MARKET REPORT
Influenza Vaccines Market Know in Detail about the Analysis, Forecasts, and Overview and Market Development
MARKET INTRODUCTION
Influenza is an acute respiratory illness that affects the upper and/or lower respiratory tract. It is caused by influenza virus and can lead to serious complications in people with a variety of chronic illnesses, including asthma, diabetes, heart disease and immunosuppression. Influenza usually of type A or B and this virus is able to change frequently, to avoid human’s immune systems. Vaccination is majorly used to protect people from getting the flu.
MARKET DYNAMICS
The influenza vaccines market is anticipated to grow due to the key driving factors such as rising demand for better vaccines, growing research and development activities, increasing governmental initiatives for the vaccine development and increasing geriatric population. The growing aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe are also expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The key players influencing the market are:
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Abbott
- Seqirus
- Sanofi
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
- Hualan Biological Engineering Inc
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- AstraZeneca
This report contains:
- Market sizing for the global Influenza Vaccines
- Compare major Influenza Vaccines providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face
- Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Influenza Vaccines providers
- Profiles of major Influenza Vaccines providers
- 7-year CAGR forecasts for Influenza Vaccines -intensive vertical sectors
The global influenza vaccines market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on the vaccine type, the market is classified into quadrivalent vaccines and trivalent vaccines. On the basis of the virus type, the market is segmented into influenza virus type A and influenza virus type B. Based on the age group, the influenza vaccines market is categorized into pediatrics and adult.
Influenza Vaccines Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.
Influenza Vaccines Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.
Report Spotlights
- Progressive industry trends in the global Influenza Vaccines market to help players develop effective long-term strategies
- Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets
- Quantitative analysis of the Influenza Vaccines market from 2017 to 2027
- Estimation of Influenza Vaccines demand across various industries
- PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth
- Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and Influenza Vaccines demand
- Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the Influenza Vaccines market
- Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to Influenza Vaccines market growth
- Ceramic balls market size at various nodes of market
- Detailed overview and segmentation of the global Influenza Vaccines market, as well as its dynamics in the industry
- Influenza Vaccines market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities
MARKET REPORT
CPU Fans Market Exceeded Industry Evolution in Coming Year’s
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the CPU Fans Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for CPU Fans and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for CPU Fans , plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in CPU Fans
- What you should look for in a CPU Fans solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities CPU Fans provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
-
Antec Inc., Corsair S.A., Swiftech Co. Ltd., Nzxt Inc., Nexus Technologies, Inc., Phononic Inc., and Asetek Holdings, Inc.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
-
By Type (Air Cooling, Water Cooling, and Thermoelectric Cooling)
-
By Applications (Desktop Computer and Notebook Computer)
-
By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
MARKET REPORT
Electromedical Devices Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast
Report Highlights
The global market for electromedical devices reached $41.3 billion in 2018 and should reach $58.5 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% for the period of 2018-2023.
Report Scope:
The scope of this report is broad and covers various devices available in the electromedical equipment market and potential application sectors across various end users. The electromedical equipment market is broken down by device type. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each device and end user with estimated values derived from the revenue of manufacturers total revenues.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional electromedical equipment market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global electromedical equipment market and current trends within the industry.
The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global electromedical equipment market.
Report Includes:
– 97 tables
– An overview of global electromedical equipment market
– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
– Characterisation and quantification of electromedical equipment market based on device type, end user and region
– Coverage of strategies adopted by key players, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and innovations within electromedical equipment industry
– Information on regulatory framework, growth indicators and key decision supporting factors
– Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including Abbott, Boston Scientific Corp., Fujifilm Holding Corp., Ge Healthcare, Hitachi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Siemens Healthcare and Zimmer Biomet
Summary
Electronic medical equipment is mainly medical and healthcare devices that have across cardiovascular, ophthalmology, dental and orthopedic applications. Electromedical equipment includes patient assistive devices, diagnostics imaging devices and surgical devices.
Surging development of modern diagnostic imaging devices along with rising demand for imaging in the diagnosis and monitoring of chronic diseases are contributing to growth in the global electromedical devices market. A shift toward minimally invasive procedures and rising adoption of hybrid operating rooms are also providing traction for the market. Secondary factors such as frequent promotion of the increasing number of surgical procedures and high growth in patient care devices are also driving the global electromedical devices market.
Rising demand for imaging in the diagnosis and monitoring of chronic diseases is the main driver for the growth in the global electromedical devices market. Increased demand for medical imaging is noted due to its vast applications in cardiology and oncology. Heart valve replacement is the most common procedure in cardiology. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement is one minimally invasive heart valve replacement procedure. Positioning the new heart valve is a serious concern for surgeons. Due to the importance of positioning, surgeons prefer 3-D angiography imaging software to view the anatomy during placement of heart valves. As the number of heart surgeries increases across the globe, the use of 3-D medical imaging and surgical platforms is expected to increase over the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Preference for minimally invasive procedures also calls for the adoption of electromedical devices. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, non-surgical procedures accounted for a 10% increase from 2015-2016. In 2015, the total number of non-surgical procedures were around 12.0 million, then 13.2 million in 2016.
The global electromedical devices market is projected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the forecast period. In 2023, total revenues are expected to reach more than REDACTED, rising from REDACTED in 2017.
This report provides an analysis of each market segment, including devices type and end users. The device type segment is further sub-segmented into diagnostics imaging devices, surgical devices and patient care devices. The diagnostics imaging devices segment of electromedical devices market heldthe largest market share (REDACTED in 2017) in terms of revenue, followed by patient assistive devices and surgical devices. By 2023, total revenue from diagnostic imaging devices in the electromedical devices market is expected to reach nearly REDACTED. Additionally, the surgical devices segment is expectedto rise at the highest CAGR (REDACTED) of all segments through 2023.
MARKET REPORT
Online Recruitment Market Exceeded Industry Evolution in Coming Year’s
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Online Recruitment Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Online Recruitment and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Online Recruitment, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Online Recruitment
- What you should look for in a Online Recruitment solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Online Recruitment provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
Zhilian, 104 Job Bank, SimplyHired, Dice Holdings, LinkedIn, CareerBuilder, Top USA Jobs, Naukri, 51job, and Monster.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By Type (Permanent Online Recruitment, and Part Time Online Recruitment),
- By Application (Computing, Secretarial/Clerical, Accounting/Financial, Technical/Engineering, Professional/Managerial, Nursing/Medical/Care, Hotel/Catering, Sales/Marketing, and Other Industrial/Blue Collar)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
