain, and consumption analysis of the Industrial Brakes in different regions

The report resolves the following doubts related to the Industrial Brakes market:

What is the projected growth rate of the Industrial Brakes market during the forecast period? What is the most common trend that can be observed in the Industrial Brakes market? Which market player is dominating the Industrial Brakes market in region 1? Which companies are entering into partnerships, collaborations, and strategic alliances? What are the different factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Industrial Brakes market during the forecast period?

Industrial Brakes Market Bifurcation

The Industrial Brakes market is bifurcated into different sections to provide a clear understanding of the various aspects of the market. The growth potential, market share, size, and prospects of each segment and sub-segment is depicted in the report.

Key Drivers of Industrial Brakes Market

Application of industrial brakes are expected to increase with rise in demand for industrial robotics across all industries. These brakes facilitate the desired motion in the industrial sector by delivering right velocity as well as acceleration and deceleration of the industrial equipment. This will push the need for more industrial brakes.

Moreover, it supports the holding and lifting of heavy loads in manufacturing plant activities. Industrial brakes are increasingly being used in manufacturing, metals & mining, and construction industries. Further, advanced technology solutions in automated brakes is expected to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Rapid growth of the mining sector in emerging economies is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the next few years.

Volatile Prices of Raw Materials Restrict the Adoption Rate of Industrial Brakes

Instability in prices of raw materials which are used in industrial brakes manufacturing causes a fluctuation in profit margin for market players.

In addition, fluctuation in foreign currency especially in Europe, is anticipated to impact the profit margins of market players.

Also, to reduce the harmful effect of metals and mining processes on the environment, governments have issued some regulations against the usage of these metals. These stringent regulations are expected to challenge the growth of the industrial brakes market in the coming years.

North America to Hold Major Share of the Global Industrial Brakes Market

In terms of region, the global industrial brakes market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominated the global industrial brakes market in 2018, accounting for significant share. The U.S. is the key market in North America due to presence of well-established manufacturers and high demand for industrial brakes enabled with technology driven motion control solutions involving sensors which influences the demand for industrial brakes in the country.

The industrial brakes market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace. This can be attributed to the growth in manufacturing activities and industrialization driven by low cost of production.

Industrial Brakes Market – Competitive Landscape

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Incorporated in 2004, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is based in Braintree, Massachusetts, the U.S. The company possesses expertise in designing, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the power transmission technologies; and automation and specialty segments. The company serves material handling, packaging, food and beverage, agriculture, medical, oil and gas, energy, and marine industries. It operates in the US, Europe, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF)

Established in 1924, Carlisle Brake & Friction is based in Solon, Ohio, the U.S. It is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high performance brake and friction system solutions for vehicles. The company has over 2000 employees and it serves over 100 leading OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) in 50 countries across the world. It has its manufacturing units in the U.S., U.K., Italy, China, and Japan among other countries. Carlisle Brake & Friction operates as a subsidiary of Carlisle Companies Incorporated.

Some of the other significant players in the industrial brakes market are

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.

Pintsch Bubenzer GmbH

ANTEC, S.A.

Eaton Airflex

GKN Walterscheid GmbH

Ringspann GmbH

SIBRE – Siegerland Bremsen GmbH

Coremo Ocmea S.p.A.

Industrial Brakes Market – Segmentation

The industrial brakes market can be segmented based on:

Type

Application

Geography

Industrial Brakes Market Segmentation – By Type

Mechanically Applied Brakes

Electrically Applied Brakes

Pneumatically Applied Brakes

Hydraulically Applied Brakes

Drum & Disc Brakes

Spring Brakes

Industrial Brakes Market Segmentation – By Application

Dynamic & Emergency Brakes

Holding Brakes

Tension Brakes

Industrial Brakes Market Segmentation – By End-user Industry

Metals & Mining

Manufacturing

Marine & Shipping

Construction

Entertainment

Others

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

