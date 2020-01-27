MARKET REPORT
Industrial Rubber Products Market :Rise in Demand from End Users to Boost the Market
The global industrial rubber products market players are expanding their portfolios across other countries to rise in the market. According a report by Transparency Market Research, the companies in the market are reducing their dependency on automotive sector. Manufacturers are shifting to synthetic rubber from natural rubber due to irregular supply and high price. Manufactures are engaging in research and development to cater the demands of their consumers. The major players have adopted various strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, expansions, agreements, product launches and others so as to expand their horizon in the market. Some of the key players in the global industrial rubber products market are Yokohama Rubber CO., Ltd., Cooper Standard Inc., Bridgestone Corporation, Freudenberg Group, Continental AG, HEXPOL AB, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, NOK CORPORATION, Gates Corporation, Eaton, Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, and Myers Industries, Inc.
The global industrial rubber products market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. According to product type, the global industrial rubber products market is leading by mechanical goods. It is dominating the market as it held 50% of the share in the market during 2016. It is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. Asia Pacific among all other regions is leading the market. It held one third of the shares in market during 2016 and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.
Rise in Demand from End Users to Boost the Market
The global industrial rubber products market is driven majorly by manufacturers of auto component and motor cycle output. The rise in demand from automotive industry is likely to fuel the market for industrial rubber products market during the forecast period. End users have also increased consumption of rubber products that has led to rise in demand of industrial rubber products. End users such as automotive industry, aerospace industry, energy industry, construction and infrastructure industry has shown significant rise in the demand of industrial rubber products market and is expected to keep rising in the coming years.
There has been increased consumption of battery and autonomous vehicle in the market which has propelled the rise of rubber products in the market. Demand for industrial rubber products are also driven by growth in construction and infrastructure market. Emerging economies have led to demand for industrial rubber products. Since natural rubber is abundantly available in the market, global industrial rubber product market can fulfil the demand of consumers in the market easily and cheaply.
Fluctuation in Prices to Hamper the Growth
The industrial rubber products market is expected to experience downfall in the market due to certain restrains. Rapid and unpredictable changes in the raw material supply is likely to hamper the growth of market in the coming years. Sudden crisis in the market for raw material causes market to suffer loss. There is also volatility in the prices of the rubber in the market. This is the major factor for restrain in the market. The fluctuation in prices leads to instability in the market. These factors are expected to affect the market growth during the forecast period.
Managed Equipment Service (MES) Market to See Strong Growth including key players: Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Medipass Healthcare, Althea Group, etc.
“Managed Equipment Service (MES) Market Industry 2020 Market Research analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.
This Managed Equipment Service (MES) Market report is very helpful in understanding the market in depth. The data and the information regarding the market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the industry experts. The facts and data are represented in the Managed Equipment Service (MES) Market report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations. This enhances the visual representation and also helps in understanding the facts.
Market Segmentation:
Major players profiled in the report are Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Medipass Healthcare, Althea Group, Canon Medical, Healthcare Technologies International (HTI), Medecon Healthcare, BCAS Biomed, MES Group, iDAE (Beijing) MedTech, NATEX Measurement Solutions, , .
Managed Equipment Service (MES) Market is analyzed by types like Single-vendor Service, Multi-vendor Service, , .
On the basis of the end users/applications, Hospitals, Healthcare Organizations, Others, , .
Points Covered of this Managed Equipment Service (MES) Market report are:
To share detailed information about the key factors such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.
The historical data from 2012 to 2017 and forecast data from 2018 to 2026.
Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:
- Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions
- Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance
- Spotting emerging trends-Our Ecosystem offering helps the client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have an early mover advantage
- Interrelated opportunities- This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in the real world
This study will address some of the most critical questions which are listed below:
- What is the market size of the Managed Equipment Service (MES) market at the global level?
- Which screen size is most preferred by the consumers of Managed Equipment Service (MES)?
- Which mode of distribution channel is most preferred by the manufacturers of Managed Equipment Service (MES)?
- Which is the preferred age group for targeting Managed Equipment Service (MES) for manufacturers?
- What the key factors driving, inhibiting the growth of the market, and what is the degree of impact of the drivers and restraints?
- What is the impact of the regulations on the growth of the Managed Equipment Service (MES) market?
- Which is the leading region/country for the growth of the market? What is the anticipated growth rate of the leading regions during the forecast period?
- How are the emerging markets for Managed Equipment Service (MES) expected to perform in the coming years? How is the consumption pattern expected to evolve in the future?
- Who are the major players operating in the global Managed Equipment Service (MES) market? What is the current market position of the key players? Who are the emerging players in this industry?
- Who are the major distributors, traders, and dealers operating in the Managed Equipment Service (MES) market?
