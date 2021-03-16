Infection Control Market | Business Insights, Trends, Outlook and Key Players 2015 – 2021

Infections are mainly caused by microorganisms such as bacteria, virus, and fungi. Infections are categorized into several types. Major forms of infections include Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), stomach and intestinal infections, common childhood infections, eye infections, ear infections, lung and respiratory infections, skin infections and sexually transmitted infections (sexually transmitted diseases).

There are several steps to prevent and control these infections. For instance, proper hand washing is the most effective way to prevent the spread of HAIs in hospitals. Some other steps include staying up-to-date with immunizations, covering while coughing and sneezing, using protective clothing such as gloves and masks, and always keeping tissues and hand cleaners handy.

The global infection control market is categorized based on various types of disinfection products, infection control applications, and infection control methodologies and services. Based on disinfection products, the report covers disinfectors and disinfectant wipes. Based on applications, the report covers infection control applications in pharmaceutical, life sciences, medical devices, and food industries.

On the basis of infection control methodologies, the report covers heat sterilization, low temperature sterilization, and filtration methodologies. Heat sterilization procedures include moist heat and dry heat sterilization techniques. The low temperature sterilization sub-segment is further sub-divided into ozone gas-based medical sterilization, hydrogen peroxide gas plasma, Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide (VHP), and Ethylene Oxide Sterilization (EtO). Based on infection control services, the report covers in-house sterilization and control sterilization services. In-house sterilization procedures include gamma sterilization, ethylene oxide sterilization, and E-beam sterilization.

In terms of geography, North America dominates the global infection control market. This is due to the improved health care infrastructure and increasing demand for infection control services in the region. In addition, technological advancements in equipment used in sterilization procedures have also propelled the growth of the market in North America. The U.S. represents the largest market for infection control in North America, followed by Canada. In Europe, Germany, France, and the U.K. account for major share of the infection control market.

The infection control market in Asia is also expected to show high growth rates in the next five years. This is due to the increasing incidences of HAIs and rising awareness about various types of infections in the region. Rising demographics and economies in developing countries, such as India and China, are expected to lead to the growth in the infection control market in Asia. Moreover, India, China, and Japan, are expected to be the fastest growing markets for infection control in the region.

Increasing incidences of HAIs and rising awareness about various types of infections are among the major driving factors for the global infection control market. Also, technological advancements in equipment used in sterilization procedures and various initiatives taken by government organizations to control infections have propelled the growth of the global infection control market.

Imposition of stringent regulations for the approval of equipment used in sterilization inhibits the growth of the global infection control market. Rapid product launches and increasing numbers of mergers and acquisitions between various health care companies are some of the major trends observed in the global infection control market.

Market Players

The major companies operating in this market are :

TSO3 Inc.,

Synergy Health plc,

Sterigenics International, Inc.,

STERIS Corporation,

Sakura Global Holding Company Ltd.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



Key features of this report