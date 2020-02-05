Industrial Protective Footwear Market Growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2019 to 2025: Market Scenario, Opportunities and Key Industry Players

The global Diesel Exhaust Fluid market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Diesel Exhaust Fluid market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Diesel Exhaust Fluid market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Diesel Exhaust Fluid across various industries.

Market: Dynamics

The prime factor driving the development of the global diesel exhaust fluid market is the growing government support to the widespread adoption of diesel exhaust fluid. Governments in several countries have come up with legislation to promote or even mandate the use of diesel exhaust fluids, leading to rapid growth of the diesel exhaust fluid market in several regions.

The booming automotive industry is likely to be an important driver for the global diesel exhaust fluid market in the coming years. Growing demand from middle-class consumers has driven the global automotive industry at a steady rate in the last few years, with diesel cars becoming a key part of the product lineup of several car brands due to the higher fuel efficiency they provide. This is likely to drive the use of diesel exhaust fluid in many regions where the consumer vehicle industry has shown strong promise.

Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market: Segmentation

By pack size, the global diesel exhaust fluid market is segmented into bottles, drums, and IBCs. Of these, diesel exhaust fluid bottles (1 and 2.5 gallons) are likely to dominate the global market in the coming years due to their widespread use and diverse usability. The bottles segment of the global diesel exhaust fluid market accounted for US$4,221.8 mn in 2017 and is likely to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2017 and 2022. The segment’s share in the global diesel exhaust fluid market is, however, expected to drop from 41.2% in 2017 to 40.8% by 2022.

Geographically, the global diesel exhaust fluid market is significantly fragmented, as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific all hold dominant shares and are likely to retain a steady dominance in the coming years.

Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market: Competitive Dynamics

Leading players in the global diesel exhaust fluid market include Yara International ASA, Total SA, SINOPEC, Cummins, CF International Holdings Inc., Valvoline, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, RelaDyne LLC, and GreenChem Solutions Ltd.