Downstream Processing Market Dynamic, Supply and Demand, Revenue Growth 2025
Downstream Processing Market: Snapshot
Downstream processing is a procedure wherein cleaning is done and the biosynthetic items are recouped particularly the pharmaceuticals that are acquired from the natural sources. The downstream processing incorporates five phases that are solid-liquid separation, intracellular products are released, concentration, chromatography method is used for purification and formulation. Solid liquid partition strategy includes techniques, such as centrifugation, flocculation, filtration and flotation.
Downstream processing is utilized to fabricate anti-infection agents, antibodies, hormones, immunizations and furthermore utilized for the generation of mechanical compounds. In downstream processing, the filtration and recuperation of biosynthetic items is carried out that are derived from natural sources, like tissues of creatures and plants. The development of the downstream processing market is fuelled by the consistently developing interest for biopharmaceuticals and expanding R&D spending on the advancement of such products. The expanding predominance of communicable diseases such a dengue, hepatitis, swine influenza and so forth. There has been expanded interest for viable antibodies for such fatal diseases which has prompted a surge in the growth of the global downstream processing market. However, the high cost of the instruments engaged with downstream processing and a shortage of talented workforce is hampering the development of this market.
The rising demand for biopharmaceuticals and ascend in R&D for biopharmaceutical organizations significantly drive the play a significant role in providing quality products. Furthermore, expanded demand for new systems, process improvement and cost reductions, and development of techniques, for instance, a rotator to isolate organic particles from suspension additionally fuel the downstream processing market.
Global Downstream Processing Market: Overview
Downstream processing involves the purification and recovery of biosynthetic products especially pharmaceuticals from natural sources. This includes animal or plant tissue including salvageable components that can be recycled and proper treatment and disposal of waste.
The five stages in downstream processing include solid-liquid separation, release of intracellular products, concentration, purification by chromatography, and formulation. Some of the methods used for solid-liquid separation are flotation, flocculation, centrifugation, and filtration.
Global Downstream Processing Market: Key Trends
The growth of the downstream processing market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for biopharmaceutical products. This is because downstream processing plays a key role in providing pure and quality biopharmaceutical products. Furthermore, increasing expenditures on research and development of biopharmaceuticals is also driving the market’s growth.
However, factors such as lack of skilled personnel and high costs involved in procuring instruments is restraining the growth of this market. In addition, purification bottlenecks and lack of single-use options are challenging the growth of this market. Nevertheless, patent expiration of blockbuster biopharmaceuticals is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the growth of this market. Emerging markets of Asia Pacific are expected to provide new growth opportunities to the growth of the downstream processing market.
The global market for downstream processing is segmented on the basis of product, technique, end user, application, and region. In terms of technique, purification, clarification/concentration, and solid-liquid separation are the segments into which this market is divided. Of these, purification held the leading share of the market in the recent past due to the increasing demand for biopharmaceutical products that meet regulatory requirements. Thus, the demand for downstream processing is on the rise for enhancing the purity and quality of products, thereby benefitting the purification segment of the market.
In terms of product, the market is segmented into chromatography columns and resins, single-use products, membranes adsorbers, filters, and other products. Chromatography columns and resins held the leading share of the market in the recent past.
Global Downstream Processing Market: Market Potential
Mergers and acquisitions are the focus of key companies in bioprocessing industry for sustainable growth. In a recent industry development, Thermo Fisher announced that it is buying Finesse Solutions – the company that had been supplying measurement and control solutions for Thermo Fisher since a long time. Following this deal, bioprocess management technology capabilities of Finesse Solutions will be added to Thermo Fisher’s life sciences division. Finesse Solutions being Thermo Fisher’s technology partner for the last couple of years, the former’s universal control system combined with the latter’s single-use technologies is expected to strengthen the position of Thermo Fisher in the high-growth bioproduction market.
Global Downstream Processing Market: Regional Outlook
North America is one of the major markets for downstream processing; the region held the leading share of the global market in recent past. This is because North America tops biopharmaceutical research and is the largest market for pharmaceuticals globally.
Asia Pacific is expected to display the fastest growth rate in the coming years. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expected to the key contributors to the Asia Pacific downstream processing market. Moreover, factors such as substantial investments by major market players, developing R&D infrastructure, increasing government support, and emerging academic excellence are fuelling the growth of this regional market.
Global Downstream Processing Market: Competitive Landscape
Some of the key players that dominate the global downstream processing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius Stedium Biotech S.A., Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, and Merck Millipore.
CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Market to Grow with a High CAGR
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools), plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools)
- What you should look for in a CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
Yamazaki Mazak, DMG Mori Seiki, Okuma Corporation, JTEKT Corporation, GF Machining Solutions, Haas Automation, Hyundai WIA, Doosan Infracore, Kurber Schleifring, and KOMATSU NTC
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By Type (CNC Lathe, CNC Milling Machine, CNC Grinding Machine, And Others),
- By Application (Machinery Manufacturing, Automobile, Aerospace & Defense, And Others),
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
