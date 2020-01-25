MARKET REPORT
Infusion Pumps Market Insights – Industry Overview, Competitive Players & Forecast 2015 – 2025
The Infusion Pumps market is an intrinsic study of the current status of this business vertical and encompasses a brief synopsis about its segmentation. The report is inclusive of a nearly accurate prediction of the market scenario over the forecast period – market size with respect to valuation as sales volume. The study lends focus to the top magnates comprising the competitive landscape of Infusion Pumps market, as well as the geographical areas where the industry extends its horizons, in magnanimous detail.
The market report, titled ‘Global Infusion Pumps Market Research Report 2019 – By Manufacturers, Product Type, Applications, Region and Forecast to 2025′, recently added to the market research repository of details in-depth past and present analytical and statistical data about the global Infusion Pumps market. The report describes the Infusion Pumps market in detail in terms of the economic and regulatory factors that are currently shaping the market’s growth trajectory, the regional segmentation of the global Infusion Pumps market, and an analysis of the market’s downstream and upstream value and supply chains.
The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also, it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Infusion Pumps market. The industry-changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.
The key manufacturers covered in this Infusion Pumps market report:
Based on product type, the market has been segmented into syringe, ambulatory, volumetric (peristaltic and piston-based), implantable, insulin, enteral, patient-controlled analgesic (PCA) infusion pumps and pump accessories. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment and sub-segment in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity and BPS analysis.
The report has been segmented based on various applications such as oncology (chemotherapy), neonatology (paediatrics), analgesia, gastroenterology, haematology and diabetes. Our analysis predicts that diabetes, enteric disorders and chronic pain incidences would increase at a very fast pace, which is expected to contribute significantly to increasing demand for infusion pumps over the forecast period. Further, based on end-user segmentation, increasing demand for infusion pumps is expected to come from new mid-sized hospitals. This trend is expected to be particularly prominent in countries that are increasing access to healthcare services for people in Asia Pacific and Latin America.
The next section of the report highlights infusion pumps adoption by region and provides market outlook for 2015-2025. The study discusses key regional trends contributing to growth of the infusion pumps market worldwide, as well as analyses the extent to which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA).
The above sections-by product type, applications, end users and region-evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the infusion pumps market for 2015–2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provided data for the forecast period, i.e., 2015-2015.
To ascertain infusion pumps market size, we have also considered revenue generated by device manufacturers. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the infusion pumps market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the infusion pumps market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis based on supply side, downstream industry demand and the economic envelope.
In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse based on key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the infusion pumps market.
The infusion pumps segments in terms of product, applications, end users and regions are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the infusion pumps market.
Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective of the infusion pumps market.
To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for infusion pumps globally, Market Insights developed the infusion pumps market ‘Attractiveness Index’. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.
In the final section of the report on infusion pumps, ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the infusion pumps product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are infusion pumps manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the infusion pumps value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and successes in infusion pumps marketplace.
Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, SWOT analysis and recent developments in the infusion pumps market. Key competitors covered in terms of manufacturers include B. Braun Melsungen AG., CareFusion Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Baxter International Inc., Smiths Medical, MOOG Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Ltd., and Pfizer (Hospira) Inc.
Key Segments Covered
- Product Type
- Syringe Infusion Pumps
- Ambulatory Infusion Pumps
- Volumetric Infusion Pumps
- Peristaltic pumps
- Piston/Cassette based pumps
- Implantable Infusion Pumps
- Insulin Infusion Pumps
- Enteral Infusion Pumps
- Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pump
- Infusion Pump Accessories
- By Applications
- Chemotherapy/Oncology
- Pediatrics/Neonatology
- Analgesia/Pain Management
- Gastroenterology
- Hematology
- Diabetes
- By End-User
- Hospital
- 500+ Beds
- 200-499 Beds
- Less than 200 Beds
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Home Care Settings
- Others Settings (Long Term Care Centers and Rehabilitation Centers)
- Hospital
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordics
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Romania
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Southern Africa
- Northern Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- Braun Melsungen AG.,
- CareFusion Corporation,
- Fresenius Kabi AG,
- Terumo Corporation,
- Medtronic Plc.,
- Baxter International Inc.,
- Smiths Medical,
- MOOG Inc.,
- Johnson & Johnson Private Ltd.,
- Pfizer (Hospira) Inc.
In accordance with a competitive prospect, this Infusion Pumps report dispenses a broad array of features essential for measuring the current Infusion Pumps market performance along with technological advancements, business abstract, strengths and weaknesses of market position and hurdles crossed by the leading Infusion Pumps market players to gain leading position. Other aspects such as customer base, sales reach, local coverage, production price trends, and production cost layout are also analyzed to bestow accurate rivalry perspective.
Pivotal highlights of Infusion Pumps market:
The Infusion Pumps market report includes a brief about the cost analysis, key raw material used, as well as the fluctuating price trends of the war material.
The suppliers of the raw material and their market concentration rate have also been enlisted.
The manufacturing cost structures, encompassing details about the raw material, manufacturing process analysis, as well as labor costs have been enumerated in the study.
Substantial details about the industry chain analysis, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategies have been elucidated.
A separate section has been designated for the analysis of the marketing strategy adopted, as well details about the distributors that are a part of the supply chain.
The report is inclusive of information regarding the channels adopted for the product marketing, marketing channel development trends, pricing and brand strategies, as well as target clientele.
