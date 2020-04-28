Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application 2023 end

Published

4 hours ago

on

Press Release

Growing implementation of building automation in urban commercial spaces and high rate of replacement and reconditioning of aging power distribution networks will remain the key factors bolstering sales of industrial plugs & switches. The flourishing infrastructural developments and an overall shift towards the alternative energy power generation would further create a significant growth opportunity in global industrial plugs and sockets market.

As indicated by a new research study of Persistence Market Research (PMR), the demand for industrial plugs and sockets will reach 28 million units by 2023 end. The market is set to observe a moderate CAGR during the period of projection, 2019-2029.

Key Takeaways – Industrial Plugs and sockets Market Report

  • Significant uptick in IoT implementation in manufacturing sector, rising warehousing capacity requirements in the E-commerce industry, and military deployments and border surveillance will escalate the demand for industrial plugs and sockets.
  • Emerging trend of smart grid network installation is anticipated to present significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers of industrial plugs and sockets.

 

  • Mounting electric vehicle sales (market share doubled to ~2% from 2017 to 2018), and the need to develop supporting electric charging network are estimated to amplify demand for industrial plugs and sockets in key regions like the U.S., Europe, and China.
  • Premium priced IP 66/67-rated industrial plugs and sockets are most sought out across end-use applications like mining, oil & gas exploration, and offshore applications, owing to their sturdiness, durability, and resistance to dirt, water and chemicals.
  • With the global telecom industry embracing 5G network connectivity, development of supporting telecom infrastructure is anticipated to present lucrative growth opportunities in the industrial plugs and sockets market.

Smart city initiatives, which attracted investments of over US$ 81 Bn in 2018, are growing at a breakneck pace. This flourishing space presents a massive untapped market potential for manufacturers in the industrial plugs and sockets market.

Intensified and Fragmented Competition Landscape

The industrial plugs and sockets market is a fragmented one, owing to the presence of a number of international and domestic manufacturers. Key players in the industrial plugs and sockets market, such as

  • Legrand SA
  • TE Connectivity
  • Eaton Corporation PLC
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • ABB Ltd
  • Seimens AG
  • Schneider Electric
  • Havells India Ltd.
  • Amphenol Corporation
  • Marechal Electric
  • Mennekes Elektrotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

are making inroads into new markets through acquisitions of local players. On the other hand, domestic manufacturers of industrial plugs and sockets are challenging international players for market stake through low-cost product offerings and established distribution channels.

With no universally accepted substitute in the market, the industrial plugs and sockets market is set to witness a healthy demand on the back of rising industrial production index and robust growth in modernization of power distribution network, albeit at a moderate pace.

Know More About Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market Report

Persistence Market Research (PMR) published a detailed study on the industrial plugs and sockets market, which includes global industry analysis for 2014–2018 and forecast for 2019–2029. The market report provides a clear understanding of the market concentration across seven different regions, through five different segments – product type, IP rating, voltage ration, current rating, and end use. The industrial plugs and sockets market report provides key insights into parent market analysis, pricing analysis by manufacturers, regional industrial voltage potential, product mapping, key market participants by region, and demand trends across end-use segments.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/23317

About PMR’s Industrial Automation Division

The Industrial Automation team at Persistence Market Research provides expert opinions and incisive inputs about broad array of products used extensively in the manufacturing industry. The team has compiled comprehensive market research reports on gears, valves, bearings, special purpose machinery, and other key segments in this evolving landscape. In addition to offering syndicated market research studies, the team consults clients from all across the globe on their unique, strategic needs. Need help with your next project? Feel free to reach out.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Skin Tears Treatment Market Industry Analysis, Trend and Growth, 2018 – 2026

Published

23 seconds ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

Press Release

The comprehensive report published by Persistence Market Research offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Skin Tears Treatment Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Skin Tears Treatment Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2026.

As per the findings of the presented study, the Skin Tears Treatment Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Skin Tears Treatment in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.

