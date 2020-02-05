INEOS, Huntsman International LLC, Evonik Industries AG, DuPont | Global Titanium Dioxide Market (TiO2) to reach USD 22.1 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.7 %, states forencis research (FSR).

Titanium Dioxide Market: Summary

The Global Titanium Dioxide Market (TiO 2 ) is estimated to reach USD 22.1 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.7 %, states forencis research (FSR).

Titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) alternatively known titania, is the solid inorganic substance which exists in crystalline form naturally. This is white colored, odorless, non-toxic substance with high opacity that possess ability to absorb ultra violet light and shows high photocatalytic activity. It is used to impart bright white color and doesnot let the color fade for a longer time period. Due to this factors, TiO 2 has gained popularity as a crucial component in the catalysis, electronics, photonics, medicine, and many more application areas.

Titanium Dioxide Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Rise in Demand from Paint and Coating Industry

TiO 2 is widely used in the paints and coatings for getting brightness as it scatters the light resulting into more whiteness and opacity. The demand for TiO 2 is gaining momentum owing to increasing adoption from the paints and coating sector. Increasing demand for specialty paints and varnishes from the automotive sector. Higher adoption of TiO 2 based paints for driverless cars to boost the visibility of the detection systems is also favoring the market growth Increasing demand for automotive vehicles in the emerging regions is projected to propel the market growth higher during the forecast period.

Increasing Construction Activities

Contraction is another sector, which drives the growth of the TiO 2 . TiO 2 is used in the cement owing to emergence of the titanium dioxide-infused concrete and cements, globally. Greater flexural and compressive strength of TiO 2 infused cement is boosting its adoption for the commercial and residential infrastructural applications. The increase in spending dedicated for new construction and refurbishment actives, is projected to augment the global market growth in the years to follow.

Market Restraints:

Occupational Exposure Limits of TiO 2

The market for TiO 2 is growing at a higher momentum, however, the growth of this market is impacted owing to hazards associated with exposure of TiO 2 . The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) proposed the exposure limit up to 15 mg/m3 for TiO 2 . Increased exposure of TiO 2 through inhalation, skin contact, eye contact by the workers in the manufacturing sector, which has led to number of health issues. Hence, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) proposed the exposure limits of fine titanium dioxide to be 2.4 mg/m3 and 0.3 mg/m3 for ultrafine titanium dioxide.

Titanium Dioxide Market: Key Segments

Key Segments by Grade: Pigment-grade and Ultrafine-grade

and Key Segments by Production Technology: Sulphur Process and Chloride Process

and Key Segments by Application: Paints and Coatings, Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Pulp and Paper, Plastics, Waste Water Purification, Pharmaceutical and Others

and Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africawith individual country-level analysis.

Key Companies Covered

The Chemours Company (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

(Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis) Tronox Holdings plc

Lomon Billions Group Co. Ltd

Venator Materials PLC

Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

INEOS

Huntsman International LLC

Evonik Industries AG

DuPont

Argex Titanium Inc.

TAYCA

Other Key Companies

Titanium Dioxide Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Titanium Dioxide Market, by Grade

Pigment-grade

Ultrafine-grade

Titanium Dioxide Market, by Production Technology

Sulphur Process

Chloride Process

Titanium Dioxide Market, by Application

Paints and Coatings

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pulp and Paper

Plastics

Waste Water Purification

Pharmaceutical

Others

Titanium Dioxide, by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

