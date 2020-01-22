Influenza Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 By Recent Trends, Developments In Manufacturing Technology And Regional Growth Overview

Influenza diagnostics comprises of a number of flu tests that are used to detect influenza viruses in respiratory specimens. The most common are called “rapid influenza diagnostic tests.” The rapid influenza diagnostic tests work by detecting the parts of the virus (antigens) that stimulate an immune response.

The market of influenza diagnostics market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing prevalence and incidence of influenza, rising demand for faster diagnostic test for influenza, increasing number of patients acquiring infections. Various technological improvements and approval of new diagnostic tests in the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The key players influencing the market are:

Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann La-Roche, Ltd., Quidel Corporation, BD, DiaSorin S.p.A., Luminex Corporation, SA Scientific, Sekisui Diagnostics and Meridian Bioscience, Inc. among others.

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Influenza Diagnostics

Compare major Influenza Diagnostics providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Influenza Diagnostics providers

Profiles of major Influenza Diagnostics providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Influenza Diagnostics -intensive vertical sectors

The global influenza diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of type, end user and geography. On the basis of type, the influenza diagnostics market is segmented into molecular diagnostic tests, traditional diagnostic tests. Based on end user, the influenza diagnostics market is segmented into reference laboratories, hospitals/clinical laboratories and other end users.

Influenza Diagnostics Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Influenza Diagnostics Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global Influenza Diagnostics market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the Influenza Diagnostics market from 2017 to 2027

Estimation of Influenza Diagnostics demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and Influenza Diagnostics demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the Influenza Diagnostics market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to Influenza Diagnostics market growth

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global Influenza Diagnostics market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Influenza Diagnostics market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

