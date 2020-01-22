Informative Report On Mosquito Control Service Market 2020 With Rentokil Initial, Mosquito Squad, Rollins, Ecolab, Clarke, Terminix, Lawn Doctor, Massey Services

“Summary

This report studies the global mosquito control service market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global mosquito control service market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scope of the Report:

Mosquito control service is an important method to prevent virus spread because mosquitoes spread many diseases. Mosquito control service products usually include larvicides and adulticides. Adulticides demand is much more than that of larvicides.

Mosquito control service is needed for government, residential and commercial. Residential is the major consumer, which consumed about 65.1% of global total sales revenue in 2017. Government and commercial field sales value are separately 82.67 Million USD and 108.49 Million USD in the same year.

The global Mosquito Control Service market is valued at 580 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 880 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2019 and 2024.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are: , Rentokil Initial, Mosquito Squad, Rollins, Ecolab, Clarke, Terminix, Lawn Doctor, Massey Services, Mosquito Shield, Mosquito Joe, Mosquito Authority, Arrow Exterminators, Poulin’s Pest Control, Anticimex, Turner Pest Control, IKARI SHODOKU

The Important Type Coverage in the Market are , Chemical control service, Mechanical control service, Others

Market Segment by Applications, covers , Government, Commercial, Residential,



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

