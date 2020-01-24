Infrared Detector Market by Type (MCT, InGaAs, Pyroelectric, Thermopile, Microbolometer)- Global Forecast to 2025

A fresh report titled “Infrared Detector Market” has been presented by ReporsnReports.. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Infrared Detector Market.

The Infrared Detector Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2025, to reach US$ 683 Million by 2025 from US$ 498 Million in 2020. The rising adoption of infrared technology for motion and people sensing solutions is one of the key driving factors for the infrared detector market growth.

Top Companies profiled in the Infrared Detector Market:

Excelitas Technologies (US)

Nippon Ceramic (Japan)

Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan)

Murata Manufacturing (Japan)

FLIR Systems (US)

Texas Instruments (US)

OMRON Corporation (Japan)

Lynred (France)

VIGO System (Poland)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

InfraTec (Germany)

Laser Components (Germany)

Honeywell International (US)

Raytheon Company (US)

Dräger (Germany)

Melexis (Belgium)

Thorlabs (US)

Semitec Corporation (Japan)

Xenics (Belgium)

Fagus GreCon (Germany)

“Nonindustrial vertical to dominate infrared detector market, in terms of size, during forecast period”

The infrared detector market, by vertical, is segmented into industrial and nonindustrial. The infrared detector market for nonindustrial vertical is expected to hold a dominant position during the forecast period. Military & defense and residential & commercial are major segments within the nonindustrial vertical that generate the highest demand for infrared detectors, especially for people and motion sensing, temperature measurement, and security and surveillance applications.

“Uncooled infrared detectors segment to hold largest share of infrared detector market and witness highest growth from 2020 to 2025”

In terms of market size, the uncooled segment is expected to dominate the infrared detector market during the forecast period and is likely to witness the highest growth in the said market during the forecast period. The advantages of uncooled infrared detectors over cooled infrared detectors, such as low cost and smaller size, contributed to the leading position of this segment in the infrared detector market.

Research Coverage:

This report segments the infrared detector market by type, technology, wavelength, application, vertical, and geography. It also describes major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to this market, as well as includes the value chain and market ranking analysis.