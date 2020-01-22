MARKET REPORT
Influenza B Infection Market Share Demand and Forecast to 2025
Global Influenza B Infection Market: Snapshot
Influenza B infection is considered as one of the common conditions that affects a large number of people across the globe, caused due to the influenza virus B genera of the family. The condition of influenza B infection requires proper medications and treatments in order to avoid severe complications. At present, several medicines and vaccinations are made available in order to reduce the incidence of influenza B infection across the globe. The increasing number of initiatives taken governments and NGOs to create an awareness among people regarding this condition is projected to accelerate the growth of the global market in the next few years.
The prominent players operating in the global influenza B infection market are focusing on the development and new and effective therapeutics so as to reach a large number of patients across the globe. This is projected to offer promising growth opportunities in the next few years. In addition, the increasing expenditure on the development of the healthcare facilities, especially in developing economies are likely to accelerate the growth of the global influenza B infection market in the coming few years.
The presence of a huge number of players in the global market with a strong drug pipeline and the rising emphasis on clinical trials are estimated to develop the competitive scenario of the global influenza B infection market in the coming years. Moreover, the easy availability of drugs is predicted to supplement the growth of the overall market in the near future. With these factors, the global market for influenza B infection is projected to experience a high growth over the forecast period.
Global Influenza B Infection Market: Overview
Influenza is commonly classified as type A, B, or C, depending on the protein composition of the virus. Influenza B infection is caused by influenzavirus B genera of the family Orthomyxoviridae and is found only in humans. Common symptoms of the infection include runny nose, chills, fever, muscle pain, sore throat, fatigue, coughing, and general weakness. Nausea and vomiting is also observed in some cases, particularly in children. Frequent hand washing, wearing masks to prevent transmission, routine annual vaccination, and practicing good respiratory hygiene are the few ways that can help reduce the risk of people catching the infection. Vaccination offers a good protection against influenza B infection and is also important for people in high risk regions.
Global Influenza B Infection Market: Scope of Diagnostics
Symptoms of the infection if not treated on time may lead to complications such as bacterial pneumonia, myositis, encephalitis, Reyes’ syndrome, and sinus and ear infections. The infection is transmitted via air, by sneezing or coughing. Children are highly susceptible to the influenza B infection though it is also known to affect a substantial number of adults. Influenza B virus can be further broken down into different strains and lineages. Currently, two lineages identified include B/Victoria/2/87-like and B/Yamagata/16/88-like. Diagnosis of the infection is generally carried out by observing the symptoms. Laboratory testing is recommended in certain cases such as influenza outbreak and patients with high risk of complications.
Global Influenza B Infection Market: Core Segmentations
The global influenza B infections market can be segmented based on drug class, pipeline assessment and geography. Histopathological examinations help in assessing airway, and tissues of lung, heart, and lymph node for determining influenze B infection. Various molecules under pipeline for treating influenza B infections are BTL- TML001, favipiravir, and CR-9114. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommend influenza vaccines for individuals with high risk such as healthcare workers, the elderly population, children and people suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes, asthmatics, and heart disorder patients. Influenza vaccines are commonly administered as injection or nasal spray.
Antiviral drugs of class M2 protein inhibitors such as adamantine derivatives and neuraminidase inhibitors including zanamivir and oseltamivir are generally used to treat the infection. Zanamivir and oseltamivir help shorten the duration of the infection and also lower the risk of development of additional complications, though these drugs cause mild side-effects such as nausea and vomiting. Recent studies suggest that antiviral drugs such as amantadine and rimantadine are no longer effective due to generation of resistance by influenza virus. Home remedies include fluid intake, rest and over-the-counter painkillers. Acetaminophen helps in relieving headache, muscle ache and fever. However, aspirin is contraindicated since it increases the risk of Reyes’ syndrome. Antibiotics are recommended only in cases of bacterial complications and are also known to cause side effects and development of antibiotic resistance. Various other alternative treatments include homeopathic and herbal medicines though their safety and efficacy is yet under evaluation.
Global Influenza B Infection Market: Competitive Landscape
Geographically, the global influenza B infection market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Yearly, approximately 200,000 people in the U.S. need to be hospitalized due to complications related to flu.
Some of the key players contributing to the global influenza B infections market have been AltraVax, Inc., Autoimmune Technologies, LLC, Crucell N.V., Chimerix, Inc., REPLICor, Inc., Humabs BioMed SA, ContraFect Corporation, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.