This Press Release will help you to understand the Volume, growth with Impacting Trends. Click HERE To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/26260

The report segregates the Skin Tears Treatment Market into different segments to provide a detailed understanding of the various aspects of the market. The competitive analysis of the Skin Tears Treatment Market includes valuable insights based on which, market players can formulate impactful growth strategies to enhance their presence in the Skin Tears Treatment Market.

Key findings of the report:

  • Intricate assessment of the competitive landscape of the Skin Tears Treatment Market
  • Country-specific analysis of the supply-demand ration for the Skin Tears Treatment in different geographies
  • Influence of technological advancements on the Skin Tears Treatment Market
  • SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report
  • Y-o-Y growth projection for different market segments

The report aims to eliminate the following doubts related to the Skin Tears Treatment Market:

  • Which market segment is projected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period 2018 – 2026?
  • Which region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players?
  • What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels in the Skin Tears Treatment Market?
  • What are the potential roadblocks market players are likely to face during the forecast period?
  • Which market player is expected to dominate the Skin Tears Treatment Market in terms of market share in 2019?

Get Access To TOC Covering 200+ Topics at https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/toc/26260

key players leading in skin tears treatment market are: Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Advancis Medical UK, ConvaTec Inc., KCI Licensing, Inc., 3M, AMERX Health Care, Coloplast Ltd., Gensco Pharma, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, Covalon Technologies Ltd., HARTMANN USA, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc, Hollister Incorporated

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Skin Tears Treatment Market Segments
  • Skin Tears Treatment Market Dynamics
  • Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017
  • Skin Tears Treatment Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028
  • Skin Tears Treatment Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Skin Tears Treatment Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

  • Shifting Industry dynamics
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends
  • Key Competition landscape
  • Strategies for key players and product offerings
  • Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective towards market performance

In order to get a strategic overview of the market, Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts at https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/methodology/26260

Reasons to buy from PMR

  • Exceptional round the clock customer support
  • Quality and affordable market research reports
  • Safe, secure, and easy ordering process
  • Tailor-made reports according to the client’s requirements
  • Data collected from trusted primary and secondary sources

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

Ph.no. +1-646-568-7751

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Tennis Market: Technology, Future Trends, Market Opportunities 2020 & Key Players: Wilson, Head, Babolat, Dunlop, Yonex, etc.

Published

1 min ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

Press Release

Tennis Market
“Tennis Research Report” analysts offer a detailed analysis of the global Tennis market. The research analyzes several aspects of the market by studying its historic and forecast data. The research report provides a Porters five force model, SWOT analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the Tennis market. The different areas covered in the report are Tennis market size, drivers and restraints, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major key players in the market, and 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape.

Request FREE sample pages of the latest report copy as of January 2020 [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/RCG/global-tennis-market/QBI-99S-RCG-604117/

Leading Players of Tennis Market:

Wilson
Head
Babolat
Dunlop
Yonex
Prince
Tecnifibre
Slazenger
Teloon
ProKennex
Qiangli
Gamma
Volkl
Pacific
Bonny
Solinco

Key Market Segmentation of Tennis:

Product Type Coverage

Graphite
Boron and Kevlar
Aluminum
Others

Application Coverage

Professional Tennis Players
Adult Tennis Enthusiasts
Junior Tennis Enthusiasts

Purchase the latest report as of January 2020 @
https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/RCG/global-tennis-market/QBI-99S-RCG-604117/

The Tennis Market study incorporate an in-depth analysis of the regional presence of the industry. This includes investigation of the market elements present in areas such as North America, Europe, emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific including nations like China, India, Japan, Korea, and others, Middle East, Africa and the rest of the world as well. This includes an overview of these markets on different fronts such as market size, market share, market penetration of the product and services, market downstream fields, key vendors operating within the territory, market price analysis and more.

