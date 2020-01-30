Industrial Knitting Equipment Market Top Vendors Analysis 2018 to 2028

Industrial Knitting Equipment Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Industrial Knitting Equipment Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Industrial Knitting Equipment Market over the assessment period 2018 to 2028. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Industrial Knitting Equipment Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Industrial Knitting Equipment Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Industrial Knitting Equipment Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Industrial Knitting Equipment market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Industrial Knitting Equipment Market over the considered assessment period.

Competitive Landscape

Riding on the idea of using knitting equipment beyond the textile industry, researchers at ETH Zurich constructed a curved textile shell over 10-feet tall which forms a part of a five-ton concrete structure. A knitting machine converted the digitally-generated pattern into a double-layered textile structure in 36 hours.

On the back of growing demand for apparel and textile in Germany, Shima Seiki Italia, a subsidiary of Shima Seiki Mfg. Ltd. opened its first office in Haibach, Germany. With the inauguration of the first ever office in Germany, Shima Seiki Mfg. Ltd. aims to consolidate its foothold in the global marketplace.

The growing trend of utilizing industrial knitting equipment beyond the textile industry saw another notable development when German-based knitting giants Stoll AG & Co. KG collaborated with Guggenheim Museum to create a digitally knitted tent with technical content for an exhibition.

Some of the leading players in the market include:

Mayer & Cie. GmbH & Co. KG

Santoni S.p.A.

Kauo Heng Precision Machinery Industrial Co., Ltd.

Fukuhara Industrial & Trading Co., Ltd

Quanzhou Baiyuan Machinery Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Kauo Heng Precision Machinery Industrial Co., Ltd.

Jy Leh Industrial Co., Ltd.

Shishi Zhenfu Knitting Machinery Co., Ltd

Industrial Knitting Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

The industrial knitting equipment market is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asian Pacific region on the back of availability of cheap raw material and labor in the region. China and Japan are expected to be the forerunners of growth in the region followed by India and Bangladesh which are emerging as the new textile hubs of the world. Europe and North America are estimated to follow the Asian Pacific region owing to the demand for localized textile and adoption of advanced technology in the region. Researches to promote the utility of knitting equipment across verticals is expected to further propel the growth of the industrial knitting equipment market in the region.

Industrial Knitting Equipment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, industrial knitting equipment market can be segmented as:

Flat Bed Knitting Equipment Semi-Jacquard Jacquard



Auto Stripe Equipment

Circular Knitting Equipment Single Jersey Double Jersey



On the basis of end-use, the industrial knitting equipment market can be segmented as:

Technical Textiles

Medical Textiles

Automotive Textiles

Readymade Clothes

Others

On the basis of automation level, the industrial knitting equipment market can be segmented as:

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the industrial knitting equipment market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The industrial knitting equipment market report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Industrial Knitting Equipment Market Size and Value

Supply & Demand Analysis

Current Trends/Challenges/Threats/Opportunities

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (Canada, USA)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (S. Africa, GCC Countries, Northern Africa)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing industrial knitting equipment market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

