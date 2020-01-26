Industrial Fasteners Market Forecast Report by Market Insights, Volume, Opportunities, Type, Product Analysis, and Application

Industrial Fasteners Market reports helps you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. Industrial Fasteners Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.. The Industrial Fasteners market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Fasteners are devices which are used to mechanically join two or more components, devices or surfaces together. The commonly used fasteners include nails, screws, nut, bolts, clips, rivets, pins and washers. The basic requirements for fasteners are that they must be strong enough to handle loads and pressure, must be cost effective, easy to use, resistive to corrosion and aesthetic. They find application across a wide range of sectors such as automobiles, construction, electronics, machineries, industries and other everyday applications. Increasing demand for automobiles particularly in countries such as China, Brazil and India is an important factor which is expected to contribute to the growth of the fasteners’ market over the forecast period. However, introduction and implementation of high anti-dumping duties by European Union is expected to hamper the global demand for fasteners. Development of tailor-made fasteners to suit rapidly growing niche application sectors such as railroad and solar equipment is expected to open new opportunities for the growth of the market in the near future.

List of key players profiled in the Industrial Fasteners market research report:

Aoyama Seisakusho Company Limited, Doncasters Group, GmbH & Company KG, Doncasters Group Limited, Pentair, Raymond (A.) Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Hilti AG, Aoyama Seisakusho, Nucor Corporation

By Product Type

Externally threaded, Standard, Aerospace grade

By Application

Automotive OEM, MRO, Machinery OEM, Other OEM, Construction

The global Industrial Fasteners market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Industrial Fasteners market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Industrial Fasteners. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

