Infrared Thermometer Market Insights 2019 by Key Segmentation, Top Players, Opportunity, SWOT Analysis, Region, Product Cost, Forecast To 2024

Infrared Thermometer Market by Product (Contact Thermometer, Contactless Thermometer), by Application (Automotive, Chemical & Petrochemical, Electrical, Food & Beverages, Homecare, Hospital, Industrial) and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity 2019-2024

The analysts forecast the global infrared thermometer market to exhibit a CAGR of 6.01% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global infrared thermometer for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the infrared thermometer sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product, and application.

Infrared Thermometer Industry Top Manufactures Analysis

American Diagnostic Corporation,,- AMETEK Land, Inc.,,- BPL Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd.,,- Braun GmbH,,- Cardinal Health, Inc.,,- CHINO Corporation,,- Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.,,- Double King Industrial Holdings Co., Ltd.,,- Easywell Biomedicals, Inc.,,- FLIR Systems, Inc.,,- Fluke Corporation,,- General Tools & Instruments LLC,,- Guangzhou Berrcom Medical Device Co., Ltd.,,- Hioki E.E. Corporation,,- Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co., Ltd.

On the basis of product, the global infrared thermometer market is segmented into:

– Contact Thermometer

– Contactless Thermometer

Based on application, the infrared thermometer market is segmented into:

– Automotive

– Chemical & Petrochemical

– Electrical

– Food & Beverages

– Homecare

– Hospital

– Industrial

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global infrared thermometer market.

– To classify and forecast global infrared thermometer market based on region, product, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for Global Infrared Thermometer Market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global infrared thermometer market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global infrared thermometer market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global infrared thermometer market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of infrared thermometer

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to infrared thermometer

Major Points from Table of Contents

Table of Contents

1. Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Scope of the Report

4. Market Research Methodology

5. Introduction

5.1 Overview

5.2 Value Chain

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

7. Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Global Infrared Thermometer Market by Product 2014-2024

7.2 Global Contact Thermometer Market

7.3 Global Contactless Thermometer Market

8. Market Segmentation by Application

8.1 Global Infrared Thermometer Market by Application 2014-2024

8.2 Global Infrared Thermometer Market by Automotive Segment

8.3 Global Infrared Thermometer Market by Chemical & Petrochemical Segment

8.4 Global Infrared Thermometer Market by Electrical Segment

8.5 Global Infrared Thermometer Market by Food & Beverages Segment

8.6 Global Infrared Thermometer Market by Homecare Segment

8.7 Global Infrared Thermometer Market by Hospital Segment

8.8 Global Infrared Thermometer Market by Industrial Segment

9. Drivers & Challenges

9.1 Market Growth Drivers

9.2 Market Challenges

9.3 Market Trends

10. Infrared Thermometer Market in North America

10.1 Market Size and Forecast

10.2 Market Segmentation by Application

10.3 Market Segmentation by Country

11. Infrared Thermometer Market in Europe

11.1 Market Size and Forecast

11.2 Market Segmentation by Application

11.3 Market Segmentation by Country

12. Infrared Thermometer Market in Asia-Pacific

12.1 Market Size and Forecast

12.2 Market Segmentation by Application

12.3 Market Segmentation by Country

13. Infrared Thermometer Market in MEA

13.1 Market Size and Forecast

13.2 Market Segmentation by Application

13.3 Market Segmentation by Country

14. Infrared Thermometer Market in South America

14.1 Market Size and Forecast

14.2 Market Segmentation by Application

14.3 Market Segmentation by Country

15. Key Vendor Analysis

15.1 American Diagnostic Corporation

15.2 AMETEK Land, Inc.

15.3 BPL Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd.

15.4 Braun GmbH

15.5 Cardinal Health, Inc.

15.6 CHINO Corporation

15.7 Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

15.8 Double King Industrial Holdings Co., Ltd.

15.9 Easywell Biomedicals, Inc.

15.10 FLIR Systems, Inc.

15.11 Fluke Corporation

15.12 General Tools & Instruments LLC

15.13 Guangzhou Berrcom Medical Device Co., Ltd.

15.14 Hioki E.E. Corporation

15.15 Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co., Ltd.