Polyol Ester Market – By Key Players, Application, Type And Region 2019-2019
In-depth Study of the Polyol Ester Market
PMR recently published a market study that provides an in-depth understanding of the various factors that are anticipated to shape the growth of the Polyol Ester Market such as the challenges, trends, drivers, and opportunities. The report further throws light on the structure of the Polyol Ester market across various regions along with an analysis of the business environment of each region.
The key indicators of market growth such as supply chain analysis, value chain analysis, and compounded annual growth rate are thoroughly discussed in the report. The presented data aims to enable readers to understand the quantitative and qualitative growth aspects of the Polyol Ester Market in detail.
Unbiased Insights Presented in the Report:
- Influence of the regulatory and government policies on the Polyol Ester Market
- Supply-demand, consumption, and value chain analysis
- Analysis of the growth potential of each market segment
- Growth and marketing strategies adopted by market players in the current Polyol Ester Market landscape
- Recent product launches, innovations, mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions
The report clarifies the following uncertainties related to the Polyol Ester Market:
- What are the various factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Polyol Ester Market?
- How are market players expanding their footprint in the Polyol Ester Market?
- What is the most notable trend that is currently influencing the dynamics of the Polyol Ester Market?
- Who are the leading players operating in the Polyol Ester Market?
- Which regional market is likely to present a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Polyol Ester?
The Polyol Ester Market is split into various segments to provide an in-depth understanding of the different aspects of the Polyol Ester Market at the granular level. The growth potential, market size, share, and future prospects of each segment and sub-segment is illustrated in the report.
Companies covered in Polyol Ester Market Report
Company Profiles
- INOLEX
- Purinova Sp. z o.o.
- Ultrachem Inc
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.
- Vantage Performance Materials
- KLK OLEO
- Dow Chemical Company
- Huntsman Corporation
- Chemtura Corporation
- Shell Chemicals Ltd.
- Others.
Why Opt for PMR?
- Highly efficient customer support team
- Accurate and precise representation of data collected from credible primary and secondary sources
- Our analysts strive hard to provide the most accurate market insights based on historical and current market trends
- Facilitated the growth of leading players across a range of industrial verticals
- Publishing over 1,500 business intelligence reports each year
Thermal Ablation Devices to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2025
Thermal Ablation Devices Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Thermal Ablation Devices industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Thermal Ablation Devices manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Thermal Ablation Devices market covering all important parameters.
The key points of the Thermal Ablation Devices Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Thermal Ablation Devices industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Thermal Ablation Devices industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Thermal Ablation Devices industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Thermal Ablation Devices Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Thermal Ablation Devices are included:
market segmentation, dynamics across various regions and key players operating within the market. The thermal ablation devices market has been assessed across key regions in the globe thus portraying a holistic angle in front of the reader. The research report gives an unbiased view of the entire thermal ablation market that supports in devising vital strategies with the help of actionable acumen.
One of its kind research methodology for an exquisite research
A robust research methodology is used at Persistence Market Research to obtain valuable insights on different market segments across key regions. Secondary research followed by primary research is carried out and key opinions from market observers, thermal ablation device suppliers and manufacturers, healthcare consultants and subject matter experts is collected. This gives global market acumen which is triangulated to arrive at data points pertaining to specific segment and specific region. The research process enhances the accuracy of the market data so collated owing to revalidation and cross verification of data points at each interview level, which can be used in the execution phase. To sum up, the research process involves data collection, data filtering and analysis, research and intelligence, actionable insights to arrive at relevant business solutions.
Global Thermal Ablation Devices Market: Taxonomy
- Components
- Probes
- Interstitial Probes
- Grounded Probes
- Needle Applications
- Systems
- Radiofrequency Ablation
- Hydrothermal Ablation
- Microwave Ablation
- Laser Ablation
- Ultrasound Ablation
- Probes
- End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
- Clinics
- Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Detailed competitive analysis is an integral part of this report
The research report on global thermal ablation devices market covers key financial aspects, product portfolios, company overview, SWOT analysis, key developments and innovations, strategies, etc., of key players involved in the market. Such a complete intelligence package can be used to make informed decisions to gain competitive advantage in the coming years.
Reasons to invest in this research study
Persistence Market Research partners with several key organizations to support them by performing the much needed heavy lifting in the research work and also coordinating with their research teams to support them in their market research requirements and achieve their objectives.
- An unbiased third party opinion
- Includes detailed market segmentation which covers every aspect of the market
- A near to 100 percent accuracy in data and statistics
- Expert opinions and recommendations
- Trends and opportunities shaping the market
- A thorough analysis from new product developments and technology standpoints
- Forecasts that help in formulating future strategies
- In depth analysis providing meaningful insights
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
* Estimates 2018-2025 Thermal Ablation Devices market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Video Surveillance Security Cameras Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2019-2025
In 2018, the market size of Video Surveillance Security Cameras Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Video Surveillance Security Cameras .
This report studies the global market size of Video Surveillance Security Cameras , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Video Surveillance Security Cameras Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Video Surveillance Security Cameras history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Video Surveillance Security Cameras market, the following companies are covered:
The following manufacturers are covered:
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Merck
New England Biolabs
Promega
Illumina
Agilent Technologies
F. Hoffmann-la Roche
Takara Bio
QIAGEN N.V.
Becton, Dickinson
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Prokaryotic DNA Polymerases
Eukaryotic DNA Polymerase
Segment by Application
Academic & Research Institutes
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Others
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Video Surveillance Security Cameras product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Video Surveillance Security Cameras , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Video Surveillance Security Cameras in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Video Surveillance Security Cameras competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Video Surveillance Security Cameras breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Video Surveillance Security Cameras market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Video Surveillance Security Cameras sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