Reasons to Purchase Tennis Market Report
1) The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with Tennis market estimation and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2020 and 2025.
2) Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
3) Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities of the global Tennis Market will be provided in the report.
4) Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
5) Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

What is the objective of the report?
-To deliver a comprehensive analysis of the industry through the study of important aspects such as market size, current situations, and companies impacting growth.
-To make readers aware of the recent development.
-To offer historical data figures for strategists and key decision-makers.

Which are the key components covered in the Tennis Market report?
-Market Size Study, Market Expansion Projections
-Market Diversity Analysis
-Key Dynamics of the Industry
-Growth Hacking aspects of the market
-Geographical Spread of the industry

Why shall one buy this report?
-To attain every piece of information through the extracts, tables, figures and infographics.
-To find out recent updates, news feed regarding key companies of the Tennis Market.

Request Here For Discount On Report Purchase

Contact Us:
Web:www.qurateresearch.com
E-mail:[email protected]
Ph: US – +13393375221

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Europe or Asia.

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Erucamide Market 2020 by Key Players Analysis: Tianyu Oleochemical, Croda Sipo, Nipo Fine Chemical, Weike Axunge Chemistry, Alinda Chemical, etc.

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

Press Release

Erucamide Market
“Erucamide Market 2020” report share informative data figures as well as important insights regarding some of the market component which is considered to be future course architects for the market. This includes factors such as market size, market share, market segmentation, significant growth drivers, market competition, different aspects impacting economic cycles in the market, demand, expected business up-downs, changing customer sentiments, key companies operating in the Erucamide Market, etc. In order to deliver a complete understanding of the global market, the report also shares some of the useful details regarding regional as well as significant domestic markets. The report presents a 360-degree overview and SWOT analysis of the competitive landscape of the industries.

Request FREE sample pages of the latest report copy as of January 2020 [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/CnM/global-erucamide-market/QBI-99S-CnM-604055/

Leading Players of Erucamide Market:

Tianyu Oleochemical
Croda Sipo
Nipo Fine Chemical
Weike Axunge Chemistry
Alinda Chemical
Zhilian Suhua
BELIKE Chemical
Changsha Hengchang
Huayi Plastics Auxiliary

Key Market Segmentation of Erucamide:

Product Type Coverage

High Purity Erucamide
General Erucamide

Application Coverage

Plastics Industry
Ink and Paint Industry
Rubber Industry
Others

Purchase the latest report as of January 2020 @
https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/CnM/global-erucamide-market/QBI-99S-CnM-604055/

The Erucamide Market study incorporate anin-depth analysis of the regional presence of the industry. This includes investigation of the market elements present in areas such as North America, Europe, emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific including nations like China, India, Japan, Korea, and others, Middle East, Africa and Rest of the world as well. This includes an overview of these markets on different fronts such as market size, market share, market penetration of the product and services, market downstream fields, key vendors operating within the territory, market price analysis and more.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Erucamide market.

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Erucamide market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products.

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales.

Chapter 4: Presenting global Erucamide market by regions, market share, revenue and sales for the projected period.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

What is the objective of the report?
-To deliver a comprehensive analysis of the industry through the study of important aspects such as market size, current situations, and companies impacting growth.
-To make readers aware of the recent development.
-To offer historical data figures for strategists and key decision-makers.

Which are the key components covered in the Erucamide Market report?
-Market Size Study, Market Expansion Projections
-Market Diversity Analysis
-Key Dynamics of the Industry
-Growth Hacking aspects of the market
-Geographical Spread of the industry

Why shall one buy this report?
-To attain every piece of information through the extracts, tables, figures and infographics.
-To find out recent updates, news feed regarding key companies of the Erucamide Market.

Request Here For Discount On Report Purchase

Contact Us:
Web:www.qurateresearch.com
E-mail:[email protected]
Ph: US – +13393375221

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Europe or Asia.

Continue Reading

Trending