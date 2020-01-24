Industrial Terminal Blocks Market Forecast Report on Industrial Terminal Blocks Market 2019-2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Clinical Laboratory Services market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Clinical Laboratory Services market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

Trends and Opportunities

The global market for clinical laboratory services is expected to witness substantial growth over the coming years owing to the growing geriatric population and rising awareness among patients regarding early diagnosis of diseases. The demand for clinical laboratory services is gaining momentum with time owing benefits such as decreased frequency of physician visits and short hospital stays. Moreover, growing awareness pertaining to the early diagnosis of conditions in endocrinology, oncology, and gynecology is anticipated to further bode well for the growth of the global clinical laboratory services market. With the growing aged population, the susceptibility of patients towards obtaining infectious diseases is also rising, thus also giving rise to neurological and cardiovascular diseases. The industry is also likely to benefit from the adoption of the newly developed advanced products such as companion diagnostics, biochips, and microarrays.

The medical or clinical laboratory service market is governed by the existence of an ambiguous regulatory framework. This type of stringent regulatory framework is expected to limit the growth of the global clinical laboratory services market in the coming years. The regulatory framework of the market is set by organizational bodies such as the U.S. CE and FDA. There are basically no standard regulatory guidelines managing the diagnostic sector in emerging economies such as China and India. The dearth of sophisticated regulations and policies in developing countries with untapped opportunities is anticipated to inhibit the market growth.

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market: Market Potential

To gain an established place in the market and present high-end clinical laboratory services in order to perform better, many leading companies are entering into strategic agreements, developing new products, and getting into mergers and acquisitions. One such recent event is when the industry giant LabCorp acquire Spokane-based PAML: Pathology Associates Medical Laboratories. Similarly, in the recent past, Abbott Molecular collaborated with Merck for developing and evaluating FISH-based companion diagnostic tests for the investigational cancer therapy of Merck.

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market: Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the global clinical laboratory services market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is likely to emerge as a prominent region in the global market owing to the presence of large volumes of tests and rising adoption of technologically advanced diagnostics. Europe is also expected to mark a presence in the market with growing awareness among consumers and abundance sophisticated diagnostic tests.

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market: Vendor Landscape

The global clinical laboratory services market has leading companies such as Genptix Medical Laboratory, LabCorp, Sonic Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, and Labco S.A., among others.

