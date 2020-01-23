Industrial Welding Robots Market 2020 Including Leading Vendors Like ABB Ltd, Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH, Danbach Robot Jiangxi Inc.

Global digitally printed wallpaper market was valued US$ 2.02Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 7.50Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.57 % during a forecast period.

Digitally printed wallpapers enhance to the aesthetic appeal of the wall and it is a best substitute over interior paint, which helps to reduce high initial investment.Digitally printed wallpapers are used for the decorative purpose. Inclination towards modern lifestyles of the consumers are growing demand for wallpaper.

Global digitally printed wallpaper market

The report analyses factors like drivers, restrains and challenges, which affecting market from demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics during the forecast period.Growing new construction infrastructure is booming the digitally printed wallpaper market.

Digitally printed wallpapers enhance to the aesthetic appeal of the wall and are more economical compared with interior paint in the face of the high initial investment is expected to drive the digitally printed wallpaper market growth. Increasing public and private investment in the infrastructure sector in emerging economies are boosting the growth in the global digitally printed wallpaper market.Rapid urbanization and industrialization, the demand for artistically appealing interior decoration isbooming the global digitally printed wallpaper market.

Lack of standardization with the altering consumer preferences and high-volume mass production which is not feasible option are limiting the growth in the global digitally printed wallpaper market.

The residential segment is estimated to lead digitally printed wallpaper market. Increasing demand for artistically appealing interior decoration is driving the demand in residential application.Low-maintenance is key for growth of digitally printed wallpaper market. Installing and removing wallpaper used to be a tarnished headache, so technology which including new adhesive formulas and stick-and-peel fabrics that strip off walls without leaving residue is preferred by the consumers in the residential sector.

The nonwoven segment is expected to be the fast growing segment during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its extensive range of benefits such as tear-resistance, wash ability, less installation and removal time. These wallpapers are do not shrink when dry.These wallpapers are lightweight and flexible. These properties enable consumer for use in residential areas such as kitchen, bathrooms, and hallways.

The report provides a detailed overview of the global digitally printed wallpaper marketincluderegional analysis information. Geographically, Asia Pacific is projected to hold significant growth in the global digitally printed wallpaper market.Expanding industrialization, and growing population in developing countries such as China, Indonesia, and India, are expected to increasing demand for digitally printed wallpaper in residential and non-residential constructions. Asia Pacific is the hub of foreign investment and the construction sectors, owing due to the low-cost labour and availability of land. Increasing middle-class population and the rising standard of living will surge the demand for new construction houses, which will further boost the demand for digitally printed wallpaper in the construction industry.

Key profiled and analysed in the reports includes in the digitally printed wallpaper marketsuch as Rasch GmbH & Co. KG, Graham &Brown, MX Display, FlavorPaper, 4walls, Peggy-Betty Designs, A.S. Creation Tape ten,Muraspec Decorative Solutions,TapetenfabrikGebr, The Printed Wallpaper Company, Hollywood Monster, and Great Wall Custom Coverings, Asheu, Sangetsu Co., Ltd, A.S. Création, York Wallpapers, Lilycolo, Marburg, Shin Han Wall Covering.

The report gives the clear representation of current market scenario of digitally printed wallpaper market, which includes projected market size in terms of value and volume, pestle analysis, porter’s analysis factors in the market.

The Scope of the Report for Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market

Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market, By Substrate

•Nonwoven

•Vinyl

•Paper

•Others

Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market, By Printing Technology

•Inkjet

•Electrophotography

Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market, By End User

•Residential

•Non-residential

•Automotive & transportation

Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market, By Geography

•North America

•Europe

•Asia Pacific

•Middle East & Africa

•South America

Key players

•Rasch GmbH & Co. KG

•Graham & Brown

•MX Display

•Flavor Paper

•4walls

•Peggy-Betty Designs

•S. Creation Tapeten

•Muraspec Decorative Solutions

•TapetenfabrikGebr

•The Printed Wallpaper Company

•Hollywood Monster

•Great Wall Custom Coverings

•Asheu

•Sangetsu Co., Ltd

•S. Creation

•York Wallpapers

•Lilycolo

•Marburg

•Shin Han Wall Covering

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Digitally Printed Wallpaper Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Digitally Printed Wallpaper Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Digitally Printed Wallpaper Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Digitally Printed Wallpaper Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Digitally Printed Wallpaper by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

