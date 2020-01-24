Industrial Non-woven Materials Market – Growth and Production Forecast till 2026

Industrial Non-woven Materials Market: Introduction
Industrial non-woven materials consist of crisscross, random, or parallel laid thermoplastic fibers that are bound together by using adhesives. They are used in a wide array of industries including automotive, textile, medical, and packaging for the purpose of insulation, filtration, and cushioning. They possess properties such as flame retardency, resistance to water and solvents, chemical and mechanical stability, stretch, softness, and strength.
Read Report Overview @
http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/industrial-non-woven-materials-market.html
In terms of technology used, the global industrial non-woven materials market has been segmented into spun-laid, dry-laid, wet-laid, and others. The spun-laid technology segment can be sub-divided into spun-bound, spun-melt-spun, and melt-blown. The dry-laid technology segment can be sub-segmented into needle-punched, spun-lace, thermal-bonded, air-laid, and carded. Based on material type, the industrial non-woven materials market has been segregated into polypropylene, polyethylene, polyester, nylon, polyurethane, and rayon.
In terms of end-user industry, the industrial non-woven materials market has been classified into automotive, building & construction, manufacturing & industrial, electronics, insulation, footwear, personal care, packaging, and others. Automotive is the leading end-user industry segment of the industrial non-woven materials market. Industrial non-woven materials are employed in making interior and exterior parts of vehicles. They also contribute to light-weighting of the vehicle to improve fuel efficiency.
Request for Full Brochure @
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=51081
Some of the key players operating in the global industrial non-woven materials market are Freudenberg (Germany), Kimberly-Clark (the U.S.), DuPont (the U.S.), Ahlstrom (Finland), P.H. Glatfelter Company (the U.S.), TWE (Australia), Toray Industries (Japan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Suominen Corporation (Finland), and Johns Manville (the U.S.).