Changing Lifestyle Habits to Augment Sleep Aids Market Growth
The global sleeping aids market is being driven by the increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and insomnia, and expanding healthcare sector. It generated a revenue of $69.5 billion in 2017 and is slated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Sleeping aids are medical devices and drugs that assist a person in falling asleep. Products in the market range from sleep apnea devices and medication to mattresses and pillows, and sleep laboratory devices.
In the sleeping aids market, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices are being increasingly used by sleep apnea patients. These offer uninterrupted sleep to patients by controlling snoring. This device consists of a mask that is attached to a tube, along with a pump. The demand for these devices is increasing due to technological improvements, such as a mask that covers only the nose and use of soft material. CPAP humidifiers, which keep the inside-air moist, are a type of CPAP devices manufactured by companies such as ResMed Inc., Respironics Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.
OSA disorders and insomnia are rampant across the world. Chronic insomnia is most commonly caused by depression, anxiety, and stress. Restless leg syndrome and periodic limb movement disorder are some of the sleep disorders that further cause chronic insomnia. The American Sleep Association reported that about 50–70 million adults in the country suffer from at least one sleep disorder. Therefore, the sleeping aids market is predicted to flourish with the increasing prevalence of OSA disorders and insomnia.
GLOBAL SLEEPING AIDS MARKET SEGMENTATION
Market Segmentation by Offering
- Mattresses and Pillows
- Sleep Laboratory Services
- Medication
- Sleep Apnea Devices
- Others
Market Segmentation by Sleep Disorder
- Insomnia
- Sleep Apnea
- Restless Legs Syndrome
- Narcolepsy
- Sleep Walking
- Others
Advanced Polymer Composites Market 2020 Industry Players Analysis, New Innovation, Growth Prospects, Size, Growth, Revenue, Development Policy, Business Share, Regional Trends and Forecast To 2025
The report offers detailed coverage of Advanced Polymer Composites industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecasts data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Advanced Polymer Composites by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
Key Companies
BASF SE
Arkema S.A.
Owens Corning Corporation
3B-Fibreglass sprl
Cristex Ltd
SGL Carbon SE
Solvay S.A.
Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.
Toray Industries Inc.
TPI Composites Inc.
Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V.
Cytec Industries Inc.
Hexcel Corporation
The report offers detailed coverage of the Advanced Polymer Composites industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecasts market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Advanced Polymer Composites by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
Advanced Polymer Composites Market Segment by Regions
Asia-Pacific: China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania
Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland
North America: United States, Canada, Mexico
Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa
South America: Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru
The key points of the Advanced Polymer Composites Market report:
- The report provides a basic overview of the Advanced Polymer Composites industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2025 market shares for each company.
- Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Advanced Polymer Composites industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand, and Chinese import/export.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report then estimates the 2020-2025 market development trends of the Advanced Polymer Composites industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out.
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Advanced Polymer Composites Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Advanced Polymer Composites market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Advanced Functional Material Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Revenue, Challenges, Segments, Top Manufacturers, Demand, Globally Development, Competition Strategies, Application and Forecast to 2025
Global Advanced Functional Material Market Insights 2020, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Advanced Functional Material industry with a focus on the worldwide market. The report provides key statistics on the market status key manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Key Companies
Applied Materials
Murata Manufacturing
Ametek Inc
3M
Bayer AG
E.I.Du Pont
Kyocera
Crosslink
3A Composites Holding
Momentive Performance Materials
Air Products and Chemicals
CNANO Technology Ltd
Deutsche Edelstahlwerke
LDK Solar Hi-Tech
Materion
Renesola Ltd
Ceradyne Inc
CPS Technologies
The report offers detailed coverage of the Advanced Functional Material industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecasts market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Advanced Functional Material by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
Advanced Functional Material Market Segment by Regions
Asia-Pacific: China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Oceania
Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland
North America: United States, Canada, Mexico
Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa
South America: Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru
The key points of the Advanced Functional Material Market report:
- The report provides a basic overview of the Advanced Functional Material industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2025 market shares for each company.
- Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Advanced Functional Material industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand, and Chinese import/export.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report then estimates the 2020-2025 market development trends of the Advanced Functional Material industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out.
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Advanced Functional Material Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
Global Advanced Functional Material Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Advanced Functional Material market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
